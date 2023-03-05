Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

Angry teen Photo by Mandyme27

But, Mom!

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

My mom always asks me to do household chores, but I hate that she only targets me. I think chores should be shared equally among all family members. She admitted to asking me to do chores because I'm a girl - our Pakistani culture is to blame. Meanwhile, my 18-year-old brother barely does anything and my mom always covers for him. He has a part-time job, but that doesn't mean he's off the hook. It's not my fault he works, so why should I pay the price?

I know I should listen to my parents, but I don't want to be a part of sexism. I suggested a rotating chore system, but no one took me seriously. I don't know how to tell my mom to stop targeting me. Can you help me out?

In Pakistan, the way things work is that men are expected to be the breadwinners and women are expected to take care of the household.

This means that boys are given more resources and educational opportunities compared to girls because it's believed that they need these skills to compete outside the home.

Girls, on the other hand, are expected to focus on domestic skills so that they can be good wives and mothers.

Unfortunately, this way of thinking has become so deeply ingrained in Pakistani society that girls don't have many choices when it comes to their futures.

They're not encouraged to get an education, which is a huge problem because it means they're not able to develop their full potential as human beings. This lack of emphasis on girls' education is a major factor in the gender inequality that exists in Pakistan.

According to the Human Development Report, Pakistan is considered a "low human development" country and has a female literacy rate of only thirty percent. That's not good at all!

In fact, Pakistan is ranked 145th in the world in terms of human development.

We must do bettmer if we want to create a fair and equal society for everyone. What advice would you give an American teen with parents who were raised in another culture?

Pakistan Photo by PublicDomainPictures

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.