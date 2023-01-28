What Does Getting Shot Feel Like?

Photo on Unsplash Photo by danilo.alvesd on Unsplash

Getting shot may not be as painful as it seems

We have all watched movies with death scenes and mass shootings. Seeing someone get shot always makes us think what it would actually feel like. It looks excruciating, doesn’t it? Well, the truth is that it is not as bad as it seems. It feels like a pinch or as if a small pebble is hitting you. It might be hard to believe for us, but the gunshot survivors have something else to say.

What it is Actually like being Hit by a Bullet

39,707 people died of gunshots in the US in 2019. 14861 of them were victims of mass homicide. This may sound like a huge number and contradict the previous claim that gunshots are not that fatal. But 11,500 people survived the gunshots too. Those who survived had a lot to say about what it felt like. So it seems like that until the victim sees the blood, he does not feel any pain. The real pain starts when he begins to notice the blood. That’s when the adrenaline is triggered out of fear before the pain kicks in.

Dependency of Pain

The victim’s pain varies from individual to individual or where the bullet hit, or what size it was. A smaller bullet would cause less pain than that of a larger bullet. The larger the bullet, the worse the wound will be. The most painful part about all of this is the burning sensation which starts after a few seconds. Again, though, the burning sensation varies from person to person as well. Some survivors describe it as continuous bee stings; the others say it is like a hot metal rod has been poked into them. The variation of pain from individual to individual is the cause of various body types. Some people have more muscular tissues and muscles; others, on the contrary, are not that physically strong.

How a Bullet Enters the Body

Whether small or large, a bullet rips through the skin and makes its way towards the muscles. It then either tears the tissues causing more damage or gets stuck between the muscles. This factor depends upon the caliber of the bullet. For example, a 9mm bullet would cause lesser damage than a higher caliber bullet. The higher caliber bullets are shot with greater speed and penetrate deep within the body, causing more than usual damage. They damage tissues, muscles, and even bones at times. Usually, such bullets are used on a person if the motive is to kill the person on the spot. Excessive tissue damage can lead to excessive bleeding, and the chances of survival are relatively lower.

At first, the bullet enters the body, penetrating through all the tissues making way inside. If the victim is lucky enough, there will be no organ damage. At times, the organs start to bleed internally, which causes relatively more harm. The crush from the bullet causes the initial pain, which is identified as not being that painful. Then along the way, the deeper it penetrates, the more intense is the burning sensation. All the person’s energy gets directed towards the one affected point inflicted with pain. At times, the victims lose consciousness while worrying too much about the bleeding or by focusing all of the body energy on one part.

The dynamics of the working of the bullet and the wound it causes is pure physics. The injury’s severity depends on the location that the bullet hit and the speed it came with. Some of the survivors dodge off to a safe end where no vital organ suffers serious injuries, even if they are badly wounded. For example, if a person is shot with a small bullet from a long distance in or near the spinal cord, the shot may not seem fatal, and the victim may survive, but he would be paralyzed for life where the chances of recovery are near to none. It doesn’t matter what caliber the bullet is; no vital muscles must be severely damaged to survive.

Surviving a Headshot — A Myth or the Truth?

Surviving a headshot is challenging but not impossible. There are survivors of headshot who said they felt a numbing pain in the head due to the penetration of the bullet in the skull, but they did not die of it. The aftermath is usually a continuous beeping in the head, which leads to panic attacks and annoyance from then unbearably loud sound.

Multiple Gunshot Survivors

This may sound unbelievable, like surviving a headshot, but it is not uncommon. For example, a person in California was shot several times in 1995, and he survived. People may lose some abilities, but they can still survive if no major organs are damaged. On the contrary, some people cannot even survive one gunshot and can die on the spot as they either lose a lot of blood or go through significant organ damage.

The Painful Survival

If a person gets lucky, they will survive a shot even if a vital organ was targeted. But the recovery process is never easy. The person may be alive, but recovery may take months to years depending on the damage caused by the piercing of the bullet. The bullet cuts every vein to the muscle that comes in its way. For example, a 32-year-old gunshot survivor, Takeyiah Reaves, got caught in a random shooting in 2017. She got shot in the leg and the abdomen. The doctor treated the leg, but the abdomen was far from good. Her intestines kept hanging out for year’s protected by only a thin layer of skin that the doctors grafted from her thighs. Finally, after several surgeries, her intestines were successfully set back in.

Survival Mode of the Brain

As the person hears a gunshot, his first instinct is to protect himself from getting hurt. Even if he gets hurt, he doesn’t realize it until later when he sees the blood. Then, the brain starts focusing all the person’s energy to help eliminate the rising pain and tame the panic. It makes the person believe that he can save himself, so he has enough energy to get help or protect himself from further damage. But this does not imply that all gun wounds are easy, as the injury results last longer than one could expect. Some people go through unimaginable, excruciating pain, which drains all their energy, making them want to lose consciousness.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

A person who went through the fear and pain of getting shot has to live most of his life in fear of getting caught up in a crossfire or getting shot. Clai Lasher, in 1979, when she was only 13 was shot by her stepfather. She said,

“I have one kidney that’s full of shrapnel and barely works. Even today, lead comes out of my body, so that’s like a constant reminder. It still comes out.”

The horror of feeling scared all the time is something beyond anyone’s comprehension. The gunshot might be easier to cope with at first, but as the pain grows, it numbs the whole body and even the brain. Recovery is the hardest part of this process. The longer the wound takes to heal, the longer it will take for the pain to subside. The scars then left after the damage cannot be fixed so easily. Most of the survivors face severe depression and conditions like PTSD, where they spend a significant part of their life in the fear that maybe they will get shot again or perhaps they need to be more careful.

At times wounds are not just physical; they are emotional too. People talk about the victims who lose their lives in mass shootings etc., but no one talks enough about those who survive the horror.