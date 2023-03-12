Using a Neti pot for sinus issues? Web MD says you might be using it too often

allergy season is here Photo by Mojpe

Serena Williams uses facial tape for her sinus issues, says Forbes.

This treatment works for her. For many people, using a Neti pot has provided relief. Your doctor may have other suggestions for your particular issues, so always check with your physician before changing treatments.

One of the commonly used natural methods for nasal saline irrigation involves the use of a Neti pot.

A Neti pot resembles a little plastic teapot and holds a saline solution. If you've never used a Neti pot, you may not understand what all the fuss is about. A Neti pot can provide almost instantaneous relief from nasal or sinus pressure, and for frequent sinus pain sufferers, it provides a natural way to treat their problem with no pills or other medication.

The spout of the Neti pot is placed into one nostril while tilting the head to the side, allowing the saline solution to flow through the nasal cavity and out the other nostril. However, most ENT providers prefer the NeilMed sinus rinse, which is an 8-ounce squeeze bottle with a tube that is inserted into the nostril while leaning the head forward. Squeezing the bottle causes the saline solution to move up the nostril and into the nasopharynx before flowing out of the other nostril.

What kind of water should I use?

Mildly warm, previously boiled or distilled water is recommended to be used in Neti pots or nasal rinses. It is advised to avoid using tap water or well water as they may contain bacteria or amoebas that could cause infections.

Is using a Neti pot a natural remedy?

Yes, these treatments are considered natural remedies as they use saline solution, which does not interact with other medicines and is not known to cause allergies. Nasal rinses are effective in reducing swelling and drainage by rinsing out allergens that are causing an allergic reaction.

How often can I rinse with a Neti pot?

One can use a nasal rinse as frequently as needed, whether it be a few days or once a week. In severe allergy cases, a Neti pot or nasal rinse can be used one to two times a day.

Notice, however, what Web MD cautions:

But using it too often can irritate your nasal passages. And it might be counterproductive to use it daily for a long time.

The mucus in our nasal passages helps to protect us against infection. It captures germs and irritants before they enter our bodies and can even kill some bacteria. Some experts think that when you flush out mucus with nasal irrigation, you lose some of that protection.

What are the advantages of using Neti pots or nasal rinses? The primary benefits of using Neti pots or nasal rinses include breaking up and draining mucus, flushing away allergens in the nasal cavity, and reducing congestion. These natural remedies are easy to use and highly effective, and they may also help prevent sinus infections, headaches, and worsening allergy symptoms.

Remember, too, if your symptoms don't clear up and persist over 10 days, see your medical provider immediately for diagnosis and treatment. Other causes of sinus pain could include polyps or infection which requires antibiotics.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to diagnose or suggest treatments or therapies for you. Always consult your own physician. There are no affiliate links in this article.

