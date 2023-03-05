Stanley, Oklahoma: Just Around a Little Bend Near the Kiamichi River

Stanley OK Photo by courtesy of Stanley community FindAGrave

Stanley is a small unincorporated community situated in the northern region of Pushmataha County, in the southeastern part of Oklahoma. The community is located approximately seven miles southwest of Clayton on Oklahoma State Highway 2.

The Kiamichi River runs past the southeast side of the site, offering a beautiful view to visitors and residents alike.

The town was established in the early 1900s, with the opening of the St. Louis-San Francisco Railway, also known as the "Frisco." This railway line was built from north to south through the Choctaw Nation, connecting Fort Smith, Arkansas with Paris, Texas.

Along this route, several train stations were established to aid in the development of the land, with Stanley being one of them. The location was chosen due to its proximity to the Kiamichi River, which provided a reliable water supply for the area.

Kiamichi Railroad Photo by wikipedia

Stanley was named after William Eugene Stanley, who was the Governor of Kansas from 1899 to 1903 and a member of the Dawes Commission to the Five Civilized Tribes from 1903 to 1904. The U.S. Post Office was established in Stanley on August 20, 1906, during the time when the area was still Indian Territory.

The Dawes Commission was tasked with preparing the Choctaw Nation and other tribes for statehood, and Stanley was one of the areas that saw significant development during this time.

In the early days of Stanley, the area was known as Jack's Fork County, which was a part of the Pushmataha District of the Choctaw Nation.

The population of the area was low, with Choctaw Indians being the primary residents who farmed or lived off the land. At that time, transportation was very limited, with few roads or trails existing in the region. Most everyone kept horses for traveling and maybe a small wagon for stocking supplies occasionally.

The Frisco Railroad was the official form of transportation, offering six trains per day until the late 1950s when it closed to passenger traffic. It continued to operate as a freight line until 1981 when it closed down entirely.

Despite its small size, Stanley is located in one of the most scenic areas in Oklahoma. It is surrounded by the Kiamichi Mountains to its east and west, with summits to its immediate west reaching 1,600 feet in elevation.

The summits to its east are lower, and the relatively flat valley floor stretches to its northeast and southwest. The area's natural beauty makes it an ideal spot for outdoor enthusiasts, with activities such as hiking, fishing, and camping being popular among visitors.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.