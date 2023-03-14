Worth $5.3 million, penny pincher Aimee only turns on the hot water when she needs it

Aimee Elizabeth can afford to buy anything she wants. Yet, she's so cheap she only turns on the hot water right before she needs it.

Meet Aimee Elizabeth, cheapest woman in Las Vegas

A woman from Las Vegas who is worth over $5 million has a strong obsession with saving money, even when it comes to food. She brags about eating cans of cat food to save money, and claims to have only one set of silverware.

Aimee Elizabeth, who appeared on TLC's Extreme Cheapskates, admits to seeking out every possible way to reduce her living costs despite having the means to buy whatever she desires. She takes the idea of penny-pinching to a whole new level. On the episode, she was seen giving her ex-husband Michael Murrey a can of tuna meant for cats:

As she fed it to him, she whispered: "I just saved 30 cents."

A friend recalls the day this happened to her, too.

I came over to her house and she asked me if I wanted lunch. So I said, ‘Sure’. She makes me a tuna sandwich. As I’m eating the sandwich I’m thinking, ‘This is a little fishy, what is this?’

And then I looked on the countertop, and I noticed there were empty cat food cans. I thought, ‘No, she didn’t do this."

Aimee's proud of the fact that she keeps her hot water heater turned off and knows exactly how long it takes to heat up water for a shower:

“I keep my water heater turned off, I need 22 minutes to heat it up enough to get a shower so I turn it on every morning when I get up,” she said. “I set it for 22 minutes so I know exactly when my shower’s ready because God forbid I waste another minute on that water heater.”

Her budget is very tight (she refers to it as 'strict') and it ranges from $750 to a maximum of $1,000 per month, despite her millions. This requires her to cut corners and skimp on necessities, including utilities. (She saves up to $80 per month by keeping the water heater off.)

Aimee also refuses to replace things in her home that need replacing, such as her deteriorating dish sponge and the single knife that she washes without water. She says she saves over $200,000 every year by refusing to buy anything new. While her extreme measures may annoy some people, Aimee remains unfazed, as she is determined to save money.

Why does someone become a penny pincher?

While some may criticize Aimee for her cheap ways, others wonder how someone becomes so concerned with not spending money that they deprive themselves of basic things like food and utilities.

Digging a little deeper

Aimee's LinkedIn page advertises a copy of her book: Poverty Sucks! How to Become a Self-Made Millionaire.

The book explains how a broke and homeless teenage girl became a self-made millionaire and retired at the age of 38. She says that a portion of the book sales are donated to StreetTeens.org and that copies of the book are donated to help inspire and motivate teenagers.

Aimee also is a motivational speaker and activist who works hard to help teenagers lift themselves up out of poverty.

