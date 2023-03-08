What was Life in America like Before Columbus?

Photo by Donovan Reeves on Unsplash

Inspiration to some and a hoax to others, but Columbus's arrival changed America forever.

America was a land of tribes and Chiefdom long before Columbus had set foot there. The Land of America was not much populated but rich in culture, greenery, food, and wilderness. For thousands of years, people had been living on the land, and the Europeans were not America's first inhabitants.

Human Population before Columbus

Contrary to the misconception, Columbus and his voyage partners, including sailors, were not the first ones to discover and live on the land we now know as America. Native tribes and the Vikings are known to have been living on the land for more than 500 years or maybe even thousands of years. Before 1942, the western hemisphere was well populated, and a striking diversity of cultures existed there.

People had different cultures, spoke different languages, and had an extremely lively and productive atmosphere.

Empires throughout the Land

Before Columbus, many civilizations co-existed in the American Land. Although internal warfare was common, the Aztec and Incan empires were in full bloom and expanded significantly. Moreover, the concept of Chiefdom was well-implement, and no specific empire considered them an entity.

No labels and names were known to man at that time. People just lived life, hunted to eat, and reproduced to continue the population growth. After Columbus, the land was named America, and the people were labeled Red Indians.

Intense Diversity

The new world before Columbus was nothing as we had imagined. It was filled with exceptional contrast and diversity of the human race. People had a nomadic lifestyle that involved farming, establishing small cities, and idle activities.

The indigenous people of the new world had spiritual and religious practices, broad traits, and aspects of personality. Moreover, they were intelligent and intellectual enough to have a sense of kinship, business, and property arrangements.

Kinship and Interaction

The majority of the population of the new world lives in small networks and communities as tribes with one or more leaders. The natives were well-equipped to defend the tribes from opponents and valued the brotherhood that kept the communities together.

Belief Systems

The natives of America could not distinguish between natural and supernatural. The people had clashing belief systems about spiritual practices, land ownership, environment, and, most importantly, moral values.

Native Americans felt entitled to protecting land and, thus, kept weapons and arms of all sorts. Ownership of firearms was essential if one was to take care of their tribe and land.

Trade Networks

Pre-Columbian America has a well-established trade network. People from the new world engaged in trade with Asia and other surrounding states. A network for exchange was established in Peru, Mexico, and the South-Eastern region of the United States.

Bronze artifacts, food, and other items of use were traded on both sides. Alaska was considered the central hub of trade activity according to the 'rising Whale' discovery. Countries like China, Korea, and Middle Eastern states were actively involved in transmitting new ideas to the indigenous natives of America.

The new world was not only the land of diversity and wilderness but a unique experience of humanity, cross-culture, and learning before the Europeans colonized America and imprisoned its natives.