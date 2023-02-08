Pope Gregory’s War on Cats

Pope Gregory Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The medieval times were not a good time to live in if you were a cat person. You see, if the pope hates anything, then everyone has to hate it, too. Something similar to this happened during the time of Pope Gregory when every cat lover had to put away their cat just to satisfy the pope. It’s one thing to dislike a specific feline animal because you find it annoying or whatever the reason might be. However, Pope Gregory took it to a new level by declaring war on the innocent specie.

Pope Gregory’s rule​

Ugolino, who would later become Pope Gregory IX, was born in Anagni under the name Ugolino, most likely in 1170. His birth date has been documented in various sources to fall anywhere from 1145 to 1175 years ago. He attended the University of Paris and the University of Bologna during his academic career.

Gregory was promoted to Cardinal-Deacon of the Church of Sant Eustacio in December 1198 by his uncle, Pope Innocent III, who was the head of the Catholic Church at the time. In the year 1206, he received a promotion that elevated him to the position of Cardinal Bishop of Ostia and Velletri. In either 1218 or 1219, he was promoted to the work of dean of the Holy College of Cardinals. Pope Honorius III gave Ugolino the position of Cardinal Protector of the Franciscan Order in 1220. This was done in response to a specific request made by Saint Francis.

The Cat War​

With an overall satisfactory reign, one thing that made Pope Gregory stand out was his disdain for cats and the fact that he even declared war on them. According to Pope Gregory, cats are untrustworthy because they harbor Satan's spirit.

As a result, people began to believe that black cats brought bad luck. There was a widespread slaughter of cats by Christians and Papal supporters in the years 1233 and 1234. Historians are divided on whether or not the mass slaughter of cats during the Plague was the direct cause of that outbreak, with some arguing that Satan's wrath at having a large number of his cats slaughtered was to blame.

How the War Led to the Black Plague​

When we consider the historical record, we find that the rat population exploded after numerous cats were wiped off. But they did not realize that the flea on the rats were the actual carriers of the disease. The Pope, however, had set off a chain reaction that did not stop for quite some time. His assault on felines has far-reaching consequences for both humans and cats.

How the War Led to Witch Hunting ​

The Pope's campaign against felines has wider repercussions. The effects on humans were also substantial. It appeared that the battle had set off a worldwide witch hunt. Neighbors and friends were accusing and harassing thousands of people, primarily women.

There was a brand new opening in the workforce: a witch hunter. People of faith were eager to display their devotion to the Church by killing witches. Women who were unlucky enough to get caught in the crosshairs of this quest were tortured and executed. Even yet, cats were still in danger. This time, the witch-hunting hysteria led to the death of several cats. Cats were targeted for elimination in the late 1400s because of the widespread belief that they served as familiars for witches. The killings halted until the Pope officially excommunicated cats. While superstitions persist in modern society, this is proof that certain concepts are timeless.

While we never know whether the superstitions have any merit, the event did show how much authority the Popes had over the lives and minds of people at that time.