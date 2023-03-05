Who Was The Most Corrupt President in American History?

The United States of America has, like many other countries, seen its fair share of corrupt presidents. During the forty-six presidencies the country has seen, several names, from Andrew Johnson and Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, have made it to the list of the top most corrupt presidents of the USA. But there is one President who always manages to stay on top, Warren Gamaliel Harding.

Warren Gamaliel Harding

Warren G. Harding was an Ohioan Republican and the twenty-ninth president of the United States of America. He was in the office for two years but left behind a legacy that cannot be erased, albeit a legacy the country could've done without.

His presidency began in the year 1921 and ended in 1923 with his death.

Harding's Term in The Office

The 29th President's time in office was marred by a multitude of scandals, briberies, and corruption. The top scandal associated with him was the Teapot Dome Scandal, or Oil Reserves Scandal. What happened was during his term in office, the federal oil reserves, including the Teapot Dome reserves, were leased to private companies without competitive bidding.

These leases were not done through proper channels. They came under investigation by committees of the US Senate, following which it was revealed that the President and the Secretary of the Interior, Albert Bacon Fall, were involved. There was also the matter of the transfer of $200,000 Liberty bonds to Fall's family by the company the reserves were leased to.

Disgrace to the President

When the scandal came to light, Congress instructed the President to cancel the lease and to set up an official inquiry into the matter. The President, of course, claimed to have no part in the bribery or corruption.

The Ohio Gang

Harding was also infamous for appointing his friends, business associates, and industry leaders to positions of power in the government. These people in power, the close friends of President Harding, were called the "Ohio Gang."

They were involved in bribery, extortion, selling government jobs, selling illegal permits for liquor, unlawful appointments, and fraud. Most of them were investigated and indicted, dome even imprisoned.

Black Cabinet

If you're wondering how a person can do so much wrong in the time of two years and get away with it, keep reading, there's more.

Not only did he appoint the Ohio Gang, but he was also associated with the "Black Cabinet." It was a group of appointments in his administration, and all the appointees were African Americans. Now many thought it was a very progressive move on his part to give them the equal opportunity they deserved. But wrong; that was not what he was doing.

He did not appoint them because he thought they deserved it or because he wanted to make a statement regarding the racial discrimination going on at that time. He made those appointments because all those people had political connections and no skills or qualifications. It was a case of selling federal jobs or doing favors for people because he had something to gain in return.

Veterans Bureau Scandal

During Harding's administration, the officials working at the Veterans Bureau were accused of fraud. This happened after it was discovered that there had been mismanagement of funds, and the funds were not being used for their intended purposes.

When it came to light, several officials resigned. One of the people involved in this scandal was Secretary of the Interior Albert Fall, the same person also involved in the Teapot Dome Scandal. Fall was eventually convicted of bribery and sentenced to prison.

Dawes Plan

After World War I, the British and US governments took the initiative of arranging Germany's payment of reparation. In a (not-so) shocking turn of events, Harding was involved. He turned the plan into a stock-market manipulation scheme that led to the collapse of the stock market.

Harding's legacy of corruption and scandal has left a stain on the presidency. While he is remembered for his progressive views on race and civil rights, his term in office was overshadowed by scandal and corruption. Many historians consider Harding to be one of the most corrupt presidents in American history.

