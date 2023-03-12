One mom told her young son how valued he is; in everyday affirmations

effective planning Photo by White77

Parents make a difference every day

Parents are in a position to raise a society of self-confident and emotionally stable individuals. No one else can do the job as well as a thoughtful parent. One writer at Forbes pointed out:

...the goal is not to “force” our children to be anything they’re not, but instead, to foster, encourage and support them to be all they dream to be in the world. To do that, we need to understand some fundamentals about parenting behaviors that encourage growth, confidence and self-reliance, versus actions that stifle independence and critical thinking.

The story of the student and his pencils highlights the power of small gestures and words of encouragement in the lives of children.

In a world where negativity and criticism are prevalent, it is important to remind kids of their worth and potential. The simple act of writing positive messages where children can see them throughout the day can have a lasting impact on a child's self-esteem and confidence.

Self-esteem can develop early in life, even during infancy, when a child feels secure, loved, and accepted. As children grow into toddlers and young children, they gain a sense of achievement and self-worth from learning new skills and receiving positive feedback from their parents.

As they continue to mature, self-esteem can grow through experiences such as making progress towards goals, learning new things at school, developing friendships and social skills, engaging in hobbies and activities, helping others, receiving praise for good behavior, and feeling understood and accepted by others. With a healthy self-esteem, children feel confident, capable, and accepted for who they are.

As parents and educators, it is our responsibility to create an environment that fosters a positive self-image and encourages children to believe in themselves.

We can do this by providing words of encouragement, celebrating their accomplishments, and helping them to overcome their challenges. When children feel valued and supported, they are more likely to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.

It is important to remember that these words of encouragement don't have to be grandiose or elaborate. Simple phrases like "you can do it," "I believe in you," and "I'm proud of you" can make a big difference in a child's day. By taking the time to write these messages on pencils or other items, parents can create a constant reminder of their child's worth and potential.

One CNBC article talked about ways a parent can build self-esteem and confidence in children:

If your child scores a point at a game, you can say, “Wow, you spent many practices trying to do that, how does that feel,” instead of focusing only on the feeling of scoring the goal.

If they draw a picture you could comment, “I see you worked very hard on that. How did you think of using those colors,” instead of saying complimenting how pretty the picture is.

You want your child to be internally confident as opposed to depending on validation from external sources or rewards.

Moreover, as educators, we should also promote the importance of self-esteem and positive thinking in the classroom.

Encouraging students to support one another and recognize each other's strengths can create a positive learning environment where students feel valued and motivated to succeed. We can also make a conscious effort to acknowledge and celebrate each student's unique talents and contributions. Do you know a parent or a teacher who is good at encouraging their children? Please share in the comments!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

