"Have You Ever Considered Swinging To Save Your Marriage?" My Tony Robbins UPW Experience.

Julie Gaeta

My divorce papers were signed two days prior. It was an honest question from my breakout group.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlVlA_0iztjxf700
Canva

“But haven't you ever considered swinging?”

A pretty young woman with an accent asked as she leaned into her husband. All eyes were on me, waiting for my response.

I was in a Zoom breakout room to connect with four others in the virtual Tony Robbins Unleash the Power Within (UPW) seminar. We were sharing our why’s for being there.

I’d just finished telling them my divorce papers were signed two days before UPW. I was elated. After nearly three years of winding uphill battles, he’d finally signed the papers.

My smile wouldn’t stop.

Everyone in the breakout room clapped and smiled, offering congratulations.

I never thought I’d celebrate divorce. Nor did I ever envision being on this side of the 50th percentile statistic.

Backstory

My husband had told me two days before Thanksgiving he no longer loved me. There wasn’t anyone else — he simply wanted out. He realized he probably never loved me and should’ve left years ago.

He didn’t want anyone to know yet, especially our kids. He’d tell them when he was ready — I was sworn to silence for almost a year.

I sat in limbo, watching his midlife crisis unfold.

He became a person I no longer knew. Everything that once mattered to him no longer held importance. All the time-honored signs of cheating were there, but I couldn’t find proof.

That year was tough. Living in a home where you’re irrelevant and disdained wears a person’s confidence down. For many reasons, it became apparent I needed to file for divorce.

The pain and fear of staying became more powerful than the pain and fear of going.

So, after twenty-two years of marriage and nine children, our story ended. But of course, it didn’t stop there. Proof soon unfolded — he was cheating with a woman from Brazil.

Compounding deceptions unraveled one by one. International resorts, extravagant gifts, and soon revelations that he’d cheated more than once.

It takes a moment to find clarity when the person we’ve entrusted our heart to betrays us. But it was clear that moving forward was my only possible option.

Our Breakout Room

So, after telling my why, I received much love and words of encouragement from the breakout group.

I felt empowered. I’d overcome his deceptions and was ready to push myself to the next level. I needed to for my children — and me.

If you’ve never been to a Tony Robbins seminar, they’re intense and powerful. He’s a captivating storyteller and inspirer. There are people from all around the world and from all walks of life.

It truly emphasizes how connected — and similar we are, regardless of our origin. It’s a beautiful experience.

Anyway, this sweet woman from Italy and her husband told their why’s. And when she finished, she said, “But, Julie. Can I ask you something?”

I’m used to questions about having nine kids, so it didn’t surprise me.

“Of course,” I smiled.

“Haven’t you ever considered swinging with your husband? It’s a way to, umm, maybe try something different instead of divorcing? It’s a lot of years to be married, and maybe it’s nice to try new things? Sometimes we get bored.”

The question caught me off guard. I wasn’t sure where to look as I considered her question. All eyes were on me. She was sincere — it was a genuine offer of help. She and her husband were maybe in their early thirties. A darling couple.

I smiled. Everyone smiled back.

I was tongue-tied. An incredibly awkward silence followed.

Everyone was waiting for my answer.

So, I blurted, “Well, it’s really not my style — but to each their own.”

And then I hid behind yet a bigger smile.

And with that, our breakaway room ended. We were brought back to the main stage. I’d likely never see them again; there were more than 26,000 people attending virtually.

I hoped my answer didn’t come across as bad as it sounded.

The day went on, and after 13 hours of emotional ups and downs, spontaneous bursts of exercise, and intense participation, I collapsed into bed.

To Swing or Not?

But her question kept coming back. Could swinging have saved my marriage? And why wasn’t I able to see sex as something casual? How did people swing — sharing their partner without any inhibitions?

I grew up during the eighties in Midwest America. As a kid, ET and Star Wars were my favorite movies — I watched MTV from its beginning. Oregon Trail happened once a week in the school library on something called a computer. Life was so different back then. Internet and cell phones didn’t exist.

Was I just too old? Or a prude? Had I been more modern, could I have saved my marriage? My ex had never mentioned it.

Or maybe it’s my personality. As an INFJ, I have my quirks. Sure there’s the upside of intuitiveness and compassion, but then there’s sensitivity and often setting unrealistic standards.

I was intensely dedicated to my marriage — and the need to have an outstanding marriage. Not good or great — but exceptional. That’s a lot of pressure for anyone.

Or perhaps swinging terrifies me because of how fiercely loyal I am — and expect from others in my circle. Especially my husband.

Maybe our marriage was doomed from the beginning.

I’m sure there are many positives to swinging. Maybe it’s the answer to a long-lived marriage. After all, monogamy is rare in the animal kingdom.

But at my core, faithfulness and loyalty matter to me.

Lessons

I gained many insights at UPW. It was an exhilarating experience I’ll never forget. But it’s interesting how our lessons often come in the least expected ways.

I went into the seminar feeling the entire spectrum of emotions. The finality of my divorce being over was the most amazing feeling. I was a ten. But instead of staying on a high note, I fluctuated all over the place.

Uncertainty had snuck back in. Not about my divorce — but about what this meant for my life. The fight of separating ourselves was finally over. It felt surreal.

But it also meant I was free — free to be exactly who I wanted to be. Crazy how getting precisely what we ask for sometimes feels terrifying.

It’s a lot to process — especially as a notorious deep thinker.

Anyways, after much thought on swinging, I realized it wouldn’t have saved my marriage. It’s not in line with what I want in my life. To each their own; it’s just not my thing.

Growth Is a Beautiful Thing

When we find out who we are — but more of who we’re not — it’s a profound moment.

These lessons are often hard-learned, but when we get them, it makes everything worthwhile.

Swinging wouldn’t have saved my marriage because it’s not who I am at my core. And if we don’t honor ourselves, how can any marriage possibly work?

