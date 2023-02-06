How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?

Photo by Ricardo Gomez Angel on Unsplash

Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.

German used terror tactics to force people into submission. Anyone who stood up against the cruelty of Hitler was immediately put down, further spreading terror in the hearts of people. At such a time, the nuns remained steadfast and called out Hitler for his inhumane practices and injustices against humanity. Sadly, they also met with the fate of other heroes. Even though nuns are a symbol of peace, these 11 Nuns were brutally executed by the Nazis.

How did the Nuns come to the Town?

There was a community of nuns in Poland's Nowogrodek who had high esteem and popularity. Still, like the rest of the population, they were subjected to severe hardship and persecution during the war. Over 10,000 individuals had been put to death within the walls of Nowogrodek, and the practice of rounding up prisoners and putting them to death continued on an almost daily basis. The Germans were cruel within the community, but the nuns decided to offer themselves as sacrifices because they wanted to put a stop to the evil that was taking place.

The 11 Nuns are given the name of the martyrs of Nowogrodek or the Blessed Martyrs. They were sisters of the Catholic Church in the town of Nowogrodek, a polish catholic religious group. They arrived in town in 1929 to assist the local bishop and soon gained the respect of the local community.

They Worked Tirelessly to Serve the Community

The Nuns spent most of their time in seclusion, contemplating religion. They also helped the local community gain better knowledge of faith and God. However, soon World War II broke out, and Nazi Germany invaded Poland from all sides. Just like the rest of Poland, their town was also occupied in 1941.

Due to Hitler’s hatred towards religion, priests, nuns, and other religious people in the area were often brought for interrogation. Hitler hated that their religious allegiance and loyalty lay with a God and not him. While many people discontinued preaching and operating, the Nuns continued working as people of God and served the local community with active prayer groups.

The Nuns Offered Their Lives In Exchange for the Prisoners​

However, as Hitler increased his anti-Jewish policies, many people living in town got arrested. Most Jewish people were charged and sent to concentration camps, while others were sent to prison, where they faced a biased trial and were executed brutally. The local community asked the Nuns to hold a prayer circle for their loved ones who were imprisoned.

Consequently, the group gathered to hold a meeting regarding the ongoing issue and decided to offer their own lives in exchange for the prisoners. According to them, it was better as the nuns had no families while the prisoners did. The Heroic Nuns got ready to sacrifice their selves, which also changed the fate of the prisoners. While some were released, many were transferred to work camps instead of executed.

On another occasion, they offered their lives to save the local pastor, considering there was a greater need for a Pastor than Nuns. However, the Nazis agreed to this exchange, and the Nuns were executed on July 31, 1943. At first, they were taken outside the town and then ruthlessly shot with heavy machine guns. They were then buried in a common grave.