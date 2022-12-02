When the People of France Danced to Death

An Illustration of the Dancing Plague Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Several plagues have hit the earth since it came into being. These include The Black death, Cocoliztli epidemic, Yellow fever, Flu pandemic, etc. These plagues might have resulted from microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, or parasites. But some plagues were so strange to the world, that their causes remained a mystery to this day. These plagues caused people to dance, twirl, shake, and twist. Digging the history, the dancing plague had traced back to the seventh century, when people started to dance in graveyards unintentionally, in a town of Saxon named Kolbigk, and then in the 1800s, Madagascar witnessed a similar plague called Tigretier. Another incident was reported in 1188, where dozens of people started dancing at a religious ceremony at a church in South Wales. In addition to that, the fatal dancing in the German town of Erfurt took place in 1247. 200 people danced uncontrollably on the Moselle River bridge until they collapsed and drowned in the river. But the most reported outbreak was that in France, called the dancing plague or “dance mania”, which shook the world in 1518.

A Journey from Dance to Death

On July 14th, 1518, a woman named Frau Troffea came out into the streets of Strasbourg, which was a city of the Holy Roman Empire, now part of France, and began dancing freely. It seemed like she was dancing uncontrollably and unwillingly. She would dance back and forth until she felt tired, after resting she would resume dancing. This continued for days, and more than 30 other people also started doing the same. They would dance for hours until they collapsed from exhaustion. The number of afflicted people increased day by day, which alarmed the authorities.

The leaders decided that the solution was to make the victims dance even more. So they arranged guildhalls, and built a stage next to the horse fair, where musicians and professional dancers were hired, to help the afflicted dancers. People would dance to music, drums, and horns in front of a large crowd. They hired strong men to pull up the people who were tired of dancing. It looked like a carnival from a distance, but a closer view showed horrible scenes of blood dripping from the dancer’s clothes, bathed in sweat, pain seen on their faces, bruised legs, and flailing arms. This step worsened the situation and many dancers died of exhaustion, heart attacks, and strokes, due to the extreme heat of the summer. The number of affected cases reached 400. A chronicle mentions that around fifteen people died every day. The dancers would rest for a while after which they would start again, it felt like they were compelled to do so. A chronicle from 1636 quotes,

“In the year 1518 AD…there occurred among men a remarkable and terrible disease called St Vitus’ dance, in which men in their madness began to dance day and night until finally they fell unconscious and succumbed to death.”

Causes for the Fatal Dance Plague

At that point, the authorities realized that they had made a mistake, after which dancing was banned in France. Religious leaders came out with a conclusion that the afflicted people were suffering from Holy wrath, and were under demonic possession. According to John Waller, a historian, the plague was the result of the curse of St. Vitus, who was a pious saint in the 16th century. Vitus was burned alive, and it was believed that before he died, he had cursed the city with a plague. The dancers, bundled in vans, were taken to the shrine of St. Vitus, which was located near the town of Severna. They moved around the wooden figurine of the saint with bloodied feet, wearing red shoes (which portrayed fire), and carried small crosses in their hands, to end the curse. This indeed cured a lot of affected people. Some locals also believed that the afflicted were members of a religious cult.

The physicians suggested that the disease was due to natural causes like “over-heated” blood. While the most logical theory was that of the investigators who suggested that the dancers might have eaten bread made of “Rye Flour” which contained a toxic organism responsible for fungal disease, Ergot. The symptoms of this disease included convulsions and hallucinations. However, it could not make someone dance for several days.

John Waller claimed that the epidemic might have been a result of the psychogenic disorder, known as “mass hysteria”. He believed that extreme stress could have led to such outbreaks. At that time common plagues like smallpox and syphilis were affecting people, there was major political instability, people were suffering from disease, poverty, and famine, causing distress among them. This might have caused psychological disorders in people which led them to behave strangely. He quoted,

“Strasbourg is distinctive because it was driven by a set of beliefs that have now largely vanished (i.e. in the power of a saint to curse by dancing). But what happened there does underline the power of distress, especially during periods of dramatic economic decline and social conflict, to make extreme beliefs more believable”.

Waller also explained why the plagues vanished after the 19th century. He reasoned that people became more educated and aware to not believe in superstitious stuff. The psychological disorder might exist today but it could have different symptoms. He also wrote a book known as, “A Time to Dance, A Time to Die: The Extraordinary Story of the Dancing Plague of 1518”.

It is also believed that people suffered from the disease “Choreomania”, which is a disease in which the patient gets a pathological urge to dance. The muscles show involuntary random movements, this disease came out majorly after the outbreak of the dance epidemic.

The End of Dance Mania

The most famous reason as to how the plague ended, is that of a visit to the shrine of St. Vitus. The first victim of the plague, Frau Troffea was cured after performing the ritual at the shrine. After this many people started doing the same. The total period of the plague was around one month, it started in mid-July and ended in early September. The dancing plagues ended with the plague of 1518 in Europe. The true reason for the beginning and the end of this weird plague is still unknown to the world. It started as a mystery just like it ended. However, we do know that people were not dancing intentionally, they were crying for mercy and forgiveness. Some of them even committed suicide by jumping in the rivers to drown. All these facts are proof that it was a deadly epidemic that will stay in the history of France forever.