How the 11 Nuns Who Stood Up to Hitler were Executed?

Jules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UY4up_0kdOuYlC00
Photo byRicardo Gomez AngelonUnsplash

Several innocent individuals and people were brutally put to death when the Second World War reached their doorstep. Many cities and villages were occupied and suffered greatly as a result of the German Army's rampage over various territories. In these trying times, many people sacrificed themselves for the sake of their community and humanity. However, many of the efforts of such glorious people have been looked over after the war ended. A classic example is the great nuns who sacrificed their lives for their nation. Here is the story of the horrific execution of 11 nuns who were executed for standing up to Hitler.

German used terror tactics to force people into submission. Anyone who stood up against the cruelty of Hitler was immediately put down, further spreading terror in the hearts of people. At such a time, the nuns remained steadfast and called out Hitler for his inhumane practices and injustices against humanity. Sadly, they also met with the fate of other heroes. Even though nuns are a symbol of peace, these 11 Nuns were brutally executed by the Nazis.

How did the Nuns come to the Town?

There was a community of nuns in Poland's Nowogrodek who had high esteem and popularity. Still, like the rest of the population, they were subjected to severe hardship and persecution during the war. Over 10,000 individuals had been put to death within the walls of Nowogrodek, and the practice of rounding up prisoners and putting them to death continued on an almost daily basis. The Germans were cruel within the community, but the nuns decided to offer themselves as sacrifices because they wanted to put a stop to the evil that was taking place.

The 11 Nuns are given the name of the martyrs of Nowogrodek or the Blessed Martyrs. They were sisters of the Catholic Church in the town of Nowogrodek, a polish catholic religious group. They arrived in town in 1929 to assist the local bishop and soon gained the respect of the local community.

They Worked Tirelessly to Serve the Community

The Nuns spent most of their time in seclusion, contemplating religion. They also helped the local community gain better knowledge of faith and God. However, soon World War II broke out, and Nazi Germany invaded Poland from all sides. Just like the rest of Poland, their town was also occupied in 1941.

Due to Hitler’s hatred towards religion, priests, nuns, and other religious people in the area were often brought for interrogation. Hitler hated that their religious allegiance and loyalty lay with a God and not him. While many people discontinued preaching and operating, the Nuns continued working as people of God and served the local community with active prayer groups.

The Nuns Offered Their Lives In Exchange for the Prisoners​

However, as Hitler increased his anti-Jewish policies, many people living in town got arrested. Most Jewish people were charged and sent to concentration camps, while others were sent to prison, where they faced a biased trial and were executed brutally. The local community asked the Nuns to hold a prayer circle for their loved ones who were imprisoned.

Consequently, the group gathered to hold a meeting regarding the ongoing issue and decided to offer their own lives in exchange for the prisoners. According to them, it was better as the nuns had no families while the prisoners did. The Heroic Nuns got ready to sacrifice their selves, which also changed the fate of the prisoners. While some were released, many were transferred to work camps instead of executed.

On another occasion, they offered their lives to save the local pastor, considering there was a greater need for a Pastor than Nuns. However, the Nazis agreed to this exchange, and the Nuns were executed on July 31, 1943. At first, they were taken outside the town and then ruthlessly shot with heavy machine guns. They were then buried in a common grave.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# christianity# Hitler# Nuns# History# Mystery

Comments / 158

Published by

Traveler, and Entrepreneur. Love to write quality pieces on things I am passionate about

N/A
1K followers

More from Jules

Pope Gregory’s War on Cats

The medieval times were not a good time to live in if you were a cat person. You see, if the pope hates anything, then everyone has to hate it, too. Something similar to this happened during the time of Pope Gregory when every cat lover had to put away their cat just to satisfy the pope. It’s one thing to dislike a specific feline animal because you find it annoying or whatever the reason might be. However, Pope Gregory took it to a new level by declaring war on the innocent specie.

Read full story
9 comments
Dallas, TX

Are the Suspicious Incidents At Dallas Zoo a Cause For Concern?

The start of 2023 was not smooth for all of us, but the Dallas Zoo authorities and the local police department found it exceptionally weird. Things have gotten strange at the Dallas Zoo in only one month, including the not-so-natural deaths of animals and the disappearance of many more. Here is a chronological account of all the events that have happened to the Dallas Zoo during the New Year.

