Dallas, TX

Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?

Jules

Leading a successful political career, in November 1963, US President John F. Kennedy embarked on a short tour to nine states as he was informally engaged in his next presidential campaign. This official trip was mainly focused on the conservation of natural resources. He was well-received and celebrated all over the country, but on November 22, 1963, the trip ended when President Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas, Texas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JgnyT_0kIxpEFN00
President John F. KennedyPhoto byHistory in HDonUnsplash

After the heart-wrenching incident, the case was studied extensively. A total of 552 witnesses witnessed by the Warren Commission, and in September 1964, a U.S. Marine, Lee Harvey Oswald, was concluded to be the single assassin of the president. Here is a list of six prominent witnesses:

Jerry Haynes

Jerry Haynes was an actor from Dallas, well-liked as “Mr. Peppermint”, a character he performed in children’s television shows. He was the first to report the assassination, along with his program director, Jay Watson. At noon, they saw the President’s car on Main Street, and a few seconds later, they witnessed the tragic gunshots. Haynes was the first to “go live about the terrible moment… There was no direct discussion about it on Mr. Peppermint the next week. I didn’t feel qualified to counsel the viewers on it. We just behaved in a subdued and respectful manner”.

Jack S. Martin

A day after the incident, Jack S. Martin, “a part-time private investigator and police informant, told the police that he suspected a former Eastern Airlines pilot named David Ferrie to have been involved in the murder alongside Oswald”. Martin knew Ferrie for almost two years and suspected that he had been in contact with Oswald for some time as he has Oswald’s “commanding officer in a Civil Air Patrol unit” in New Orleans. He also claimed that Ferrie had a history of arrest and practiced hypnosis. He asserted that Ferrie could have hypnotized Oswald to do the act.

Sylvia Odio

Residing in Dallas at that time, Sylvia was a former Cuban citizen. She stated that in September 1963, three men made their way to her residence in order to collect funds for “the anti-Castro counterrevolutionary group JURE”. She claimed she clearly remembered that one of the men was Lee Oswald, who introduced himself as “Leon Oswald”. Later someone informed her that Lee exclaimed, “Cubans...don't have any guts ...because President Kennedy should have been assassinated after the Bay of Pigs, and some Cubans should have done that because he was the one that was holding the freedom of Cuba actually."

Max E. Clark

Clark was a journalist who claimed that Fidel Castro, the President of Cuba, told him in September 1963, at the “Cuban consulate in Mexico City”, that Oswald took an oath that he would assassinate the US President. To investigate this, the Warren Commission had a meeting with Fidel Castro and inquired him about the claim. However, Castro refused that he had ever given an interview to Clark. If such a rumor had reached the Cuban authorities, they would have definitely communicated with the U.S. officials.

Marina Oswald Porter

Marina was Oswald’s wife, who claimed to have had no idea about her husband’s intention and only got to know about it through the news of his arrest. On the day of the incident, Police visited her house and inquired her about whether her husband owned a gun, to which she pointed towards “the garage where Oswald used to keep his rifle rolled up in a blanket”. However, at the time of the inquiry, the rifle was not present there. She also said that “when she looked at her husband, he was calm, but by his eyes, I could tell that he was afraid. He said goodbye to me with his eyes. I knew that”.

Traveler, and Entrepreneur. Love to write quality pieces on things I am passionate about

