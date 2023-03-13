Nephew finds $18 million hidden in wall; claims visions led him to secret room

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lr2f8_0lGYrgrv00
what could be hiding in your walls?Photo byLucio PatoneonUnsplash

Living with millions hidden in the walls

Nicolás Escobar, a nephew of infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar, had been living in one of his uncle's former apartments for five years before discovering a hidden stash of valuable items behind a wall.

The stash included $18 million in cash, a typewriter, gold pen, satellite phones, several deteriorated banknotes, and an undeveloped roll of film. He also remarked that the room had a horrible stench, like that of multiple dead bodies.

Nicolás claims that he had been receiving bizarre visions that led him to investigate the walls of the apartment, where he found the hidden room.

The discovery of the stash confirms rumors that have circulated for years that Pablo Escobar had hidden millions of dollars in his numerous properties. At the time of his death, Pablo owned 32 yachts and 141 homes and offices. That's a lot of walls.

Pablo Escobar was the boss of the ruling drug cartel in Medellín, Colombia, which he first formed in the 1970s.

Nicolás was close with his uncle and had accompanied him on many occasions. He knew his uncle as a generous man who showered his wife and children with lavish gifts and affection, but who could also be cruel and inflict pain and death on those who crossed him. Being connected to Pablo's cartel was also dangerous sometimes; Nicolás was even kidnapped once by people looking for his uncle's whereabouts.

Escobar's drug operations were estimated to generate a revenue of $420 million every week, and his total worth was suspected to be as high as $30 billion. He regularly made Forbes magazine's list of international billionaires and was considered one of the richest men in the world.

However, Escobar's legacy is complicated by his reputation for handing out large sums of money and investing in poor neighborhoods, making him a popular figure among Columbian citizens, who often compared him to a modern-day Robinhood. Despite his death in a police shootout in 1993, much of his wealth was never found and more of his obscene wealth could still be hidden away; perhaps in some unsuspecting tenant's walls.

What happened to his money?

Nicolás's discovery of the hidden stash adds another chapter to the story of Pablo Escobar's criminal empire. The fact that it was found in one of his former properties suggests that there could be more stashes out there just waiting to be discovered.

Despite the violence and corruption associated with Pablo Escobar's reign, his story continues to be a fascinating one that stirs the imagination of people all over the world.

Even though Pablo Escobar’s legacy is complicated by his humble roots and his reputation for handing out large sums of money and investing in the poor neighborhoods of the cartel’s territory, it is for these reasons he remains a popular figure to some Colombians.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Pablo Escobar# drug cartel# millions# hidden money

Comments / 89

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

More from JudyD

Arkansas State

The untamed wilderness of Arkansas and the pioneers who conquered it

The harsh realities of life as an early settler in Arkansas. In the early 1800s, Arkansas was a vast, untouched wilderness. The territory was home to a diverse array of Native American tribes, including the Osage, the Quapaw, and the Caddo, who had lived in the region for thousands of years.

Read full story
1 comments
Snow, OK

No stores, no school, no games: Winnie Benjamin's isolated life in the Choctaw Nation at Snow, Oklahoma

During an interview conducted by fieldworker Johnson H. Hampton on June 10, 1937 in the town of Snow, OK, Winnie Benjamin shared some details about her life. She was born near Mount Sion in Towson County, Choctaw Nation, sometime in May of 1872. Her father's name was Gilbert Cooper, but she doesn't remember her mother's name. Winnie explained that her parents were not from Mississippi, like so many of the Choctaws were, but had lived and died near Mount Sion, which was a church house built of hewn logs on two sides in the mountains.

Read full story
3 comments
Choctaw County, OK

Choctaw native Cornelia Blanton: a strong Oklahoma woman in a time of sickness and death

In an interview with Mrs. Cornelia Blanton, she stated she was born on September 26, 1872, in Goodland, Indian Territory, which is now Choctaw County in Oklahoma. Her parents, Michael and Agnes Christie, passed away when she was young, and she went to live with her grandfather, Ezel Christie. Despite living close to Wealaka School and Church, one of the oldest schools in the territory, her grandfather never sent her to school.

