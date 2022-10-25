Ten Reasons Oatmeal Is Worth Your Consideration

The case for oats

M Gaeta

You can find valid arguments for and against most foods.

Grains, eggs, meats, and Dairy– they’re all up for debate regarding what constitutes health. If you came to my home, you’d find overstuffed shelves on health and wellness– it’s my thing. And one of the reasons I become a holistic health coach.

So I figured I’d dive into oats, the humble peasant food. Oatmeal is a superfood in its own right, yet there are entire camps against grains.

How do we know what to believe?

When it comes to nutritional choices, I try to stay open-minded. I believe there isn’t an absolute one-size fits all type of diet, but rather definite guidelines.

As with most things in life, I’ve found that extreme rigidity, especially within food choices, is often self-defeating.

Demanding perfection of yourself is great for jumpstarting progress but not the best long-term strategy.

There’s more than food to consider in your overall health. Is there anything more satisfying than your favorite childhood meal? It soothes our soul–and that matters. How we feel seems to be a significant contributor to long-term health and weight management.

Food wasn’t meant to keep us apart. On the contrary, it’s a connection that brings us together.

Ancestry, cultural influence, preferences, body type, and possibly even our blood type play a role in our most optimal food choices. Our body’s response to specific foods, beliefs, and customs all matter in food choices.

Add in more health-promoting foods

Dr. Michael Gregor wrote, How Not To Die, a book based on the latest scientific research, which highlights the benefits of eating a plant-based diet. He bases food on a stoplight system. Red, yellow, and green lights determine whether it’s something you should eat with caution or incorporate daily.

I especially like how he advises us to go ahead and top the salad with Bacos– if that's what it takes for us to eat the salad.

Dr. Gregor isn't promoting Bacos, more that it’s not all or nothing.

Food choices matter, especially long-term, but we also need to nourish our souls.

Eating a perfect diet will not fulfill our need for connection, sense of accomplishment, or contentment, which also plays a role in our health.

If you’re just beginning your journey into healthier choices, be easy on yourself— one step at a time.

Try to stay close to nature when possible.

Eating a bowl of oatmeal is a great place to start.

10 reasons oatmeal is worth your consideration

1. Suppresses appetite

Long-term research shows that eating oatmeal reduces hunger and increases satiety.

2. High in magnesium

Oats contain magnesium, which studies have found contributes to less depression, and bloating, reduces premenstrual symptoms, alleviates stress, and reduces water retention.

3. Promotes restful sleep

Oats have a high concentration of melatonin, a natural sleep aid. So if you’re having trouble sleeping, try a bowl of oatmeal. The slight boost in melatonin is a great way to settle in for the night.

4. Lowers Cholesterol

One of the best foods choices to lower your cholesterol is oatmeal, which helps reduce your bad cholesterol (LDL) while leaving the good cholesterol (HDL).

5. Packed with nutrients

Oats contain fiber, folate, vitamin B, iron, magnesium, and zinc, to name a few.

6. Reduces the risk of heart disease

Oats reduce cholesterol, which helps reduce the build-up of plaque in the arteries.

7. Assists in weight loss and management

Due to the soluble fiber in oats, you'll feel satisfied and fuller for a longer time, which helps us eat less.

8. Reduces the risk of high blood pressure

In addition to preventing high blood pressure, oats can also help lower high blood pressure.

9. Strengthens immunity

Oatmeal is a natural source of prebiotics that promote healthy gut bacteria, directly affecting your immune system.

10. Naturally nourishes your skin.

Whether consuming or applying to your skin, oatmeal soothes, refreshes, and heals your skin. Try an oat face mask. They are amazing.

Are oats a main staple in your diet? Try incorporating some for breakfast and see how you feel. You'll know soon enough if it's the right choice for you.