Before It Was Named Clayton, This Southeastern Oklahoma Town Was Called 'Dexter'

When I was a teenager, Clayton Lake was a popular spot to go swimming and have family outings. Imagine the smell of hundreds of pine trees in the hot summer sun while watching a volleyball game and splashing in the cool blue lake water. It's still a great spot for campers and Rv'ers.

The town of Clayton is about 10 miles from the lake. Located in the northern part of Pushmataha County, Oklahoma, it has a 2010 recorded population of 821, with many more county residents living in the rural countryside surrounding it.

The town has a rich history that dates back to the late 19th century. Originally known as Dexter, a United States Post Office was established in the area on March 31, 1894, and was named after early-day resident Dexter Chapman.

The town was located in Wade County, Choctaw Nation, which was later renamed Pushmataha County after the famous Choctaw Indian leader.

The name of the post office was changed to Clayton, Indian Territory, on April 5, 1907, and it is thought to have been derived from Clayton, Missouri, but there's also a possibility that the town was renamed in honor of William H.H. Clayton, who was a prominent figure in Oklahoma's statehood movement and a judge of the U.S. Court for the Central District of Indian Territory.

Clayton is the largest town or community in northern Pushmataha County and serves as the region's largest trading center.

It is located 36 miles away from the county seat of Antlers, making it a convenient place for locals to shop and do business, although in recent years, a public library, Dollar General Store and small town grocery store have been added. Additionally, the town is supported by various businesses, churches, and a public school.

One of the notable landmarks in Clayton is Flagpole Mountain, which retains a fire tower that was once part of a network of towers used to maintain a fire watch. Although the tower is no longer working, it still offers panoramic views of the surrounding area that stretch for miles in any direction.

In recent years, Clayton High School has gained recognition for its unique architecture and historical significance.

The building was constructed as a single-use auditorium by the Works Progress Administration (WPA) and is one of only two known examples of its kind.

Despite its small size, Clayton has not been immune to the drug epidemic that has plagued many rural communities in America. In February 2015, approximately 5% of the town's population was arrested in a methamphetamine drug sweep.

Those interested in learning more about Clayton's history can visit the Pushmataha County Historical Society, which has an extensive collection of artifacts and documents related to the town's past.