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Worth $5.3 million, penny pincher Aimee only turns on the hot water when she needs it

Aimee Elizabeth can afford to buy anything she wants. Yet, she's so cheap she only turns on the hot water right before she needs it. A woman from Las Vegas who is worth over $5 million has a strong obsession with saving money, even when it comes to food. She brags about eating cans of cat food to save money, and claims to have only one set of silverware.

Read full story
23 comments

Embrace life's plot twists: Life is like a book

Each page is actually like a new chapter and a new start of every refreshing beginning in life. Actually, all of our lives are simply as a storybook, and therefore we must make every possible effort to make it a bestseller.

Read full story

Plant a Flower Day: tips for adding color and beauty to your garden

Spring is the perfect time to plant flowers. As the weather starts to warm up, plants begin to come to life, and gardeners all over the world begin to plan their gardens. Planting flowers in spring is a great way to add color and beauty to your yard or garden, and it can also help to improve the environment and attract wildlife.

Read full story

Using a Neti pot for sinus issues? Web MD says you might be using it too often

Serena Williams uses facial tape for her sinus issues, says Forbes. This treatment works for her. For many people, using a Neti pot has provided relief. Your doctor may have other suggestions for your particular issues, so always check with your physician before changing treatments.

Read full story
4 comments

One mom told her young son how valued he is; in everyday affirmations

Parents are in a position to raise a society of self-confident and emotionally stable individuals. No one else can do the job as well as a thoughtful parent. One writer at Forbes pointed out:

Read full story

"I Don't Like You. Figure it Out Yourself"; New Teacher Tells Student on First Day of Job

What's the fastest you've ever lost a job?. Let's don't include jobs that you interviewed for and never actually got hired to do. An employer looked at your resume, called you in to talk about the job and decided out of all the applicants, you were the best fit. You showed up, then a day later--or less--you were filling out applications again.

Read full story
8 comments

People Aren't as Smart as They Used to Be; Quora's New Category Proves It

Technology is making us ignorant. In spite of all the new apps and gadgets, the internet and social media, we are just not as smart as we used to be. Quora recently explained their decision to make a new category based on comments and questions received. Named r/InsanePeopleQuora, it collects bizarre, strange, and well--stupid---questions people come up with. Often while sounding completely normal and clueless.

Read full story
31 comments

K River Campground Hosts Family Fun Day Celebration

K River Campground is hosting a Family Fun Day Celebration starting at 9 a.m. This event promises to be an exciting day filled with free games, a bounce house, finger painting, dance-offs, and live DJ entertainment. Participants will also enjoy a hot dog and chips lunch that will please the whole family.

Read full story
Clayton, MO

Before It Was Named Clayton, This Southeastern Oklahoma Town Was Called 'Dexter'

When I was a teenager, Clayton Lake was a popular spot to go swimming and have family outings. Imagine the smell of hundreds of pine trees in the hot summer sun while watching a volleyball game and splashing in the cool blue lake water. It's still a great spot for campers and Rv'ers.

Read full story
1 comments
Antlers, OK

MJay's Diner Wins "Friendliest Staff" Award in Readers' Choice Poll

MJay's Diner, a family-owned and operated establishment located at 402 W. Main Street in Antlers, Oklahoma, has been recognized for its excellent service and mouth-watering dishes. In the 2022 Readers' Choice poll, the diner received multiple awards, including the coveted #1 spot in the "Friendliest Staff" category.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Retired Teachers Meeting Scheduled at Rattan, Oklahoma

Retired teachers are having a tough time making ends meet. The retired teachers and support personnel association of Pushmataha County has scheduled a meeting on March 8th at 11:00 a.m., which will take place in the library of Rattan, Oklahoma Public School.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Gracie Sam Organizes Cornhole Benefit Tournament in Rattan; Proceeds Go to Goodwater Youth Group

Gracie Sam, an officer of the Rattan FCCLA, has earned the opportunity to compete at the state level in Event Management. She will showcase her skills by organizing a cornhole tournament to raise funds for the Goodwater United Methodist Youth Group.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles. In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

Read full story
Pushmataha County, OK

Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this. Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

Read full story
25 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy