How Did This Man Survive at the Bottom of the Sea for Three Days?

The ocean is both beautiful and terrifying at the same time. Around 80% of the planet’s oceans have not been discovered and explored yet. It is not uncommon for boats and people to disappear underwater.

One man, however, survived nearly three days underwater. As astonishing as it may sound, this is the true story of Harrison Odjegba Okene. The question arises as to how this man managed to survive underwater. How did he breathe?

The Sunken Boat

Okene, known as the luckiest and unluckiest guy to have survived underwater for so long, was previously an ordinary cook, working on a tugboat.

About thirty-two kilometers off the coast of Nigeria, in the Gulf of Guinea, Okene’s story began, on May 26th, 2013. While stabilizing a Chevron oil tanker, the crew worked together just as they would every day. The next event could have happened anywhere in the ocean, but the result caused extreme fear.

Around 4:30 AM, the Jascon-4 flipped overboard when a freak wave snapped the rope and sent it tumbling to the bottom. The increasing panic inside the boat became more intense as it began sinking rapidly.

There were 12 crew members on board, almost all of them locked inside their cabins. The reason for this was to keep them from being raided by pirates, but it only ended up becoming a reason for their deaths.

Okene’s Luck

There was no way out for those trapped in the cabins, with water engulfing them from every angle. Okene’s luck was somewhat better, as he managed to get out of his room before the boat capsized.

When he was inside the bathroom, the tiny room began to fill with water. Okene said later:

“It was around 5 am, and I was on the toilet when the vessel just started going down –- the speed was so, so fast”

At this point, he was left all alone. From one bathroom to another, Okene held on until the boat hit the ocean’s floor. The depth was 30 meters (100 feet), which makes about the height of a seven-story building. For a human being, this was nothing short of a nightmare.

There Was No Chance of Survival

While suffering from extreme cold, he eventually managed to scramble out of this dangerously tiny bathroom, underwater. The ocean obscured everything around him; it covered everything in darkness. Unable to see or breathe, Okene discovered an air pocket in the engineers’ office. He decided to remain put until he found another way out since this was his only chance. Was there even a possibility of survival?

Okene did not have access to food or clean water. He recalled his struggle by saying,

“All around me was just black and noisy. I was crying and calling on Jesus to rescue me. I prayed so hard. I was so hungry and thirsty and cold, and I was just praying to see some kind of light.”

Because his oxygen supply was also rapidly decreasing, his odds of survival were grim. Instead of looking for options for survival, he prepared himself for the possibility of death. He probably believed that death would come to him due to thirst if not from the cold. Having been in the ocean for a long time, he was very likely to drown.

It would not have been surprising had he died of suffocation since the air pocket was only 1.2 meters (4 feet) long. On top of all of this, there was a risk of sharks eating him alive. How did he remain alive?

The Most Traumatic Hours of His Life

To prevent dehydration, Okene found some soft drink cans floating around the room. He avoided hypothermia by constructing a mattress underneath himself, which kept his chest and head above the cold water. His body was in desperate need of warmth.

Nonetheless, he had much more to deal with in this period of 60 hours. The tiny pocket of air was slowly running out of oxygen. He was on the verge of death due to the pressure and size under which he was living.

His torment would only increase with every passing minute. He had to hear the sounds of sharks coming in and feasting on his fellow crew members. Like the rest of the crew, he would have died in the ocean had the sudden knock not occurred. Were his prayers finally answered?

The Knock of Hope

A team of divers had arrived to investigate the wreckage of the sunken boat and recover any dead bodies. Little did they know that a man had been alive for two-and-a-half days at the bottom of the sea. The second he saw the divers, Okene gently reached out to touch the diver’s arm.

One of the divers, Tony Walker, said in an interview,

“Suddenly this hand appeared. We thought it was another body and when as the diver went to grab the hand — the hand grabbed the diver.”

The incident came as a shock to them since no one expected it.

The next big challenge was to get Okene out of the ocean. A rapid ascent to the surface would have resulted in him suffering a cardiac arrest, killing him instantly. The divers equipped him with a diving helmet and placed him in a diving belt.

Fear of the Ocean

It took Okene two more days to decompress before he was able to return to reality. Even so, his real-life remained altered. He still suffered nightmares about what happened, leading to the fear of the ocean, Thalassophobia.

No human has survived underwater as long as Okene did, that too without any diving equipment. In light of this, it is easy for us to understand why he would never return to the ocean again. We will never be able to comprehend the depth of his trauma.

