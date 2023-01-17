How did Singapore become Asia’s No.1 Country?

Modern-day Singapore Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash

Singapore is counted among the top countries in the world to live in. It enjoys a strategic location right at the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea confluence.

Singapore is a worldwide financial and commercial center located at the intersection of the strategically important Malacca Straits and the South China Sea. Despite its modest size, it inhabits over 6.2 million people and is a significant player in regional and global affairs. Being a leading international country, Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare and educational systems all over the world.

But how did Singapore become a developed country and an economic hub? Well, as it turns out, Singapore's success and development story are much more interesting than people thought. Singapore has an inspiring story of how it strived to come out of poverty and hunger to rank as the number one country in South Asia.

Singapore in the 1960s Was on the Verge of Collapsing

In the 1960s, Singapore was still far from developed, with the majority of the population living in poverty . Singapore had been subjected to British colonization for almost a century. In the 1950s, when the British Empire started to disintegrate following World War II, it attained a sizable degree of autonomy, and in 1963, it formally became known as the Federation of Malaysia. However, the nation's situation was at an all-time low. It was even anticipated that it would soon collapse since it wouldn't be able to manage its newfound independence.

However, through excellent leaders, prioritizing, and determination, Singapore recovered the poverty and became a significant player in the world economy.

One Man took a Whole Nation out of Poverty

Singapore was blessed with a highly efficient and effective leader- Lee Kuan Yew. He ruled the nation for more than 30 years and was also the country's founding father . He enjoys significant importance and respect in the country for his role in transforming the nation. Lee Kuan Yew has been deemed an inspiration for leaders in Asia and beyond. He died at the age of 90.

It is hard to overstate Lee's influence on Singapore's public policy outlook and sense of identity. Along with Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, he made it possible for the nation to develop as one of the region's four "tiger economies ." In contrast to these other rapidly growing Asian tigers—and Japan—Singapore did not adopt protectionist measures to promote its own domestic industrial giants despite keeping governmental control over the core economic growth. Instead, Lee's Singapore chose a strategy for economic expansion that prioritized attracting foreign direct investment, particularly from American multinational corporations looking for low-wage labor.

It focused on having Diversity and Hospitality

Singapore is also accredited for its racial diversity and for being home to a diverse population from around the world. The credit for this also goes to Lee. After seeing the effects of ethnic conflict in Malaysia in 1960, Lee realized the need for race peace in Singapore's multiethnic society. As a result, the government has developed several regulations to support social stability, such as racial quotas in the residential sector and criteria for racial representativeness in election candidates.

Why is the Education Sector in Singapore World Class?

Singapore also benefitted from having its priorities straight from the beginning. It took slow and steady steps, combatting its problems based on need. At first, it made sure that the citizens had enough food for the country to come out of hunger. Secondly, it kept its primary focus on strengthening its education sector, which it believed was the backbone of success. It seems that the hard work paid off, as Singapore's education is considered one of the best in the world. Doing all this, it made sure to remember its roots. Singapore is a highly disciplined nation with the old Confucian principles still running deep.

Today's Singapore is a developed economy with slow development, much like Japan's. It had to struggle and fight with other low-wage nations that occasionally modeled their economic practices after it, hindering its way to development.