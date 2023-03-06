Russia’s Plan to Destroy NATO Tanks

Photo by Kevin Schmid on Unsplash

An outlook of Russia’s strategy to defend itself against the U.S. army and western supplied tanks.

A war has long been going on between Russia and Ukraine, fueling violence. In this period of turmoil that has continued for more than a year now, Ukraine has the West and Germany on its side.

Both the U.S. and Germany are willing to provide Ukraine with ammunition and heavy battle weapons such as tanks.

The combat tanks include the M1 Abrams, Leopard 2, and Challenger 2, which hold the power to change the course of events in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Role of the U.S. and Germany

The U.S. and Germany both have agreed to supply Ukraine with weapons and battle tanks in order to strengthen Ukraine’s defense against Russian forces. With these weapon systems, a drastic and dramatic shift in the course of war events will be observed as the tanks to be supplied to Ukraine are one of a kind.

With battle tanks like Abrams, Challenger, and Leopard, a massive shift of power balance is predicted in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Once this step is taken, it will set in motion a series of events that will open doors for NATO-aligned powers in Europe that are already using the German Leopard 2, Abrams 1, and British-manufactured Challenger tanks.

Impact of the Tanks

The Abrams 1 is not a typical battle tank in Europe, but the challenger and Leopard have been used in battles before. If a significant number of these main battle tanks are successfully supplied to Ukraine, the impact of it would be paramount. Russia has occupied over 20% of the Ukrainian territory for over a year now, and pulling this power move could drive the Russian forces back home.

Interestingly, Germany put forward this condition upon being pressurized by European nations that they would only supply the Leopard 2 if the U.S. supplies Ukraine with Abrams 1. Both countries came to terms with each other and are ready to supply the most advanced arsenal in NATO and the U.S. when needed. However, it remains unclear how many tanks would be supplied to the War inflicted country.

Escalation of Events

Russia has raised a battle flag warning that the supply of battle tanks will be extremely dangerous. If NATO is successful in deploying advanced military tanks and long-range missile tanks in Ukraine, the war events will dangerously escalate. Russia’s battle strategy has always been offensive and on the front foot. This time too, Russia has announced and prepared to go offensive if the delivery of heavy weaponry to Ukraine takes place.

Germany was pretty reluctant to supply its Leopard 2 tanks, but the British Challenger saved the day. Timing is crucial in such war-begotten circumstances and requires immediate and effective action. Despite colossal damage and loss, Russia decided to mobilize its troops as a move to ensure territorial integrity.

Russia’s Threat

According to the Russian Ambassador to the United States, the Russian army will destroy the American Abrams 1 and other battle arsenals if supplied to Ukraine. He was clear and confident that all Western-supplied tanks, missiles, and other NATO military equipment would be destroyed without any doubt. The delivery of tanks will be a blatant provocation, and Russia will be forced to react aggressively.

It has always been Russia’s strategy to show no mercy, hide its plans and keep playing on the front foot to overwhelm the enemy. Russia adopted the same strategy in World War by not backing off, playing defensive, and getting the opponent flustered enough to make a wrong move that benefits them and leads to winning a war.