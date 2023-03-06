Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

Silver Coins Photo by angellionel

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles

In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

In 1896, the state of Oklahoma was swept up in the free Silver movement that had taken hold of the entire western region of the United States. The Free Silver Movement pushed for unrestricted silver coinage and began in 1873 when Congress excluded the silver dollar from authorized coins, known as the "Crime of '73".

Those who wanted silver used as legal tender included western silver mine owners, farmers, and debtors hoping for easier debt payment. Free silver was seen as a symbol of economic justice for Americans and it gained momentum during the economic depression of the mid-1870s.

The Free Silver movement had a significant impact on the politics in Oklahoma, which was reflected in the campaign meetings that were held that year. The meetings were conducted in various locations such as Watonga, Okeeno, and Kingfisher. However, the main convention was held at Kingfisher and was called a convention of hayseeds.

During these campaign meetings, the issue of free homesteads was a crucial topic of discussion. The settlers who had staked their claims demanded that Congress grant them their land without any cost. It was a pressing issue that was debated and deliberated upon by all the political parties.

Cassius Cade says the Republican Party put up money to elect Dennis Flynn of Hennessey in the primary. The Populist Party, on the other hand, supported J.Y. Callahan of Kingfisher. The Democrats agreed to support Callahan in the event of his nomination. The Republicans were confident of winning as Callahan held certain views that went against the popular sentiment of the citizens of Oklahoma. Cassius said:

The Republicans put up Dennis Flynn and were sure of winning as Callahan had been favorable to mixed schools, and we knew that the citizens of Oklahoma were opposed to the idea of mixed schools.

During the meeting at Kingfisher, a populist named Haigler made a powerful speech that drew attention from both sides. Haigler, who Cade described as a "big, bare-footed sage," was a wealthy man who criticized the Republican Party for its duplicity on the issue of statehood, accusing them of not keeping their promises. He demanded that something be done to address this issue.

The campaign was intense, with both sides putting up money to support their respective candidates. The Republicans supported Callahan in the primary election, while the Populist Party supported Flynn in the general election. In the end, Callahan emerged victorious over Flynn, much to the disappointment of the Republican Party.

However, the Republicans were not deterred by this defeat, and they continued to work hard to regain their lost ground. In the next election, they managed to win with Flynn as their candidate.

Republicans and Democrats were divided at the time on issues that affected society. They still are down to this day. Instead of working together to solve the issues that continue to plague everyday citizens, they choose to focus on their differences and get very little done.

