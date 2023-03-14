What did these US Presidents do in their Spare Time?

Photo by Sean Foster on Unsplash

George Washington: Dancing

Fine dancing has long maintained a hold in Virginia, and first president George Washington regularly engaged in the activity. Once referring to dancing as “the gentler conflict,” Washington likely picked up the skill in Plantation Homes, such as his half-brother's estate, and by the age of 19, he was dancing quite regularly.

Eventually, he came to be renowned for his exceptional abilities, often starting off the evening with the first dance, a minuet. Later on, he would also frequent balls at the Governor's mansion in Williamsburg, especially as an honored guest. Even when older, he would keep up with the hobby, with historical reports proving he was still doing minuets into his 60’s.

Thomas Jefferson: Wining and Dining

Jefferson had a taste for luxury, and came to be known as America's greatest patron of wine. He established two vineyards at Monticello, Charlottesville, and for a long time remained interested in the practice of grape cultivation. His vineyard was organized into seventeen terraces, each reserved for specific varieties he received from three major sources.

Dining was also a grand affair at Jefferson's estate, marked by the extent of his lavish hospitality. One guest reported a long line of dishes, from rice soup to fried beef and pudding. However, Jefferson himself was primarily a vegetarian. He rarely ate meat, instead preferring produce from his garden, which contained over 250 species of herbs and vegetables.

Dwight Eisenhower: Painting

Inspired by his friend Winston Churchill, Eisenhower took up painting. Although he wasn't too skilled at it initially, he was determined to become an accomplished painter. His most direct influence was the artist Thomas E. Stephens, who spurred him to pick up the hobby when he visited his house and made a portrait of Eisenhower's wife, Marnie.

Eisenhower greatly enjoyed the act of painting – especially once he started to age, which meant he couldn't keep up with his other, more active hobbies, like golfing and bricklaying. Interestingly, he was so attached to the process of painting rather than the finished product, that he burned many of his paintings once they were done, driving him towards reproducing the image once again.

John F. Kennedy: Smoking Cigars

John F. Kennedy – known for being young, handsome, and a war hero – was also attached to his Cuban cigars. Having been introduced to them when he was younger, when his father would light up a Cuban cigar after every meal. Kennedy became seriously fond of cigars after the U.S. placed a trade embargo on Cuba. Before the president signed the order, his secretary Pierre Salinger was asked to bring him a thousand Petit Upmanns by the next day. Although Salinger didn't think he could fulfill the task, when he returned to Kennedy with a thousand cigars and then some, the president pulled out the embargo decree, and immediately signed it.

Kennedy's aides claim that his interest in cigars didn't have as much to do with the tobacco content as much as the intrigue of obtaining it. This is also why he wasn't too interested in actually smoking them. However, his habit did make cigars fashionable in Washington political circles and dinner parties.

Bill Clinton: Crossword Puzzles

Clinton is known for being the 42nd President of the United States, but a little-known fact about him is his penchant for crossword puzzles. Even appearing in the 2006 documentary Wordplay to confess his love for this hobby, he regards crossword puzzles as being exceptionally calming.

In 2017, Clinton collaborated with the New York Times to construct their weekly crossword from scratch. Working with Arkansas Judge Victor Fleming, the two came up with the grid while Clinton wrote the clues. When Fleming made some suggestions to make the clues easier, Clinton remarked that would've made it “too easy and boring”. “Might as well print the answers in the puzzle,” he said.