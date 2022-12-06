What Will Happen if Russia Conquers Ukraine? (Opinion)

Picture from a protest in Russia Photo by Wikipedia

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February of 2022 caught the world by storm and resulted in a global outcry in support of Ukraine. While the invasion may seem out of the blue, the possibility of a full scale invasion was known to both NATO and Russia since the early 2000’s.

So What Has Gotten Russia Riled up Today?

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia had issued warnings to NATO, asking them not to pursue NATO expansion especially near the Russian Border. Time and time again, NATO infringed upon this agreement by slowly advancing its influence on Eastern and Baltic Europe which saw NATO forces placed at the doorstep of Russia.

The final nail in the coffin was Ukraine’s alliance with NATO, which led to its invasion by Russia in an attempt to bring about a regime change. This has since resulted in frequent bombardments of Ukrainian territories, and the question of whether the conflict will escalate into a full scale World War III still burns in the minds of many.

The Peek into the Russian Ideology

Despite the cold war having ended nearly two decades ago, Russian sentiment has remained largely unchanged.

Western liberal values soon found their way onto Russian soil, putting the more conservative nationals into a state of frenzy. The war might be over but for many Russians, the West remained a threat to their identity and naturally fostered a sense of hostility towards foreign ideals.

Russian conservatives regards liberal values such as gender equality, support for the LGBT, and racial equality as propaganda from the West and a direct infringement upon their integrity as Russians.

How Putin Uses This Card to His Advantage

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, has made considerable efforts to weaponize these Western values to spread Nationalist propaganda. If Russia is to retaliate against the West, they must reject these liberal “Western” values.

To this extent, Putin continues to enforce drastic measures to subjugate any hint of these Western values in Russia, such as oppressive press laws and monitored protests. The people of Russia are free to speak their minds, unless their opinion goes against Putin’s ideals.

What Might Happen Should Russia Succeed?

We have to keep in mind that Russia’s success is still a very hypothetical situation, since the country presently lacks the military and economic power to dominate the likes of the US and China, especially in light of the sanctions placed on Russia as a result of the invasion. But let’s imagine we wake up one day and see that Russia has dominated the world. What can we expect?

The foremost change we’d experience is the end of freedom of speech. The greatest threat to Putin’s authoritarian government comes in the form of public opposition. To counteract this, news outlets across the world would be nationalized and all media would have to be approved by the Russian government before being aired.

We can expect to see harsh laws targeted towards those who voice their opposition to the Russian regime. Depending on the degree of offense, hefty fines, jail time and even a death sentence are not farfetched thoughts. Currently, Russia ranks 10th on the Global Impunity Index for murdering journalists.

The Russian Effect on Other Countries

Russia has a history of enforcing their policies on countries under its power, be it through regime change or Kremlin approved press control. It happened during the cold war and its likely that the pattern might continue today.

Putin would spread Russian propaganda through the local media outlets of the nations under his control and limit opposition through means of imposing severe penalties on “anti-Putin” remarks. It’s happening in Russia as we speak; the government has imposed up to 15 years in prison if someone speaks up about the reality of the Ukrainian invasion.

Government and Regime Changes

Putin would likely want to extend his political influence to other countries He’s going to achieve this by planting pro-Kremlin leaders around the world, who in turn will enforce his authoritarian government in the respective countries. You can expect to see your own government punishing you for speaking against Russia.

While you’d still retain the right to vote, expect the candidates you can choose from to be no more than emissaries of the Russian government. Opposition leaders might rise up from time to time only to be promptly framed and removed from candidacy, or outright killed.

This was the case with Russian opposition leader Boris Nemtsov who called for public protest against Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in 2014. He was shot dead by an unknown assailant on a bridge in February, 2015. Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko’s ironic remarks on this death have since increased in significance in light of modern events;

“He was the last remaining bridge between Russia and Ukraine”

What Will Happen to Your Cat Videos and TikToks?

You’d still have the liberty of enjoying them, except heavily regulated by the Russian government. Get used to seeing cats wearing ushankas.

Western social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram will likely face bans across the world, and will instead be replaced by their Chinese and Russian variants. These will be heavily monitored by the Kremlin and inundated with censorship laws.

The government will punish you for producing content deemed unacceptable or indecent: a loose term for media that goes against the Russian government.

Putin’s power largely comes from Russian conservative nationalists who strongly oppose the liberal ideals which lay the foundation of Western democracy. This likely means that in a world dominated by Russia, minority groups like the LGBT will face severe oppression and boycott.

Should You Be Worried?

The scenario painted above is largely a hypothetical one. If there’s anything one can conclude from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it’s that Russia is far too incapable of overthrowing Western powers and NATO to come close to world domination. So you can rest easy knowing you still have the privilege of scrolling through your Instagram for the foreseeable future.