Read full story
3 comments

What Does Getting Shot Feel Like?

39,707people died of gunshots in the USin 2019. 14861 of them were victims of mass homicide. This may sound like a huge number and contradict the previous claim that gunshots are not that fatal. But 11,500 peoplesurvivedthe gunshots too. Those who survived had a lot to say about what it felt like. So it seems like that until the victim sees the blood, he does not feel any pain. The real pain starts when he begins to notice the blood. That’s when the adrenaline is triggered out of fear before the pain kicks in.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Did Lyndon B. Johnson Give His Interviews In The Bathroom?

Lyndon Baines Johnson, commonly referred to as LBJ, had the ambition to go down in history books as the best president ever. With this high goal (and an equally big ego), he initiated massive social programs such as Medicare, radio broadcasting, television, and food assistance. However, the one thing that the President is notoriously remembered for is his odd habit of giving interviews in the bathroom.

Read full story

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.

Read full story
1 comments

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.

Read full story
523 comments

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.

Read full story
386 comments
Dallas, TX

Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?

Leading a successful political career, in November 1963, US President John F. Kennedy embarked on a short tour to nine states as he was informally engaged in his next presidential campaign. This official trip was mainly focused on the conservation of natural resources. He was well-received and celebrated all over the country, but on November 22, 1963, the trip ended when President Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Read full story

How did Singapore become Asia’s No.1 Country?

Singapore is counted among the top countries in the world to live in. It enjoys a strategic location right at the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea confluence. Singapore is a worldwide financial and commercial center located at the intersection of the strategically important Malacca Straits and the South China Sea. Despite its modest size, it inhabits over 6.2 million people and is a significant player in regional and global affairs. Being a leading international country, Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare and educational systems all over the world.

Read full story
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?

Aerial Photo Taken of the Pearl Harbor AttackPhoto byWikimedia Commons. After decades of worsening relations between Japan and America, the final attack occurred on December 7, 1941, when Japan made a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Things had not been going well for the U.S. and Japan relations before, too, but this attack marked Japan's first aerial attack and gave way to America's participation in World War II.

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.

Read full story
74 comments

What is Life Like With a Panic Disorder?

Panic attacks seem like such a strong word. Although the attacks are not lethal, they still hold the power to shake a person to his core and if these attacks are Recurrent, they can lead to more psychological issues like severe anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or in worst-case scenarios, a panic disorder. Panic attacks are usually common. A lot of people only face such attacks once or twice in their lives while the others who are unfortunate build up a fear inside them that they cannot control. But how do panic attacks work and how can we possibly control them? There are numerous explanations in science for that.

Read full story
41 comments

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.

Read full story
162 comments

How Did This Man Survive at the Bottom of the Sea for Three Days?

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Around 80% of the planet’s oceans have not been discovered and explored yet. It is not uncommon for boats and people to disappear underwater.

Read full story
1 comments

What Will Happen if Russia Conquers Ukraine? (Opinion)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022 caught the world by storm and resulted in a global outcry in support of Ukraine. While the invasion may seem out of the blue, the possibility of a full scale invasion was known to both NATO and Russia since the early 2000’s.

Read full story

Was Maurizio Gucci Killed by His Wife?

Sometimes, love and money are at war, and when that happens, it becomes a challenge to predict what will follow. The House of Gucci has a history that goes beyond its name in the fashion industry. In fact, this family has traces of a strategic murder that took the world by surprise.

Read full story

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.

Read full story
12 comments

To What Extent can a Manipulative Person Go?

Manipulation is not a personality disorder but more of a trait that people develop over time. There are no specific criteria about who might adopt this behaviour but we certainly do have many people around us who are incredibly manipulative and tend to mess with everything in any way possible. Such people are not familiar with the concept of “peace” or “emotional security” and can prove to be extremely dangerous. But how would you know if someone is manipulating you? What are the signs that make a person “a manipulator?”

Read full story
3 comments

Time-Travel Claims, a Lie or Reality?

Internet fanatics have no boundaries. People often come up with claims that we have only heard in stories. Now how many of those stories are real? We don’t know that yet. For example, time travel is something that most of us think is cool.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy