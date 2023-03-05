Darrell Wofford Wins #1 Best Highway Patrolman Poll

OHP officer chosen in poll

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Photo by OHP Facebook

And the winner is....

Darrell Wofford, a dedicated Highway Patrolman from Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E, expresses his gratitude to the readers who voted him as the #1 State Trooper in the 2022 Readers' Choice poll.

Darrell says it's an honor for him to serve the people of his county and the entire state of Oklahoma.

He extended his heartfelt appreciation to everyone who placed their trust in him and his abilities. Winning this poll has provided him with a vote of confidence and a renewed sense of purpose.

Trooper Wofford is committed to continuing his duty with diligence, professionalism, and care for the community he serves.

The announcement of Darrell's victory was made public in the March 2, 2023, edition of the local Antlers American newspaper. The recognition he has received is a testament to his outstanding contributions to public safety and law enforcement in his region.

Darrell's dedication to traffic safety and his commitment to ensuring public safety have earned him recognition in the past. In February 2014, he received the Traffic Safety Enforcement Award for his exceptional work in reducing accidents and enforcing traffic laws.

Overall, Darrell Wofford is a seasoned and passionate Highway Patrolman who has earned the respect and admiration of his colleagues and the public he serves. He is looking forward to continuing his service and making the roads of Oklahoma safer for everyone in 2023 and beyond.

