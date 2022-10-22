Monthly challenges are powerful motivators — who doesn’t love to win?

One of my favorite books on this is Atomic Habits by James Clear. His methods are life-changing.

And, of course, who doesn’t love Leo Babauta of Zen habits? His simplistic approach is gold. Both authors have different yet similar outlooks that focus on making it easy.

And while easy is a straightforward concept, it's not always the case.

What Not To Do

I love the idea of simplicity; it’s what I strive for most. But I tend to jump all in when it comes to habits, goals, and challenges.

In my mind, I somehow believe I should be capable of more. That the rules don’t apply to me, I assume I’m the exception. After all, I have nine kids — I know how to multitask.

Though we all know the saying about those who assume.

Here's one list I made when I first took charge of my habits.

Daily self-care

✅ Exercise at the gym

✅ Nature walk

✅ 3 liters of water

✅ Green smoothie or juice

✅ Make bed

✅ Yoga

✅ Healthy eating

✅ Meal Prep

✅ Read book

✅ Listen to words of inspiration

✅ Journal

✅ Gratitude list

✅ Plan the next day

✅ Record accomplishments each evening

Notice this is just my list for self-care. I also had lists for work, school, kids, family time, meal planning, cleaning, yard work, finances, etc.

Have I mentioned I tend to go overboard?

Don’t get me wrong, organizing our wants and needs is helpful in many ways. But taking everything on at once makes it hard to achieve.

Looking at this now, I was doomed for failure before I even began.

Each of these alone is an undertaking, yet I assumed I could wake up the next day and go all in — without missing a beat.

Not surprisingly, it wasn’t long before I became overwhelmed.

It's easy to get excited and inspired when taking on new things. But that’s the part that can get us stuck.

Trust me, no matter how good we are at multi-tasking, less is more.

Finding What Works

So I tried the list again.

✅ Make bed

✅ Walk in nature

✅ Meal prep

This time, I committed to three habits. I can’t even begin to tell you how much I wanted to include more, but I held back. I know when I'm on track good habits naturally fall into line.

The momentum builds.

So, I made my habits simple— to intentionally put me in a better state of mind. And when we’re in a better mental state, we tend to make better choices.

Make It Easy

My first habit was making my bed. An easy first win.

The second — walking in nature, is always a positive experience. I’m also taking the dog for a walk, knocking off another to-do that’s not even on my list. I’m getting movement, which makes me feel good and is part of my overall goal of living a healthy life.

I also often listen to an audiobook or something inspiring on my walks, another unlisted goal. So, if I don’t listen, I’m not setting myself up for failure. I still achieved what I committed to doing.

By the time I come back from my walk, I’m inspired and motivated. And I feel good because I've kept my word.

By the time I'm on my third habit of meal prep, I'm feeling great. And when I take time to prep food, my choices are naturally healthier. Which also expands into my overall goal of healthy eating.

These three habits set the foundation for the rest of my day in the best possible way.

Making It Stick

Researchers at University College London did a study showing the time to make a habit stick isn’t clear-cut. It differs based on the person and the situation. The average time is 66 days, but it could range anywhere from 18 to 254 days.

There isn’t a magic number; instead, we need to find what works for us.

I’ve found I’m invested by thirty days. I’m all in and want to keep the momentum going.

Finding the number that works may take some experimentation, so be patient and flexible. It’s worth it to take the time to as our day-to-day habits have a significant impact on our life.

At this point, most of the items on my first list are part of my routine, but I owe it to making it easy. Less leads to more.

An Easy Way To Win

We can start small and still see amazing results, which is why I love starting with ten-minute habits. They’re powerful. Ten minutes may not seem like a lot, but it builds up and changes us in a short time.

Success is nothing more than a few simple disciplines, practiced every day.

— Jim Rohn

When I included daily words of inspiration in my challenge, I started with ten minutes, though it usually lasted longer.

Whether we choose a book, audiobook, podcast, or YouTube video, it’s an easy way to kick-start positive momentum. Which then builds up and inspires us to keep up good habits.

It’s a small investment of time that offers a great return.

Try this: Commit to 10 minutes of whichever area you want to incorporate. Self-care, finances, exercising, eating, etc. After 30 days (if that’s your number), celebrate and add in the next habit.

Optional: It’s always easier when we join a friend in challenges. It adds to the fun and accountability factor.

The Challenge

Step one: Make a list of all the habits you’d like to accomplish in your day.

Step two: Prioritize by number which matters the most to you right now.

Step three: Pick how many habits you’d like to challenge yourself with for the next 30 days. Make it easy. If one feels right, then do one. The same for the number of days.

Note: If you’re more comfortable with 60 days, then do a 60-day challenge — though I’d still celebrate at the thirty-day mark.

Step four: Commit.

Step five: Celebrate and reward yourself at the end of the thirty days.

Step six: Add in the next habit(s).

I highly suggest making it as simple as possible in the beginning. Make them easy to achieve; it sets us up to keep going.

Notes

Reward yourself with a special indulgence at the end of the challenge. It’s important to celebrate wins — acknowledging accomplishments keeps us motivated.

Key Takeaway

30-day challenges are powerful motivators; they allow us to turn our wants into wins, impacting our lives in the best possible ways.

Make sure to choose habits that have meaning to you. It’s harder to build and keep motivation if our goals don’t spark that certain something.

Once you’ve narrowed down your list, be consistent and commit. The habit(s) will eventually become part of your routine. And don’t forget to offer yourself flexibility and patience — perfection is not the goal.

In fact, it’s never going to be perfect. But a simple, committed, and consistent approach offers us continual growth and improvement.