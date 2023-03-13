Nephew finds $18 million hidden in wall; claims visions led him to secret room

what could be hiding in your walls? Photo by Lucio Patone on Unsplash

Living with millions hidden in the walls

Nicolás Escobar, a nephew of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, had been living in one of his uncle's former apartments for five years before discovering a hidden stash of valuable items behind a wall.

The stash included $18 million in cash, a typewriter, gold pen, satellite phones, several deteriorated banknotes, and an undeveloped roll of film. He also remarked that the room had a horrible stench, like that of multiple dead bodies.

Nicolás claims that he had been receiving bizarre visions that led him to investigate the walls of the apartment, where he found the hidden room.

The discovery of the stash confirms rumors that have circulated for years that Pablo Escobar had hidden millions of dollars in his numerous properties. At the time of his death, Pablo owned 32 yachts and 141 homes and offices. That's a lot of walls.

Pablo Escobar was the boss of the ruling drug cartel in Medellín, Colombia, which he first formed in the 1970s.

Nicolás was close with his uncle and had accompanied him on many occasions. He knew his uncle as a generous man who showered his wife and children with lavish gifts and affection, but who could also be cruel and inflict pain and death on those who crossed him. Being connected to Pablo's cartel was also dangerous sometimes; Nicolás was even kidnapped once by people looking for his uncle's whereabouts.

Escobar's drug operations were estimated to generate a revenue of $420 million every week, and his total worth was suspected to be as high as $30 billion. He regularly made Forbes magazine's list of international billionaires and was considered one of the richest men in the world.

However, Escobar's legacy is complicated by his reputation for handing out large sums of money and investing in poor neighborhoods, making him a popular figure among Columbian citizens, who often compared him to a modern-day Robinhood. Despite his death in a police shootout in 1993, much of his wealth was never found and more of his obscene wealth could still be hidden away; perhaps in some unsuspecting tenant's walls.

What happened to his money?

Nicolás's discovery of the hidden stash adds another chapter to the story of Pablo Escobar's criminal empire. The fact that it was found in one of his former properties suggests that there could be more stashes out there just waiting to be discovered.

Despite the violence and corruption associated with Pablo Escobar's reign, his story continues to be a fascinating one that stirs the imagination of people all over the world.

Even though Pablo Escobar’s legacy is complicated by his humble roots and his reputation for handing out large sums of money and investing in the poor neighborhoods of the cartel’s territory, it is for these reasons he remains a popular figure to some Colombians.

