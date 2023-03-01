American Presidents and What they Loved to Eat?

Photo by Brooke Lark on Unsplash

The White House has the staff to make any kind of dish from any place in the world, so it is not unlikely that the President of the United States has a favorite food that they prioritize. However, some US Presidents took their obsession with their favorite dishes to the next level. Let’s take a look at the favorite foods of the seven most famous presidents of the US.

Abraham Lincoln

Apples were one of President Lincoln's favorite meals, along with a few others. The president was known to snack on fruits, almonds, cheese, and biscuits on a regular basis. According to some accounts, seafood stew and Chicken Fricassee with Biscuits are said to have been some of President Abraham Lincoln's all-time favorite meals. Apple pie was his go-to sweet treat of choice.

However, there is a particular food that the famous president enjoyed more than others- Hoecakes topped with honey. Even though the President was a strict eater who stuck to his own nutritious food basket, he was also known to enjoy an occasional cheat day.

Thomas Jefferson

During a journey to Italy, Thomas Jefferson fell in love with the pasta delicacy known as macaroni, which originated in the Old World. Because he was so captivated by the meal, around 1790, he brought a pasta machine home to the United States with him and wrote about it.

In addition, Jefferson had a passion for fine wine and was an avid collector throughout his life. When he returned from a trip to France, he brought back nearly 700 bottles. His personal wine expenditure during his two years as president was approximately $11,000. During his time in office, he had cellars constructed under the White House to house around 20,000 bottles of wine.

Donald Trump

The infamous President, Donald Trump, might be the biggest funder of McDonald’s. In truth, he is such a huge fan of McDonald's that he requested that the cuisine at the restaurant be recreated in the White House kitchen. Annie Karni of Politico noted that the in-house efforts to replicate the cuisine "could not match the satisfaction" of the originals, which indicates that the originals are superior. Pizza is one of Trump's favorite foods, despite the fact that he does not particularly enjoy chewing on the dough.

Bill Clinton

Before he made the public announcement that he would be giving up all animal products, Bill Clinton would gorge himself on grease jalapeno cheeseburgers topped with mayonnaise, lettuce, pickles, and scallions. Maybe these also explain some of the heart problems he got later. Nonetheless, turning vegan was one of the best decisions he made.

Barack Obama

Some might say that President Obama belongs to Gen-Z; at least, this is what his favorite food tells us. President Barack Obama is known to love everyone’s comfort food- Nachos. Describing his love for the food, he said, "one of those where I have to have it taken away. I'll have guacamole coming out of my eyeballs."

Ronal Reagan

It is possible that former President Ronald Reagan took his passion for Jelly Beans to an excessive level, as evidenced by the fact that he placed a general order for 306,070 Jelly Beans for a month to be given all through the White House and other government buildings. It is reported that his favorite color was licorice. After leaving the presidency, Reagan continued to receive his monthly order of jelly beans from the country.

Teddy Roosevelt

Teddy Roosevelt was a dogged individual, so when it came to dinner, he did his best to prioritize consuming the foods that brought him the most pleasure and satisfaction. Along with plenty of coffee that was sweetened with as much as seven blocks of sugar, pigs in blankets, turtle soup, and grilled poultry slathered in white gravy gave him fuel.