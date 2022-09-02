Manage Wholesale Bath and Body Inventory Online

shutter

The management of any wholesale business is not easy, especially when you lack the latest tools and strategies. Just like retail stores, wholesale companies are also turning towards digital markets and platforms.

The management of on-spot inventory and an online inventory are two different things. It is problematic for many wholesalers to manage online inventories. That is why we have gathered the information to help you.

Here we will discuss tools and tips that will help you manage your online wholesale bath and body inventory. Bath & Body inventory management for wholesalers can be challenging at times. The task can be even more difficult if you are managing multiple locations from one central location, or if you have many types of merchandise in your bath & body inventory.

It can be time-consuming, tedious and complicated to manage wholesale inventory online if you do not have the right tools in place to help you do it. Fortunately, there are tools that can make your job as easy as possible.

The Market Value of Bath and Body Products

In 2019, bath and body products' market value were calculated at around $41.33 billion in the US. This industry has been rapidly progressing in the past few years. That is why it is estimated that the market worth of bath and body products will reach $59.72 billion by the end of 2027.

The bath and body product market are growing at a rapid pace. This is due to the increase in the number of people who are looking for natural and organic products. In addition, more people are becoming aware of the benefits of using these products.

As a result, the demand for these products is increasing. There is also a growing number of customers who want to purchase them from wholesalers instead of retailers. In order to get ahead in this market, you will need an online wholesale inventory management system.

Tips and Tools to Manage a Wholesale Bath and Body Online Inventory

Now that you know the market value of bath and body products, we hope that it motivates you even more to manage your online inventory. Keep track of what you have in stock. This can be done with a simple spreadsheet that lists each product, how many you have in stock, and when you need to reorder.

Set up low stock alerts. This way, you’ll know when it’s time to reorder before you run out of a product completely. Use an inventory management system. This can help automate the process of tracking your inventory and keeping track of low stock levels.

It also saves you from having to manually keep track of all this information. For instance, if the information is stored in the database, then when new orders come in, they will automatically calculate how much is needed based on your orders so you don't accidentally order too much or not enough.

Make sure to sell products at wholesale prices as opposed to retail prices because most people purchasing wholesale are reselling these products for a profit themselves.

Let's check the following tools and guidelines that can help you run your online wholesale inventory efficiently:

1. Use Inventory Management System

The first tool to manage your online wholesale inventory is a cloud-based inventory management system. An inventory management system can efficiently track your products and keep your inventory organized. You can save time and effort and eliminate the risk of human errors.

An inventory management system can help you keep track of your inventory levels, set reorder points, and track your sales data. This can be a valuable tool for managing your wholesale business. There are a few things to consider when choosing an inventory management system. Make sure it integrates with your accounting software and that it can handle the specific needs of your business.

Now the question is, which inventory management system should you get? No need to worry, we will help you with this too. SeeBiz Inventory is a cloud-based inventory management system that will take care of your inventory. It can record invoices and receipts, and you can instantly access all the data whenever you need to.

SeeBiz Inventory keeps track of your products from receiving orders to packaging, shipment, and delivery. You can add and communicate with all your business contacts within the inventory. This business tool has easy-to-learn features, which makes it perfect for new wholesalers.

The best thing about this inventory management system is that you can use all the premium features for free until the end of the trial period of three months. It will give you the freedom to try all the features before deciding to invest in this inventory management system.

2. Choose the Right Supplier

The sustainability and smooth running of your business depends on your supplier. Selecting the right supplier is crucial for your wholesale business. You do not want to receive orders and find out that you are out of stock.

That is why you should be careful while choosing a supplier with whom you will share a long-term relationship. The first step in managing your inventory is finding the right supplier. This can be a tricky task, as there are many factors to consider.

You'll want to find a supplier who is reliable, has good customer service, and offers competitive prices. Once you've found a supplier, you're happy with, it's time to move on to the next step.

To select the right supplier, you should make sure that your supplier is reliable, trustworthy, and holds a reputable market position. You ensure that you are getting your products at the best prices. A supplier that values commitment and avoid delays can be perfect for your wholesale business.

3. Make Shelves and Sections

Managing an online wholesale inventory can be very frustrating if you have all your products in one place. You should categorize your products to keep your inventory organized.

When you are first starting out, it is helpful to make shelves and sections for each type of product. This will help you keep track of what you have and where it is.

As your business grows, you can add more shelves and sections as needed. To keep things organized, label each shelf and section with the products that go there.

You can highlight the sections of most selling products and brands. It would help if you made shelves of products that are available at special discounts and deals.

You can also create different categories according to bath and body products, such as organic and high-end. It will help your customers to access their desired products quickly.

4. Audit Your Stock Regularly

An inventory management system can help you keep track of your bath and body products. It will record whenever a batch arrives at the warehouse, but an on-spot inspection is still necessary.

One of the most important things you can do to manage your inventory is to audit it regularly. This means taking stock of what you have on hand, what needs to be reordered, and what can be sold or given away. By auditing your inventory regularly, you can avoid being caught with too much or too little stock.

It will confirm that the number of your products matches your inventory management data. That will give you peace of mind, and you will be satisfied that you have what you think you have. It will also help you detect the damages and defected goods.

5. Identify Low-turn Stock

To keep your online inventory managed and active, you should identify your low-turn stock. Check the products that have the least or no sale in the last six months to one year. By detecting such products, you will know what items should be restocked.

One way to manage your inventory is to keep an eye on what's selling and what's not. This is especially important for items that are seasonal or have a limited shelf life. If you see that an item isn't selling, you can mark it down or discontinue it altogether. Also, be sure to monitor your inventory levels so you don't run out of popular items. This can be done manually or through the use of software that tracks your sales and inventory levels.

To increase sales of your low-turn stock, you can offer special discounts and end of season deals. This way, you can be saved from over-stock.

Summary

Managing an online wholesale inventory can be very frustrating if you do not know about the latest strategies and tools. We hope that the above information will help you keep your online inventory organized and full. Do let us know which tool or tip you find the most useful in managing an online wholesale bath and body inventory.

