Embrace life's plot twists: Life is like a book

"Make it a bestseller"

Photo by Kourosh Qaffari on Unsplash

One author compared life to a book, saying:

Each page is actually like a new chapter and a new start of every refreshing beginning in life. Actually, all of our lives are simply as a storybook, and therefore we must make every possible effort to make it a bestseller.

So, when you look back on your own story, will it be a besteller? One you're proud of?

Most people live with regrets. Words that shouldn’t have been said, actions that shouldn’t have been done. It is a part of being human that we frequently wonder about the “path not taken.”

Speculation begins when we are old enough to understand that we always have a myriad of choices available to us, and that we have made undesirable choices in the past.

“What if?” often invades our thoughts.

Choices involving personal decisions such as career or romantic relationships are among the most questioned. We live with our choices, rationalize our decisions, and always try to learn from our mistakes. After all, no mistake is in vain if we have learned from it and become wiser in the process.

Check the top 25 regrets that people have in life. Are any of them on your list?

However, living long enough to become wise has its drawbacks. When we have reached an age where we have begun to “get it all together”, we may no longer have an immense amount of time in which to use the acquired information.

When we arrive at the point where we have figured out the plot of our lives, and where it might be leading, we come to a special awareness of how short the book may actually be.

Nevertheless, the read is well worth it.

Watch out for plot twists

While it's true that a book can never be judged by its cover, even the title can be deceptive. When beginning a story, one never knows where it might lead. Like a good mystery, we never really know what will happen on the next page. A cliffhanger, a plot twist, a beautiful love story, each turn of the page might hold excitement unimaginable.

Antagonists might fill the story — or the chapters might take off in unexpected or unwanted directions. Some of the characters that seemed to be central players might disappear; some characters may be introduced that send the plot off on a completely different tangent. Moreover, just because an unexpected turn of events happens and catches one by surprise does not mean the book is less enjoyable.

Some stories tell of astonishing events and unusual characters. Some are filled with extraordinary acts of courage or characters with amazing depths. Some stories become classics and are remembered forever. Some have the power to move your emotionally, and to influence you.

Live life; enjoy the story, your plot twists, whatever the book holds for you.

Turn the pages with eagerness, but savor every paragraph, each sentence, no matter whether yours is a short story or a long novel.

Use bookmarks with caution: they are for keeping the reader grounded, not so that one may pick moments from the past to relive repeatedly. Try not to do any speed-reading — the end of the book will come whether it is eagerly anticipated or feared.

Will plot twists always be to your liking? Will the book be long enough to satisfy you? Will critics give the entire work a good review? Will it be a classic, talked about for years to come? Will you wish the main character had done things a bit differently? Will you have regrets?

Maybe. But that’s just a part of the story.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.