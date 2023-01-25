How Has the Bible Been Altered Over the Years?

Photo of the Bible

The Bible is one of the world's most frequently read and studied books. It is the basis of Christianity and has been instrumental in the development of Western culture. However, the Bible's original text has been modified and updated several times over the years. This has been done to make the book's teachings more accessible to people and foster better understanding.

Many critics believe that the book's original message has become lost somewhere during this process. The five most common changes made to the Bible's text are as follows:

New Books were added to the Bible Under the Septuagint Translation

One significant change to the book of Jesus was the Septuagint translation. The Septuagint version is one of the oldest versions of the Bible. It was the first time the Old Testament Bible was translated into another language.

The Hebrew Bible was translated into Greek and finished in the third century BCE. The objective of this translation was to make the Bible more understandable for Jews and Gentiles who spoke Greek.

The Septuagint translation of the Hebrew Bible also contained several books that are not found in the Hebrew text, such as Tobit, Wisdom, and Sirach. It is generally acknowledged that most Protestant denominations do not accept this collection of writings—now known as the Apocrypha—in their official Bible canon.

The King James Copy of the Bible Unified the Versions into One Translation

The King James Version, often known as the KJV, is the version of the Bible that is regarded to be the most popular English translation of the Bible. It was originally published in the year 1611. King James I of England is credited with having commissioned this translation in order to provide the Church of England with a single, standardized translation.

The Greek text of the New Testament, known as the Textus Receptus, served as the foundation for the King James Version (KJV). At the time, the Textus Receptus was regarded as the most trustworthy version of the New Testament. However, this text has now been revealed to have several errors and replaced with more correct translations.

Textual Criticism was Made to Find Flaws and Discrepancies

Textual Criticism of the New Testament has been performed in an effort to locate the most reliable manuscript of the New Testament. This method compares New Testament manuscripts to find flaws. This has led to the discovery of several New Testament translations, some of which differ significantly from the most trusted versions.

Apocryphal Books of the Old Testament Were Added to the Bible

Catholic leaders met in the 16th century for the Council of Trent to discuss how to deal with the difficulties brought by the Protestant Reformation. The Apocryphal Books of the Old Testament were ultimately included in the canon of the Bible as a result of one of the decisions reached during the council. This countered Protestant arguments that God did not inspire these texts.

The Dead Sea Scrolls were Added to the Canon of the Bible

The Dead Sea Scrolls were unearthed in the 1940s near the dead sea. These scrolls are among the earliest surviving Hebrew Bible manuscripts and have shed light on the book's textual history. The Dead Sea Scrolls demonstrate that the Bible's canonical text was not established until centuries after the destruction of the Second Temple.

It is important to remember that these shifts are the product of a complex interplay between history, culture, and language. In many instances, these alterations were made to make the Bible more approachable and understandable to a broader variety of readers. It is also crucial to note that these modifications have resulted in multiple Bible versions and that studying and comparing them can help you grasp the text better.

