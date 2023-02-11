Single's Guide to Valentine's Day

Celebrating another Valentine's Day as a single person? Don't worry, we've got you covered. Here's a guide to having fun as a single person on the day of love.

Photo by Izumi on Unsplash

It's that time of the year again... Valentine's Day. It places pressure on both couples and single people. It's that one day out of the year when your social feed is filled with people and their significant other. Each year, I celebrate how long I've been single.



For some, you may be out with your significant other. Others may find themselves without someone by their side. The holiday is often associated with those who are in a relationship, however, it does not have to be that way. Whether you've been single for what seems like forever or getting yourself out there, this day can bring new opportunities for self-love, reflection, and your life accomplishments.

On a day like today, there is a lot to do to have a great Valentine's Day.



Make it a self-care day.

With the world constantly changing, it's hard to find any time for yourself. Whether you're a full-time worker or a student in college, it can be sometimes overwhelming. Consider taking Valentine's Day, a self-care day. The best part about it is that you can match the day to your liking. Maybe there's that show you've been watching or that book you've been wanting the read, you can do it all. The possibilities are limitless.



Throw an Anti-Valentine's Day Event

Being single doesn't stop you from celebrating Valentine's Day. The best part about hosting an event on this day is that it can be for those who don't want to deal with all the love and romance. Throw a bar crawl or a party that celebrates your singlehood. Here's a good playlist to begin the party.

Anti-Valentine's Day Vibes: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2Qw2yu81d5B5cvf2k3vQ64?si=ab59fe000a00481b



Take a Social Media Break

As I mentioned before, Valentine's Day is when you'll find everyone and their significant others, traveling or just enjoying themselves. Seeing the many people post their celebrations with their significant others isn’t going to make you feel happy or couple photos on your newsfeed. Go on a walk, buy a new book, or find time to focus on yourself.



Take some retail therapy

Some retail therapy could be what you need for this day. Try going to local thrift stores or supporting a small business. Stores in your area may be offering some good deals on this holiday. According to a report, over $26 billion was spent on Valentine's Day. It is not clear if that number will continue to grow.

Valentine's Day can be a great holiday, regardless of whether or not you are single. It's a great way to explore who you are and get in tune with yourself. Make this day you'll never forget, spend time with family and friends, and embrace the joy of being single.