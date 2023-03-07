MJay's Diner Wins "Friendliest Staff" Award in Readers' Choice Poll

Who's got the best hamburger in town? MJays!

MJay's Diner Antlers, OK Photo by Author

MJay's Diner, a family-owned and operated establishment located at 402 W. Main Street in Antlers, Oklahoma, has been recognized for its excellent service and mouth-watering dishes. In the 2022 Readers' Choice poll, the diner received multiple awards, including the coveted #1 spot in the "Friendliest Staff" category.

The poll results were published in the March 2, 2023 issue of the Antlers American newspaper.

Not only did MJay's Diner win in the "Friendliest Staff" category, but it also secured the #1 spot for "Best Hamburger" and "Best Breakfast." This recognition is a testimonial to the hard work and dedication of the staff who work tirelessly to prepare and serve high-quality meals.

Furthermore, the poll also awarded one of MJay's waiters, Hunter Trapp, with the title of #1 Best Waiter. Hunter's exceptional service and friendly attitude have left a lasting impression on customers, making him a fan favorite. Good job, Hunter!

In addition to Hunter, Randa Bates, one of the diner's waitresses, was recognized as the #3 Best Waitress in the poll. Randa's warm smile and attentive service have undoubtedly contributed to the diner's overall success. Way to go, Randa!

While the awards speak for themselves, MJay's Diner is much more than just an award-winning restaurant. It's a place where customers can feel at home and enjoy a delicious meal while being treated like family. The diner is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 am to 2 pm, and customers can expect to be greeted by friendly faces and served tasty food every time they visit.

Recent online reviews for MJay's show how popular the Diner is becoming:

Passing through Antlers and was lucky to run across MJays on Veterans Day! It’s the quintessential little café with a big hearted owner and staff. It’s a MUST STOP for some great comfort food! --November, 2022

Our first time to eat there but it won't be our last. Food was great, service was excellent. Both was really, really good. And I can't forget that the restaurant was really clean. A lunch stop on our way home in Texas. It was certainly worth the stop.Parking: W/C accessibility right in front by the door. --November, 2022

I ate there 2 mornings, while attending the local K River Rally. I had French toast Saturday morning, an Omelet this morning. The food was very good & the wait staff also, very good. It's everything you'd expect in a small town dinner, good food, good service, and everyone in there nice. I can't wait until next year to eat there again. Thank you --October, 2022

MJay's Diner has rightfully earned its place as one of the best restaurants in Antlers, OK. So, if you're ever in the area, be sure to stop by MJay's Diner for a meal that will leave you feeling satisfied and appreciated.

Visit MJay's Diner for home cooking and great service! Photo by Author

