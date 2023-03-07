Clayton, MO

Before It Was Named Clayton, This Southeastern Oklahoma Town Was Called 'Dexter'

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yY3VX_0l9qufop00
Lakeside funPhoto by2023852

When I was a teenager, Clayton Lake was a popular spot to go swimming and have family outings. Imagine the smell of hundreds of pine trees in the hot summer sun while watching a volleyball game and splashing in the cool blue lake water. It's still a great spot for campers and Rv'ers.

The town of Clayton is about 10 miles from the lake. Located in the northern part of Pushmataha County, Oklahoma, it has a 2010 recorded population of 821, with many more county residents living in the rural countryside surrounding it.

The town has a rich history that dates back to the late 19th century. Originally known as Dexter, a United States Post Office was established in the area on March 31, 1894, and was named after early-day resident Dexter Chapman.

The town was located in Wade County, Choctaw Nation, which was later renamed Pushmataha County after the famous Choctaw Indian leader.

The name of the post office was changed to Clayton, Indian Territory, on April 5, 1907, and it is thought to have been derived from Clayton, Missouri, but there's also a possibility that the town was renamed in honor of William H.H. Clayton, who was a prominent figure in Oklahoma's statehood movement and a judge of the U.S. Court for the Central District of Indian Territory.

Clayton is the largest town or community in northern Pushmataha County and serves as the region's largest trading center.

It is located 36 miles away from the county seat of Antlers, making it a convenient place for locals to shop and do business, although in recent years, a public library, Dollar General Store and small town grocery store have been added. Additionally, the town is supported by various businesses, churches, and a public school.

One of the notable landmarks in Clayton is Flagpole Mountain, which retains a fire tower that was once part of a network of towers used to maintain a fire watch. Although the tower is no longer working, it still offers panoramic views of the surrounding area that stretch for miles in any direction.

In recent years, Clayton High School has gained recognition for its unique architecture and historical significance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NDUe1_0l9qufop00
Clayton High School AuditoriumPhoto byKevin Stewart

The building was constructed as a single-use auditorium by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and is one of only two known examples of its kind.

Despite its small size, Clayton has not been immune to the drug epidemic that has plagued many rural communities in America. In February 2015, approximately 5% of the town's population was arrested in a methamphetamine drug sweep.

Those interested in learning more about Clayton's history can visit the Pushmataha County Historical Society, which has an extensive collection of artifacts and documents related to the town's past.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Dexter# Clayton# Oklahoma history

Comments / 1

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

More from JudyD

"I Don't Like You. Figure it Out Yourself"; New Teacher Tells Student on First Day of Job

What's the fastest you've ever lost a job?. Let's don't include jobs that you interviewed for and never actually got hired to do. An employer looked at your resume, called you in to talk about the job and decided out of all the applicants, you were the best fit. You showed up, then a day later--or less--you were filling out applications again.

Read full story

People Aren't as Smart as They Used to Be; Quora's New Category Proves It

Technology is making us ignorant. In spite of all the new apps and gadgets, the internet and social media, we are just not as smart as we used to be. Quora recently explained their decision to make a new category based on comments and questions received. Named r/InsanePeopleQuora, it collects bizarre, strange, and well--stupid---questions people come up with. Often while sounding completely normal and clueless.

Read full story

K River Campground Hosts Family Fun Day Celebration

K River Campground is hosting a Family Fun Day Celebration starting at 9 a.m. This event promises to be an exciting day filled with free games, a bounce house, finger painting, dance-offs, and live DJ entertainment. Participants will also enjoy a hot dog and chips lunch that will please the whole family.

Read full story
Antlers, OK

MJay's Diner Wins "Friendliest Staff" Award in Readers' Choice Poll

MJay's Diner, a family-owned and operated establishment located at 402 W. Main Street in Antlers, Oklahoma, has been recognized for its excellent service and mouth-watering dishes. In the 2022 Readers' Choice poll, the diner received multiple awards, including the coveted #1 spot in the "Friendliest Staff" category.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Retired Teachers Meeting Scheduled at Rattan, Oklahoma

Retired teachers are having a tough time making ends meet. The retired teachers and support personnel association of Pushmataha County has scheduled a meeting on March 8th at 11:00 a.m., which will take place in the library of Rattan, Oklahoma Public School.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Gracie Sam Organizes Cornhole Benefit Tournament in Rattan; Proceeds Go to Goodwater Youth Group

Gracie Sam, an officer of the Rattan FCCLA, has earned the opportunity to compete at the state level in Event Management. She will showcase her skills by organizing a cornhole tournament to raise funds for the Goodwater United Methodist Youth Group.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles. In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

Read full story
Pushmataha County, OK

Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this. Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

Read full story
25 comments
Oklahoma State

Stanley, Oklahoma: Just Around a Little Bend Near the Kiamichi River

Stanley is a small unincorporated community situated in the northern region of Pushmataha County, in the southeastern part of Oklahoma. The community is located approximately seven miles southwest of Clayton on Oklahoma State Highway 2.

Read full story
3 comments
Pushmataha County, OK

Darrell Wofford Wins #1 Best Highway Patrolman Poll

Darrell Wofford, a dedicated Highway Patrolman from Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E, expresses his gratitude to the readers who voted him as the #1 State Trooper in the 2022 Readers' Choice poll.

Read full story
5 comments
Antlers, OK

On Tuesday, March 7, Voters In Antlers Will Help Decide the Future of Recreational Marijuana Use in Area

Voters across the State of Oklahoma will help decide the fate of recreational use of marijuana on Tuesday, March 7. Beginning on Thursday, March 2, 2023, voters in Oklahoma have the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming elections.

Read full story
16 comments
Luther, OK

Satire: Oklahoma Now Has New Hiding Place for Criminals: Residential Trees

When trying to flee from law enforcement, it's important to be creative when it comes to finding good places to hide. At least, that's what some offenders are discovering.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Says Neighbors Crank Up the Music Every Weekend and Landlord Won't Take Action

One frustrated tenant is seeking advice on how to deal with their noisy neighbors. The neighbors have been blasting music loudly on weekends, sometimes on weekdays, for the past two months, which causes vibrations in surrounding apartments.

Read full story
10 comments

"I'll Never Be a Slave!" Young Cheyenne Warrior Swears to Other Captives

In a 1967 interview, Birdie Burns related some of the stories her father told her when she was a little girl. He talked about the time their village was raided and they were told that some of the boys and girls would be sent away to be educated. The only thing is: they were being bound like prisoners.

Read full story
45 comments

"I Hate My Huge Ugly Feet," Embarrassed Teenage Boy Admits He Won't Even Look at Them in the Shower

On a scale of 1 to 10, how attractive are your feet?. My cousin’s husband swears his doctor told him he has beautiful feet. For a 60+-year-old man. Depending on how you interpret it, that could mean something or nothing.

Read full story
11 comments

Travel Experience: An Unsophisticated Okie Gallivants Around the Irish Countryside

My son talked me into a 2 week trip to Ireland last November--am I lucky or what?. After nine hours of flying over the Atlantic, driving through Dublin traffic on the opposite side of the road down narrow lanes barely wide enough for 2 vehicles, and having a lovely dinner at a ‘real’ Inn — we woke up in sunny Ireland this morning!

Read full story
1 comments
Antlers, OK

A Little Shop With Big Designs: Candle Cabin, Antlers, Oklahoma

In sunny rural Oklahoma, just 2.5 miles west of Antlers is a wonderfully-scented shop owned and managed by the Owens family. Although the store has no website, their Facebook page is very busy and popular.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy