$747 million dollars at stake in tonight's Powerball drawing

Photo by dylan nolte on Unsplash

Someone could be $747 million richer in tonight's drawing. No one has matched all six numbers in Saturday's drawing. Here are the numbers:

Powerball Numbers: 2-8-15-19-58, Powerball: 10

If someone wins tonight's jackpot, it will be the fifth largest jackpot ever won in the game's history. According to Powerball, over $20 million in cash prizes were won on Saturday night. Each time that no one wins the jackpot, the prize rolls over each drawing until someone wins.

The last drawing saw four winning tickets from Florida, New Jersey, Oregon, and Pennsylvania. Those winners saw $1 million for matching the five white balls. The largest winning jackpot of all time was won in November, worth $2.4 billion. No one has claimed that prize.

The odds of winning the Powerball is one in over 292 million people. The odds of matching just the powerball is slim. If someone matched the powerball, they would only win $4.

Those wishing to play powerball can play Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays of each week. The ticket sales cut off time for each drawing is 9:45 p.m. EST. You can buy your ticket online by going to Michigan Lottery website, your state's lottery, or by playing at your local convenience store. Winning numbers will be announced shortly after the drawing. The next drawing will be Wednesday night.

Julian Stainback is a weekday 6 p.m. news producer and contributing writer on newsbreak. If you have a story you want me to look into, follow me or send me a message.