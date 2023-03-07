Retired Teachers Meeting Scheduled at Rattan, Oklahoma

Retired teachers are having a tough time making ends meet.

Teachers- a valuable resource Photo by steveriot1

The retired teachers and support personnel association of Pushmataha County has scheduled a meeting on March 8th at 11:00 a.m., which will take place in the library of Rattan, Oklahoma Public School.

Retired teachers are having a tough time these days.

Most choose to pursue the profession with the expectation that their pension will provide them with financial security in retirement. However, in numerous regions, this assurance has not been upheld.

In various states, retired teachers and other state employees have not received cost-of-living adjustments to their pension payments for a considerable amount of time. As healthcare costs continue to escalate, retired individuals are indicating that they have reached a tipping point.

Mary Brancich, a former elementary school teacher who worked in a rural area of Oklahoma for nearly three decades, retired in 2007. Despite the modest compensation she received as a teacher, she believed that her retirement would be safeguarded. She talked to one source about her situation and said she has never received a meaningful adjustment to her pension check.

Brancich, age 73, works at a nonprofit in order to pay for her prescriptions, and sometimes she still has to decide which medications she can do without because she can’t afford them all.

“I didn’t think at this age I would still have to be working to make ends meet,” she said. “I thought I’d be more comfortable, be able to travel a little, help my kids and grandkids—I’m not able to do that.”

