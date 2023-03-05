Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Man's best friend Photo by moshehar

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this.

Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Police are urging anyone with information regarding several drowned dogs found at Edwards Park near 10th and 9th 35 to come forward.

The graphic details of the case suggest a brutal act of animal cruelty, and investigators are hoping that the community will help them solve this horrible crime.

At least four dogs were discovered dead in the park's pond, all of which had been tied up to either a cinder block or a brick to weigh them down after being thrown off the pier. Despite their best efforts, investigators have yet to identify any potential suspects or leads in the case.

As such, law enforcement officials are urging individuals who may have any information on this incident to contact the police department immediately. While the details of the case are deeply disturbing, the authorities are confident that someone in the community has information that can help them solve the case.

To encourage witnesses to come forward, a reward is being offered. It is important to note that those who come forward with information will remain anonymous, and their identities will be kept confidential. The authorities are committed to finding those responsible for this heinous act and bringing them to justice.

Love your pets. Feed them, take care of them.

If you are unable to care for a pet, please find a home or a shelter who will.

