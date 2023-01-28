What Does Getting Shot Feel Like?

Jules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nhewA_0kUj3cPi00
Photo on UnsplashPhoto bydanilo.alvesdonUnsplash

Getting shot may not be as painful as it seems

We have all watched movies with death scenes and mass shootings. Seeing someone get shot always makes us think what it would actually feel like. It looks excruciating, doesn’t it? Well, the truth is that it is not as bad as it seems. It feels like a pinch or as if a small pebble is hitting you. It might be hard to believe for us, but the gunshot survivors have something else to say.

What it is Actually like being Hit by a Bullet

39,707 people died of gunshots in the US in 2019. 14861 of them were victims of mass homicide. This may sound like a huge number and contradict the previous claim that gunshots are not that fatal. But 11,500 people survived the gunshots too. Those who survived had a lot to say about what it felt like. So it seems like that until the victim sees the blood, he does not feel any pain. The real pain starts when he begins to notice the blood. That’s when the adrenaline is triggered out of fear before the pain kicks in.

Dependency of Pain

The victim’s pain varies from individual to individual or where the bullet hit, or what size it was. A smaller bullet would cause less pain than that of a larger bullet. The larger the bullet, the worse the wound will be. The most painful part about all of this is the burning sensation which starts after a few seconds. Again, though, the burning sensation varies from person to person as well. Some survivors describe it as continuous bee stings; the others say it is like a hot metal rod has been poked into them. The variation of pain from individual to individual is the cause of various body types. Some people have more muscular tissues and muscles; others, on the contrary, are not that physically strong.

How a Bullet Enters the Body

Whether small or large, a bullet rips through the skin and makes its way towards the muscles. It then either tears the tissues causing more damage or gets stuck between the muscles. This factor depends upon the caliber of the bullet. For example, a 9mm bullet would cause lesser damage than a higher caliber bullet. The higher caliber bullets are shot with greater speed and penetrate deep within the body, causing more than usual damage. They damage tissues, muscles, and even bones at times. Usually, such bullets are used on a person if the motive is to kill the person on the spot. Excessive tissue damage can lead to excessive bleeding, and the chances of survival are relatively lower.

At first, the bullet enters the body, penetrating through all the tissues making way inside. If the victim is lucky enough, there will be no organ damage. At times, the organs start to bleed internally, which causes relatively more harm. The crush from the bullet causes the initial pain, which is identified as not being that painful. Then along the way, the deeper it penetrates, the more intense is the burning sensation. All the person’s energy gets directed towards the one affected point inflicted with pain. At times, the victims lose consciousness while worrying too much about the bleeding or by focusing all of the body energy on one part.

The dynamics of the working of the bullet and the wound it causes is pure physics. The injury’s severity depends on the location that the bullet hit and the speed it came with. Some of the survivors dodge off to a safe end where no vital organ suffers serious injuries, even if they are badly wounded. For example, if a person is shot with a small bullet from a long distance in or near the spinal cord, the shot may not seem fatal, and the victim may survive, but he would be paralyzed for life where the chances of recovery are near to none. It doesn’t matter what caliber the bullet is; no vital muscles must be severely damaged to survive.

Surviving a Headshot — A Myth or the Truth?

Surviving a headshot is challenging but not impossible. There are survivors of headshot who said they felt a numbing pain in the head due to the penetration of the bullet in the skull, but they did not die of it. The aftermath is usually a continuous beeping in the head, which leads to panic attacks and annoyance from then unbearably loud sound.

Multiple Gunshot Survivors

This may sound unbelievable, like surviving a headshot, but it is not uncommon. For example, a person in California was shot several times in 1995, and he survived. People may lose some abilities, but they can still survive if no major organs are damaged. On the contrary, some people cannot even survive one gunshot and can die on the spot as they either lose a lot of blood or go through significant organ damage.

The Painful Survival

If a person gets lucky, they will survive a shot even if a vital organ was targeted. But the recovery process is never easy. The person may be alive, but recovery may take months to years depending on the damage caused by the piercing of the bullet. The bullet cuts every vein to the muscle that comes in its way. For example, a 32-year-old gunshot survivor, Takeyiah Reaves, got caught in a random shooting in 2017. She got shot in the leg and the abdomen. The doctor treated the leg, but the abdomen was far from good. Her intestines kept hanging out for year’s protected by only a thin layer of skin that the doctors grafted from her thighs. Finally, after several surgeries, her intestines were successfully set back in.

Survival Mode of the Brain

As the person hears a gunshot, his first instinct is to protect himself from getting hurt. Even if he gets hurt, he doesn’t realize it until later when he sees the blood. Then, the brain starts focusing all the person’s energy to help eliminate the rising pain and tame the panic. It makes the person believe that he can save himself, so he has enough energy to get help or protect himself from further damage. But this does not imply that all gun wounds are easy, as the injury results last longer than one could expect. Some people go through unimaginable, excruciating pain, which drains all their energy, making them want to lose consciousness.

Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

A person who went through the fear and pain of getting shot has to live most of his life in fear of getting caught up in a crossfire or getting shot. Clai Lasher, in 1979, when she was only 13 was shot by her stepfather. She said,

“I have one kidney that’s full of shrapnel and barely works. Even today, lead comes out of my body, so that’s like a constant reminder. It still comes out.”

The horror of feeling scared all the time is something beyond anyone’s comprehension. The gunshot might be easier to cope with at first, but as the pain grows, it numbs the whole body and even the brain. Recovery is the hardest part of this process. The longer the wound takes to heal, the longer it will take for the pain to subside. The scars then left after the damage cannot be fixed so easily. Most of the survivors face severe depression and conditions like PTSD, where they spend a significant part of their life in the fear that maybe they will get shot again or perhaps they need to be more careful.

At times wounds are not just physical; they are emotional too. People talk about the victims who lose their lives in mass shootings etc., but no one talks enough about those who survive the horror.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# USA# America# Science# Guns# Violence

Comments / 1

Published by

Traveler, and Entrepreneur. Love to write quality pieces on things I am passionate about

N/A
787 followers

More from Jules

Why Did Lyndon B. Johnson Give His Interviews In The Bathroom?

Lyndon Baines Johnson, commonly referred to as LBJ, had the ambition to go down in history books as the best president ever. With this high goal (and an equally big ego), he initiated massive social programs such as Medicare, radio broadcasting, television, and food assistance. However, the one thing that the President is notoriously remembered for is his odd habit of giving interviews in the bathroom.

Read full story

How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.

Read full story
1 comments

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.

Read full story
481 comments

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.

Read full story
342 comments
Dallas, TX

Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?

Leading a successful political career, in November 1963, US President John F. Kennedy embarked on a short tour to nine states as he was informally engaged in his next presidential campaign. This official trip was mainly focused on the conservation of natural resources. He was well-received and celebrated all over the country, but on November 22, 1963, the trip ended when President Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Read full story

How did Singapore become Asia’s No.1 Country?

Singapore is counted among the top countries in the world to live in. It enjoys a strategic location right at the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea confluence. Singapore is a worldwide financial and commercial center located at the intersection of the strategically important Malacca Straits and the South China Sea. Despite its modest size, it inhabits over 6.2 million people and is a significant player in regional and global affairs. Being a leading international country, Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare and educational systems all over the world.

Read full story
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?

Aerial Photo Taken of the Pearl Harbor AttackPhoto byWikimedia Commons. After decades of worsening relations between Japan and America, the final attack occurred on December 7, 1941, when Japan made a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Things had not been going well for the U.S. and Japan relations before, too, but this attack marked Japan's first aerial attack and gave way to America's participation in World War II.

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.

Read full story
74 comments

What is Life Like With a Panic Disorder?

Panic attacks seem like such a strong word. Although the attacks are not lethal, they still hold the power to shake a person to his core and if these attacks are Recurrent, they can lead to more psychological issues like severe anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or in worst-case scenarios, a panic disorder. Panic attacks are usually common. A lot of people only face such attacks once or twice in their lives while the others who are unfortunate build up a fear inside them that they cannot control. But how do panic attacks work and how can we possibly control them? There are numerous explanations in science for that.

Read full story
40 comments

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.

Read full story
144 comments

How Did This Man Survive at the Bottom of the Sea for Three Days?

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Around 80% of the planet’s oceans have not been discovered and explored yet. It is not uncommon for boats and people to disappear underwater.

Read full story
1 comments

What Will Happen if Russia Conquers Ukraine? (Opinion)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022 caught the world by storm and resulted in a global outcry in support of Ukraine. While the invasion may seem out of the blue, the possibility of a full scale invasion was known to both NATO and Russia since the early 2000’s.

Read full story

Was Maurizio Gucci Killed by His Wife?

Sometimes, love and money are at war, and when that happens, it becomes a challenge to predict what will follow. The House of Gucci has a history that goes beyond its name in the fashion industry. In fact, this family has traces of a strategic murder that took the world by surprise.

Read full story

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.

Read full story
12 comments

To What Extent can a Manipulative Person Go?

Manipulation is not a personality disorder but more of a trait that people develop over time. There are no specific criteria about who might adopt this behaviour but we certainly do have many people around us who are incredibly manipulative and tend to mess with everything in any way possible. Such people are not familiar with the concept of “peace” or “emotional security” and can prove to be extremely dangerous. But how would you know if someone is manipulating you? What are the signs that make a person “a manipulator?”

Read full story
3 comments

Time-Travel Claims, a Lie or Reality?

Internet fanatics have no boundaries. People often come up with claims that we have only heard in stories. Now how many of those stories are real? We don’t know that yet. For example, time travel is something that most of us think is cool.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy