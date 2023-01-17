How did Singapore become Asia’s No.1 Country?

Jules

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k1q22_0kHLZ1d400
Modern-day SingaporePhoto byPeter NguyenonUnsplash

Singapore is counted among the top countries in the world to live in. It enjoys a strategic location right at the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea confluence.

Singapore is a worldwide financial and commercial center located at the intersection of the strategically important Malacca Straits and the South China Sea. Despite its modest size, it inhabits over 6.2 million people and is a significant player in regional and global affairs. Being a leading international country, Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare and educational systems all over the world.

But how did Singapore become a developed country and an economic hub? Well, as it turns out, Singapore's success and development story are much more interesting than people thought. Singapore has an inspiring story of how it strived to come out of poverty and hunger to rank as the number one country in South Asia.

Singapore in the 1960s Was on the Verge of Collapsing

In the 1960s, Singapore was still far from developed, with the majority of the population living in poverty. Singapore had been subjected to British colonization for almost a century. In the 1950s, when the British Empire started to disintegrate following World War II, it attained a sizable degree of autonomy, and in 1963, it formally became known as the Federation of Malaysia. However, the nation's situation was at an all-time low. It was even anticipated that it would soon collapse since it wouldn't be able to manage its newfound independence.

However, through excellent leaders, prioritizing, and determination, Singapore recovered the poverty and became a significant player in the world economy.

One Man took a Whole Nation out of Poverty

Singapore was blessed with a highly efficient and effective leader- Lee Kuan Yew. He ruled the nation for more than 30 years and was also the country's founding father. He enjoys significant importance and respect in the country for his role in transforming the nation. Lee Kuan Yew has been deemed an inspiration for leaders in Asia and beyond. He died at the age of 90.

It is hard to overstate Lee's influence on Singapore's public policy outlook and sense of identity. Along with Taiwan, South Korea, and Hong Kong, he made it possible for the nation to develop as one of the region's four "tiger economies." In contrast to these other rapidly growing Asian tigers—and Japan—Singapore did not adopt protectionist measures to promote its own domestic industrial giants despite keeping governmental control over the core economic growth. Instead, Lee's Singapore chose a strategy for economic expansion that prioritized attracting foreign direct investment, particularly from American multinational corporations looking for low-wage labor.

It focused on having Diversity and Hospitality

Singapore is also accredited for its racial diversity and for being home to a diverse population from around the world. The credit for this also goes to Lee. After seeing the effects of ethnic conflict in Malaysia in 1960, Lee realized the need for race peace in Singapore's multiethnic society. As a result, the government has developed several regulations to support social stability, such as racial quotas in the residential sector and criteria for racial representativeness in election candidates.

Why is the Education Sector in Singapore World Class?

Singapore also benefitted from having its priorities straight from the beginning. It took slow and steady steps, combatting its problems based on need. At first, it made sure that the citizens had enough food for the country to come out of hunger. Secondly, it kept its primary focus on strengthening its education sector, which it believed was the backbone of success. It seems that the hard work paid off, as Singapore's education is considered one of the best in the world. Doing all this, it made sure to remember its roots. Singapore is a highly disciplined nation with the old Confucian principles still running deep.

Today's Singapore is a developed economy with slow development, much like Japan's. It had to struggle and fight with other low-wage nations that occasionally modeled their economic practices after it, hindering its way to development.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# History# Business# Asia# Economy# World

Comments / 0

Published by

Traveler, and Entrepreneur. Love to write quality pieces on things I am passionate about

N/A
673 followers

More from Jules

Did Archeologists Really Find the Tomb of Jesus?

The hunt for Jesus Christ's tomb has long been a source of discussion and intrigue. The Bible states that Jesus was buried in a grave provided by a wealthy follower named Joseph of Arimathea, but the location of that tomb has been the subject of much debate and speculation. According to many historians and theological experts, the Holy Sepulcher, commonly known as the tomb of Christ, is situated inside the Church of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem. However, several archaeologists and scholars have made different hypotheses and assertions regarding the site of the tomb.

