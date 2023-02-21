Christmas Truce: History’s Most Wholesome Moment Or The Most Wicked?

As kids in school, we have always been taught how history is only about violence between two opposing parties. We are mainly told that the countries at war do not have the same definition of humanity because their lifestyles are completely different.

However, there is no doubt that no matter what your background is, festivals have a magical power to bring people together. Festivals like Christmas evoke nothing but a sense of joy, love and most importantly, how humane you are deep inside.

That is exactly what happened in the year 1914.

The Great War

World War I was the deadliest war that pitted the Allied Powers against the Central Powers. The Allied Powers were mainly France, Russia, and Britain. In contrast, the prominent members of the Central Powers were Germany, Austria-Hungary, the Ottoman Empire, and Bulgaria.

WWI began in 1914 and lasted till 1918. Even though it is known as the most lethal international conflict, there is one infamous event that invoked a sense of humanity among the fighting men.

What Was The Christmas Truce?

A Christmas Truce occurred between the Germans and British troops during World War I. Surprisingly, the mass audience is not aware of this uplifting moment to even have happened in history.

The Christmas Truce was a series of ceasefires along the Western Front, which was the major frontline of the war near Belgium and covered 48km. Interestingly, the truce was never officially mandated.

No Festivities At War

Earlier in December, in 1914, Pope Benedict XV had suggested a ceasefire with an intention to bring the idea of everlasting peace. However, the high-ranking governments had no appetite for a truce or peace. Their stance to fight was still inflexible.

If no one announced a ceasefire, who evoked the sense of festivity over the Christmas period?

Well, the soldiers on the battlefield had other ideas. This iconic event began during the night on Christmas Eve. Without any plan, everything happened spontaneously.

Most of the soldiers signed up at WWI with the false idea that the war would stop around Christmas. Their illusions were shattered when even during the joyous time, they were holding guns in their hands.

Just within the few months of the Great War, thousands of soldiers had already died. Their hope to go back home, and celebrate with their family, was slowly falling to pieces. To make matters worse, it had also been raining a lot. From a soldiers’ perspective, that is the last thing someone would want when they are living in a trench on the ground. The desperate soldiers just needed a fleeting moment of joy.

What exactly did they do on the day of this unofficial truce?

Christmas Carols In The No Man’s Land

As the British soldiers woke up at the first light of dawn, they heard a sound that they had been dreading. There was an unfamiliar voice outside the trench shouting in a language they could not understand. Were they going to attack any minute? The first thought of the soldiers was to switch into high alert mode.

A German in the No Man’s Land said something the Allied soldiers were not expecting at all. As they listened closely, the soldier was asking them to join him. This was a battlefield, and the only thing that such an invitation could mean was a false sense of security.

Slowly man after man joined the Germans, and everyone seemed to be in a cheerful mood. Nobody was shooting. It is hard for any soldier to think that this might not be a trap after all. Their duty is to stay alert because they are the enemies, after all. However, this was not the case on that day. It was indeed a genuine invitation of peace in the celebration of Christmas.

Celebration Or Annihilation?

A few soldiers tentatively began to leave the trench; many other soldiers were already shaking hands with the Germans all along with the No Man’s Land. This was a dream come true for every soldier who could only feel ache during the war.

All the Germans were unarmed. Nobody was tricking the Allied soldiers. The men approached each other with a pack of cigarettes as a present. The two opposing forces even sat together to share plum puddings. It was the best they could do to celebrate a day with no hate and only peace.

After all the food sharing, some soldiers went back in the trench to bring empty cans. These cans were used as a ball to play soccer. The whole atmosphere of a deadly battlefield was covered with contentment. For us, it might mean nothing, but to them, this day illustrated how similar they are when it comes to the little joys of life. From singing Christmas carols to greeting each other across the lines, these men were now sitting together as if there was no war at all.

Time to Improve The Grim Situation

The Christmas Truce was only made possible by the astonishing level of communication between the two sides, primarily thanks to the German troops. Be that as it may, not all the soldiers had the privilege to enjoy.

Many soldiers took this time to honor the dead. There have been many abandoned bodies lying in the no-man’s-land for weeks. The truce finally offered the chance to bury the bodies.

And some soldiers took advantage of the opportunity to clean the trenches. Due to the terrible weather conditions, it had been overridden with mud diseases. All thanks to the peaceful day, their battle field-home was somewhat better to live.

The Lethal Normality Of War

Naturally, as everyone does not appreciate every good deed, the ceasefire was also not approved. Amongst these people were, unsurprisingly, Adolf Hitler. Those who took part in the truce were called out as people with no ‘German Honor’. This is not a surprise because Hitler was known for his narcissistic personality.

A few unfortunate men were even fated to death right after the ceasefire. This was done by those who disapproved of observing peace. But many soldiers also realized how different they were from their superiors.

If it was not for the higher officials, the disastrous war that lasted for four years might have ended then and there. They always knew their true normality would return as quickly as it vanished. These same soldiers who were happily conversing the Christmas day had to wake up to the same fatalities the very next day. Back in the high alert mode, they pretended yesterday was nothing but a desperate dream.

