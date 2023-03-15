Black Lives Matter: A Call for Justice or an Attack on Law Enforcement?

Photo by Nicole Baster on Unsplash

Black people of the United States have found a flame of hope after suffering injustice for years.

The world's most powerful country, the United States of America, is not truly 'united' when it comes to different colors living under the same flag. For years, the country is unable to protect the rights of its minorities.

The most triggering part of this injustice is that the authorities responsible for protecting the civilians are primarily involved in innocent killings of the minor community. Will black lives ever matter to the people of power in America? The world is still waiting for an answer.

The Beginning of a Miraculous Movement

In 2013, the internet was flooded by a hashtag, "Black Lives Matter." This movement was started by three females named Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors, and Opal Tometi. Very soon, the online movement was all over the internet. It influenced the areas outside of America. Gradually, the hashtag trend spread in every part of the globe, where even a slight injustice, brutality, or racism of any kind was seen at the hands of police.

Roots of the Movement: The Killing of Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin was a young teenager of African origin, living in Sanford, Florida. On 26th February 2012, 17-year-old Martin was returning from a convenience store when he faced an unforgettable injustice. The neighborhood watch volunteer named George Zimmerman saw Martin and thought of him as someone suspicious.

At that time, Sanford witnessed a number of burglaries. So, Zimmerman doubted Martin was involved in something illegal. The watchman immediately called the Sandford Police department to inform them about the matter.

The dispatcher asked Zimmerman not to follow Martin, but despite that, Zimmerman decided to take the issue into his own hands.

Zimmerman followed Martin and faced a violent encounter with him. The fight ended up with one of them dead. And it obviously was the poor black teenager. Zimmerman shot his gun at close range, which took Martin's life.

On the police's arrival, the killer told them that Martin had tried to assault him, so he had to use his weapon in self-defense. Zimmerman was uncharged and released by the authorities.

The unjust incident involving George Zimmerman was followed by various other incidents proving white supremacy.

In 2014, the movement overgrew when Michael Brown was killed by a former police officer Darren Wilson in Missouri, and Eric Garner died in New York. The killings did not stop at that; in 2020, George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a police officer.

Rapid Growth of The Movement

In addition to the online movement, celebrities and the public wore shirts with the logo “Black Lives Matter.” The slogan was painted on the street outside the white house. Media covered small injustices around the country and presented them to the world under the motto. Banners, posters, and protests filled the streets of America, as well as other countries around the globe.

How Did the Movement Affect the Black Community?

The movement started to bring visible changes to the black community. People started filming the unjust acts seen on the streets by the police. The public started acknowledging that there was white supremacy in the United States.

According to a study, 50% of white people believed that the police were clearly racist towards the black community. 'Black lives matter' resulted in changes in the police department, including a ban on no-knock warrants and cameras to be worn on the officers' bodies.

Black Lives Matter is, however, not an organization but just a movement. It has still not eradicated the injustices happening worldwide on black lives.

However, the injustices previously considered normal are now called for an explanation due to the awareness this movement has caused. Yet after so many efforts, the people of black skin are striving hard to live peacefully in a world of whites.