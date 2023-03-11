"I Don't Like You. Figure it Out Yourself"; New Teacher Tells Student on First Day of Job

What's the fastest you've ever lost a job?

Let's don't include jobs that you interviewed for and never actually got hired to do. An employer looked at your resume, called you in to talk about the job and decided out of all the applicants, you were the best fit. You showed up, then a day later--or less--you were filling out applications again.

fastest way to lose a job after the interview Photo by Wokandapix

Yes, you can lose a job even before you start.

Or pretty quick after being hired, anyway. How? and why? Did you:

Show up drunk? Fail to dress appropriately? Try to buy/sell drugs to co-workers or customers? Have a fender bender involving the boss's car? Make a few inappropriate remarks during the first staff meeting?

Some thoughtless employees have actually experienced the above situations while starting new jobs. It didn't turn out so well:

One new employee tried to buy weed off of a customer. When asked, he said it was just because the customer looked like someone who might have weed--but he didn't.

Another new employee was let go because not only was she was late, but she was caught trying on clothes instead of greeting customers and apparently she laughed when anyone asked for a size larger than a medium.

A co-manager's sister was hired to work in a store. She called in 5 minutes before her first shift and said she'd be there in an hour because she just sat down to dinner with friends. The response was: 'Be here in 5 minutes or don't bother coming in at all'.

A new teacher was being trained for her class and another teacher overheard her telling a student: "I don't like you very much. Figure it out yourself." When being walked to the door she was asked for an explanation and she said, "Well, that student was wearing designer jeans, so you know his life is too easy. (People like that are) taking from us little guys." When asked if the student made an inappropriate comment about money, she replied, "No, but I know their kind."

The manager took pity on a guy who had just gotten out of prison for dealing drugs. He was just going to wash dishes and he seemed like an okay guy. But Day One he goes up to the head chef and says, "Hey man you know anybody here who wants to buy heroin?" Less than two hours into his first job he was out the door.

One new employee was 10 minutes late to work and when he arrived the staff were already in a meeting. He didn't apologize for being late, he just sat down and the manager continued going over the training schedule for the week. After a few minutes the new guy raised his hand and said "Can we reschedule the afternoon sessions planned for today and tomorrow--I have to leave at 11 today and 12:30 tomorrow." When a supervisor pulls him aside to talk with him privately for a few minutes it was explained to him that he couldn't just change his schedule without asking management first. While explaining this, new guy got a text, looked down at his phone and said "I'll be with you right after I finish reading this." Needless to say, he was told the job wasn't going to work out.

Most people understand taking a job comes with responsibilities. But what happens when an irresponsible person takes a job for the wrong reasons? I'd love to read your comments!

