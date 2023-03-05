Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44KhGb_0l85rKdm00
Angry teenPhoto byMandyme27

But, Mom!

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

My mom always asks me to do household chores, but I hate that she only targets me. I think chores should be shared equally among all family members. She admitted to asking me to do chores because I'm a girl - our Pakistani culture is to blame. Meanwhile, my 18-year-old brother barely does anything and my mom always covers for him. He has a part-time job, but that doesn't mean he's off the hook. It's not my fault he works, so why should I pay the price?
I know I should listen to my parents, but I don't want to be a part of sexism. I suggested a rotating chore system, but no one took me seriously. I don't know how to tell my mom to stop targeting me. Can you help me out?

In Pakistan, the way things work is that men are expected to be the breadwinners and women are expected to take care of the household.

This means that boys are given more resources and educational opportunities compared to girls because it's believed that they need these skills to compete outside the home.

Girls, on the other hand, are expected to focus on domestic skills so that they can be good wives and mothers.

Unfortunately, this way of thinking has become so deeply ingrained in Pakistani society that girls don't have many choices when it comes to their futures.

They're not encouraged to get an education, which is a huge problem because it means they're not able to develop their full potential as human beings. This lack of emphasis on girls' education is a major factor in the gender inequality that exists in Pakistan.

According to the Human Development Report, Pakistan is considered a "low human development" country and has a female literacy rate of only thirty percent. That's not good at all!

In fact, Pakistan is ranked 145th in the world in terms of human development.

We must do bettmer if we want to create a fair and equal society for everyone. What advice would you give an American teen with parents who were raised in another culture?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12AuBP_0l85rKdm00
PakistanPhoto byPublicDomainPictures

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Teen# Anger# Chores# parenting# culture

Comments / 25

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

More from JudyD

People Aren't as Smart as They Used to Be; Quora's New Category Proves It

Technology is making us ignorant. In spite of all the new apps and gadgets, the internet and social media, we are just not as smart as we used to be. Quora recently explained their decision to make a new category based on comments and questions received. Named r/InsanePeopleQuora, it collects bizarre, strange, and well--stupid---questions people come up with. Often while sounding completely normal and clueless.

Read full story

K River Campground Hosts Family Fun Day Celebration

K River Campground is hosting a Family Fun Day Celebration starting at 9 a.m. This event promises to be an exciting day filled with free games, a bounce house, finger painting, dance-offs, and live DJ entertainment. Participants will also enjoy a hot dog and chips lunch that will please the whole family.

Read full story
Clayton, MO

Before It Was Named Clayton, This Southeastern Oklahoma Town Was Called 'Dexter'

When I was a teenager, Clayton Lake was a popular spot to go swimming and have family outings. Imagine the smell of hundreds of pine trees in the hot summer sun while watching a volleyball game and splashing in the cool blue lake water. It's still a great spot for campers and Rv'ers.

Read full story
1 comments
Antlers, OK

MJay's Diner Wins "Friendliest Staff" Award in Readers' Choice Poll

MJay's Diner, a family-owned and operated establishment located at 402 W. Main Street in Antlers, Oklahoma, has been recognized for its excellent service and mouth-watering dishes. In the 2022 Readers' Choice poll, the diner received multiple awards, including the coveted #1 spot in the "Friendliest Staff" category.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Retired Teachers Meeting Scheduled at Rattan, Oklahoma

Retired teachers are having a tough time making ends meet. The retired teachers and support personnel association of Pushmataha County has scheduled a meeting on March 8th at 11:00 a.m., which will take place in the library of Rattan, Oklahoma Public School.

Read full story
Rattan, OK

Gracie Sam Organizes Cornhole Benefit Tournament in Rattan; Proceeds Go to Goodwater Youth Group

Gracie Sam, an officer of the Rattan FCCLA, has earned the opportunity to compete at the state level in Event Management. She will showcase her skills by organizing a cornhole tournament to raise funds for the Goodwater United Methodist Youth Group.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles. In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

Read full story
Pushmataha County, OK

Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this. Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Read full story
3 comments
Oklahoma State

Stanley, Oklahoma: Just Around a Little Bend Near the Kiamichi River

Stanley is a small unincorporated community situated in the northern region of Pushmataha County, in the southeastern part of Oklahoma. The community is located approximately seven miles southwest of Clayton on Oklahoma State Highway 2.

Read full story
3 comments
Pushmataha County, OK

Darrell Wofford Wins #1 Best Highway Patrolman Poll

Darrell Wofford, a dedicated Highway Patrolman from Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E, expresses his gratitude to the readers who voted him as the #1 State Trooper in the 2022 Readers' Choice poll.

Read full story
5 comments
Antlers, OK

On Tuesday, March 7, Voters In Antlers Will Help Decide the Future of Recreational Marijuana Use in Area

Voters across the State of Oklahoma will help decide the fate of recreational use of marijuana on Tuesday, March 7. Beginning on Thursday, March 2, 2023, voters in Oklahoma have the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming elections.

Read full story
16 comments
Luther, OK

Satire: Oklahoma Now Has New Hiding Place for Criminals: Residential Trees

When trying to flee from law enforcement, it's important to be creative when it comes to finding good places to hide. At least, that's what some offenders are discovering.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Says Neighbors Crank Up the Music Every Weekend and Landlord Won't Take Action

One frustrated tenant is seeking advice on how to deal with their noisy neighbors. The neighbors have been blasting music loudly on weekends, sometimes on weekdays, for the past two months, which causes vibrations in surrounding apartments.

Read full story
10 comments

"I'll Never Be a Slave!" Young Cheyenne Warrior Swears to Other Captives

In a 1967 interview, Birdie Burns related some of the stories her father told her when she was a little girl. He talked about the time their village was raided and they were told that some of the boys and girls would be sent away to be educated. The only thing is: they were being bound like prisoners.

Read full story
41 comments

"I Hate My Huge Ugly Feet," Embarrassed Teenage Boy Admits He Won't Even Look at Them in the Shower

On a scale of 1 to 10, how attractive are your feet?. My cousin’s husband swears his doctor told him he has beautiful feet. For a 60+-year-old man. Depending on how you interpret it, that could mean something or nothing.

Read full story
11 comments

Travel Experience: An Unsophisticated Okie Gallivants Around the Irish Countryside

My son talked me into a 2 week trip to Ireland last November--am I lucky or what?. After nine hours of flying over the Atlantic, driving through Dublin traffic on the opposite side of the road down narrow lanes barely wide enough for 2 vehicles, and having a lovely dinner at a ‘real’ Inn — we woke up in sunny Ireland this morning!

Read full story
1 comments
Antlers, OK

A Little Shop With Big Designs: Candle Cabin, Antlers, Oklahoma

In sunny rural Oklahoma, just 2.5 miles west of Antlers is a wonderfully-scented shop owned and managed by the Owens family. Although the store has no website, their Facebook page is very busy and popular.

Read full story

Google Employees Now Have to Share a Desk So Company Can Cut Expenses

Gone are the days of in-office perks. Get ready to share a desk with your fellow employees. Google is reducing office space in its Cloud division and has just informed employees that they'll be sharing desks, according to a CNBC report. At several offices including Kirkland, WA, NYC, San Fancisco, Seattle and Sunnyvale, CA workers will rotate desks on a schedule.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy