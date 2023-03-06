Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Gather on High Street Event Center Photo by Author

Chamber Events

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce.

This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

The Chamber of Commerce is inviting everyone to attend the event and enjoy the delightful evening. Tickets for the event are now available at the Chamber Office. A single seat can be purchased for $30, while $225 will buy a table that accommodates eight guests.

The banquet promises to be a night of excellent food, drinks, and entertainment, as Roma Italian Restaurant will cater the event, serving mouthwatering dishes to satisfy your taste buds.

The event's atmosphere is expected to be warm and welcoming, creating the perfect opportunity to socialize with other business owners and community leaders in the area.

Why attend?

The Antlers Chamber of Commerce is a group of local businesses that advocate for the interests of its members.

Joining the chamber of commerce can benefit your business in three ways.

First, you can network with other members of your community and form business relationships, which can lead to valuable partnerships over time. Second, your business will be listed in the chamber's online directory, and your business could be highlighted in other chamber publications, which could increase your publicity. Third, as a member, you can bring up issues that need to be addressed to the chamber, which could be your opportunity to advocate for businesses like yours.

To make the most of your membership you should attend the Chamber's meetings, make an effort to meet other business owners, and look for ways to help them grow their businesses. Take advantage of any free publicity you receive through your membership and positive brand recognition. View your chamber of commerce as a valuable business tool, and make the most of all the perks that come with membership.

In conclusion, the Annual Antlers Chamber Banquet will be an incredible event, bringing together the business community of Pushmataha County. Don't miss out on this exciting event and purchase your tickets today.