Read full story
298 comments

Abraham Lincoln is not the Man We Thought He Was (opinion)

One of the most revered American presidents, Abraham Lincoln, is renowned for his military prowess during the American Civil War and his contribution to eradicating slavery. However, like other historical personalities, Lincoln left behind a complex legacy, and some historians and academics have questioned some facets of his presidency and personality. Here are a few aspects from his tenure that brought him into scrutiny and allowed critics to raise eyebrows for years to come.

Read full story
289 comments
Dallas, TX

Who were the Witnesses to the Assassination of President Kennedy?

Leading a successful political career, in November 1963, US President John F. Kennedy embarked on a short tour to nine states as he was informally engaged in his next presidential campaign. This official trip was mainly focused on the conservation of natural resources. He was well-received and celebrated all over the country, but on November 22, 1963, the trip ended when President Kennedy was assassinated in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Read full story
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?

Aerial Photo Taken of the Pearl Harbor AttackPhoto byWikimedia Commons. After decades of worsening relations between Japan and America, the final attack occurred on December 7, 1941, when Japan made a surprise attack on the U.S. naval base at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. Things had not been going well for the U.S. and Japan relations before, too, but this attack marked Japan's first aerial attack and gave way to America's participation in World War II.

Read full story
1 comments

The Woman Who Birthed 69 Children

Joseph F. Smith's FamilyPhoto byWikimedia Commons. Whether ads, television, or films are concerned, all depictions of a family showing two or more children are seen as complete. But have you ever wondered how many kids are too many kids? We have, and because of that, we stumbled upon an astonishing story of a Russian woman who boasts of having 69 children in her lifetime. Can you believe it? She is a Guinness world record holder.

Read full story
74 comments

What is Life Like With a Panic Disorder?

Panic attacks seem like such a strong word. Although the attacks are not lethal, they still hold the power to shake a person to his core and if these attacks are Recurrent, they can lead to more psychological issues like severe anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or in worst-case scenarios, a panic disorder. Panic attacks are usually common. A lot of people only face such attacks once or twice in their lives while the others who are unfortunate build up a fear inside them that they cannot control. But how do panic attacks work and how can we possibly control them? There are numerous explanations in science for that.

Read full story
34 comments

What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.

Read full story
105 comments

How Did This Man Survive at the Bottom of the Sea for Three Days?

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Around 80% of the planet’s oceans have not been discovered and explored yet. It is not uncommon for boats and people to disappear underwater.

Read full story
1 comments

What Will Happen if Russia Conquers Ukraine? (Opinion)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022 caught the world by storm and resulted in a global outcry in support of Ukraine. While the invasion may seem out of the blue, the possibility of a full scale invasion was known to both NATO and Russia since the early 2000’s.

Read full story

Was Maurizio Gucci Killed by His Wife?

Sometimes, love and money are at war, and when that happens, it becomes a challenge to predict what will follow. The House of Gucci has a history that goes beyond its name in the fashion industry. In fact, this family has traces of a strategic murder that took the world by surprise.

Read full story

When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing PlaguePhoto byWikimedia Commons. Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.

Read full story
12 comments

To What Extent can a Manipulative Person Go?

Manipulation is not a personality disorder but more of a trait that people develop over time. There are no specific criteria about who might adopt this behaviour but we certainly do have many people around us who are incredibly manipulative and tend to mess with everything in any way possible. Such people are not familiar with the concept of “peace” or “emotional security” and can prove to be extremely dangerous. But how would you know if someone is manipulating you? What are the signs that make a person “a manipulator?”

Read full story
3 comments

Time-Travel Claims, a Lie or Reality?

Internet fanatics have no boundaries. People often come up with claims that we have only heard in stories. Now how many of those stories are real? We don’t know that yet. For example, time travel is something that most of us think is cool.

Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum

Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.

Read full story
56 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy