What Happened to the Killers of 6 Million Jews?

Ebensee Concentration Camp Photo by Wikipedia

The world has seen two great wars wreaking havoc. Despite the numerous nuclear attacks during the first war, the second one persists to be the deadliest of all times. The Germans went against many rules during WWI. Their war misconduct resulted in them losing terribly after which the Treaty of Versailles was introduced.

Treaty of Versailles and the Outburst of Germans

The treaty of Versailles was introduced after WWI on June 28th, 1919. Germans were not happy with the points this treaty presented as they had already faced a huge economic downfall after losing the war. The treaty suggested many things but the prominent points were that the Germans had to disarm themselves of any dangerous weaponry and also let go of all their overseas territory. Also, it enforced free trade without their consent. All of these points which seemed unfair to the Germans and the unresolved conflicts of the First World War led to the second great War and also became the reason for the creation of history’s most vicious army, the Nazis.

How did the Nazis come into Being?

Two decades after the first war, the second one took place. The devastation it caused is marked in history in a way that cannot be forgotten. Adolf Hitler, the chancellor of Germany who later became the leader of the Nazis in 1934, did not take the defeat well. He went against all odds and allied with Japan and Italy to invade the Soviet Union and other rivals. The harsh terms of the treaty and the economic and political instability of Germany made people follow Hitler blindly. Going against the treaty of Versailles by invading Poland in September 1939, he began a war that was for both power and control. After the invasion of Poland, Great Britain and France declared war on Germany which went on for 6 yearskilling around 45 to 60 million people, both soldiers, and civilians.

The Horrors of the Holocaust

Adolf had an obsession with wiping off all the Jews from the face of the earth. This obsession eventually led to the downfall of Germany in the end but that is a story for another time. Nevertheless, the six years of destruction caused by the Nazis is worse than anything that has ever happened in history. They aimed to wipe off any Jew that came in their way. This fervour made them kill around 6 million Jews during the horrible events later named as “Holocaust.” The Jews were kept in concentration camps. The women and children were raped and molested, all of them kept like animals and most of them died of malnutrition and unhealthy living conditions. The Nazis eventually surrendered after six years after the death of Hitler but the damage had already been done.

The Denazification

There was no way to repair what had been done by the Nazis. Germans met a devastating defeat and Germany was taken over by the Soviet Union. The war officially ended after the unconditional surrender of the Nazis in May of 1945. Germany however was divided into four parts. The North Eastern went to the Soviet Union, the South-Eastern became part of the United States, the South-Western went to France, and the North-Western region of Germany became a part of Great Britain. The Nazis, however, were divided into five categories and punished according to the severity of their crimes.

The first ones were the major offenders, who were directly involved in ordering the crimes and committing them and they were sentenced to either life imprisonment or death. The second category was those who took profit from what had happened and were imprisoned for up to 10 years. The third ones were those who were not directly involved and were not major offenders and they were sent for probation for 2 to 3 years. The Nazi supporters were put into the fourth category who just had to pay some amount of fine which was decided by the Allied control council in October 1946. The fifth and last category was of those who were Germans but not involved in any of the crimes. They were not punished in any way but no one knew for sure if they supported the Jews being killed or not.

The hardest part of all this was tracking down the Nazis as there was no actual record of who might be involved in the hideous crimes. The government, however, took all the possible measures they could. The former Nazis were struck off from their jobs and all the books ever written or published by any Nazi member were removed from the libraries. In 1949the first German chancellor Konrad Adenauer said that all these implications were way too extreme and the former Nazis should be counselled instead so they can start a better future and that is when the former Nazis were not punished yet were let to live a normal life.

The Horrible Truth about the Nazis

A documentary by British director Luke Holland, named “Final Account” was released which bought chilling facts about the Nazis into the light. The director’s grandparents also died in concentration camps during the Holocaust so it was a personal topic to him. He also died a few months after its release. The documentary involved many interviews with the former Nazis. The chilling part of the documentary is that most of the members did not feel any remorse for what they had done. Instead, they were proud of what they had done to the Jews. This showed that they were taught to hate Jews their whole lives since they were children and hence, they felt no remorse for their actions even after a decade of the war.

The horror of World War II is undeniable. Many lives were lost, and many love stories came to an end. Even the denazification could not compensate for what had been done. The Holocaust and the fervor of Nazis was indeed the most horrible event in the history of the world.