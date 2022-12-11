What is Life Like With a Panic Disorder?

Panic Attack Photo by Wikipedia

Panic attacks seem like such a strong word. Although the attacks are not lethal, they still hold the power to shake a person to his core and if these attacks are Recurrent, they can lead to more psychological issues like severe anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, or in worst-case scenarios, a panic disorder. Panic attacks are usually common. A lot of people only face such attacks once or twice in their lives while the others who are unfortunate build up a fear inside them that they cannot control. But how do panic attacks work and how can we possibly control them? There are numerous explanations in science for that.

An Attack on a Disorder

The most typical symptoms of panic attacks include intense chest discomfort, where the muscles in the chest contract and it feels like a heart attack. It also causes headaches and nausea, making the sufferer feel sluggish, exacerbating the situation.

After a while, a panic episode will pass. Although the symptoms are serious and may appear to be a heart attack or that the person experiencing the attack is about to die, nothing of the sort occurs. The problem with panic attacks is that if they are recurrent and develop into a disorder, they severely degrade one’s life quality.

Individual outcomes may vary depending on a person’s flight or fright responses, as well as how effectively a person can cope with a life-threatening circumstance. A person who is sensitive to mental and physical trauma, for example, may have a harder difficulty coping with his position after an attack than someone who is not. It has been demonstrated that if a person deals with the attack without allowing panic to take over, the attack may lessen over time and cause no harm.

The Worst Outcome

The worst effect of the incident is the worry of another strike. The victim of such an incident has a difficult time returning to normalcy since they are terrified of another untimely attack. Such people usually create chaos as a result of the attack. Fear and a sense of impending doom are the outcomes of a slew of sensations that the body experiences all at once. Hot flashes, chest constriction, and alienation from reality all contribute to paranoia. Many sufferers of the illness have reported that their hearts begin to race and they begin to tremble and sweat profusely. The high anxiety caused by the attack causes shortness of breath and, as a result, the person enters a hysterical state.

What Anxiety Does to a Person

Anxiety is the worst thing that could happen to a person. A person who is not in a sane state of mind cannot live a regular life. People who have experienced a traumatic upbringing are more likely to acquire disorders that cause such anxiety attacks. Other factors that contribute to the condition are inherited. Most persons who are prone to such attacks have a family history of them. Science has demonstrated that genes have a significant part in predicting a person’s mental condition.

Anxiety not only hinders a person’s ability to live a healthy lifestyle but also demotivates them. Anxiety is exacerbated several times over by an illness such as panic disorder. There are hundreds of people among us who are hypersensitive or have experienced significant stress and trauma in their lives. Such persons are more likely to develop the disorder.

The disease, however, is not entirely natural. On the one hand, if our emotional stability changes, the odds of having a panic attack increase; on the other hand, harmful habits such as excessive smoking or alcohol use also cause worry and hence a panic attack. Such patients are offered therapy and anti-anxiety drugs to help them relax their stress and avoid a sudden outburst of emotions in the form of an attack.

The Victims of Panic Disorder

How difficult would life be if a person was constantly afraid of being attacked and being in a powerless situation where they couldn’t even help themselves? Many people have their version or story of how they developed the sickness and how they live their lives while having a life-altering disorder. All of the stories had one element in common: the word “fear.” The fear of having an attack during the day in public, or having an attack while no one is around to assist you. Dread of being judged and a fear of being helpless. When a person suffers from anxiety, he usually feels all of his emotions to the maximum. The negative things take over them. Well, it is fair to say that a panic attack doubles the usual outcomes of anxiety.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, many people lost loved ones to the disease. In such a chaotic society, many people developed a habit of becoming excessively stressed out, which frequently resulted in severe panic episodes. Anita Lesko, a 61-year-old nurse who worked shifts during the pandemic, experienced the same thing. She claims that she created the dread of contracting the virus and dying, which led to her initial attack. She said,

“The prospect of going to work, getting exposed, and ending up on a ventilator or dead- that’s what pushed me over the edge.”

As a nurse, Anita was in close contact with the people who were affected by the virus and she knew that her chances of getting exposed to the virus were higher. Explaining her first attack, she said,

“I got a gripping sensation in my whole chest and throat areas as if a vice was squeezing me.”

She had fallen and started trembling and was never able to go back to work again because of the fear of getting another attack.

A Way to a Better Life

Kathleen Munro, the Youth Network Ambassador, was another victim of this disorder who suffered a sudden attack while on an aeroplane. She detailed her circumstances, stating she had no one by her side and that she suddenly became cold while her entire body trembled. She got up and went to the bathroom so she wouldn’t bother the other passenger. She recalls her entire body trembling and how she had no idea what was happening to her. She discovered that she suffered a panic attack on the plane after several sessions with the doctor and numerous tests. She still suffers from the disorder but she explained how she has been much better after getting cognitive behavioural therapy and medications.

While there is no guaranteed way out of a panic disorder, there are treatments that can be employed to alleviate and control the condition. For example, if a person experiences regular anxiety and panic attacks, he should see a doctor right once. The most successful method is to seek cognitive behaviour therapy, in which the therapist assists the victim in navigating numerous social issues, allowing him to properly cope with the attack. Medication is also given to such people so that they can live a regular life without the worry of another attack at an inconvenient moment. The only way to keep the disorder under control is to take the medication as prescribed and to learn how to deal with social situations that can trigger it.