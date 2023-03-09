People Aren't as Smart as They Used to Be; Quora's New Category Proves It

Technology is making us ignorant.

In spite of all the new apps and gadgets, the internet and social media, we are just not as smart as we used to be.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IvJgJ_0lDDkMaC00
some things just make no sensePhoto by10634669

Quora recently explained their decision to make a new category based on comments and questions received. Named r/InsanePeopleQuora, it collects bizarre, strange, and well--stupid---questions people come up with. Often while sounding completely normal and clueless.

For example, there's this question:

"My son hangs out with an autistic kid sometimes and I don't want him to start taking after him and becoming autistic. How can I nip this problem in the bud?"

Now, if that isn't enough to get you thinking, look at some of the other questions that seemingly normal people have felt confident enough to ask:

  • If I hire a hitman to kill me and he fails, will I go to jail?
  • At the age of 28, I'm dating a woman that is 57 years old. Her son is 31 and lives with us. He is not respecting me as his step father. I try to educate him about life but he does not listen. Please help. What must I do?
  • As a racist, I get a lot of negative attitudes and bullying from people that are prejudiced toward racists. How can we give racism a good name again and convince people that not all racists are bad?

And if you think the questions are odd, you're going to love some of the answers they received.

Inc. magazine pointed out that while technology has allowed us to do some amazing things, and it's made life and work a little easier, it's also made us dumber. As in more stupid. The article added:

at a very basic level, all of this smart technology has made us dumb. Mostly, I think it's because of how much we now depend on it for even the most basic things.... if you stop using your brain because your watch tells you when it's time to go to a meeting, or stand up, or use the bathroom-- can we at least agree you're not getting any smarter? 

As we delegate to machines the tasks that differentiate us as humans, such as thinking, analyzing, and decision-making, we limit our potential to expand and enhance our abilities in those areas. In other words, we are doing this to ourselves.

It's important as a species and as a society that we continue to improve our reasoning and our critical thinking skills. And we have to know how to help our children do the same. Is there a way to do this without giving up Google and our smart phones?

Try this:

  1. Question everything. Question yourself and question the statements and beliefs of others.
  2. Analyze material instead of just accepting it. Ask yourself: does this make sense and why?
  3. Read opposing viewpoints and get a clearer picture of the entire topic. Weed out what doesn't make it through your reasoning process--even if it means changing your own beginning belief.

Technology may be making the general population dumber, but that doesn't have to include you.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

