"I Hate My Huge Ugly Feet," Embarrassed Teenage Boy Admits He Won't Even Look at Them in the Shower

On a scale of 1 to 10, how attractive are your feet?

ugly feet Photo by tatlin

My cousin’s husband swears his doctor told him he has beautiful feet. For a 60+-year-old man. Depending on how you interpret it, that could mean something or nothing.

Either way, he probably wouldn’t win an ugly foot contest, but there are some celebs who just might be on the honorable mention list:

Jennifer Hudson suffers from corny feet--no pun intended

Tyra Banks swears her corns are caused by her high heels (well, who doesn't want to wear gorgeous shoes?)

Keri Hilson is not proud of her hammertoes--but I've seen worse cases. Check out the photos.

Katie Holmes is about as cute as they get. But not when it comes to feet.

Apparently, nice looking feet are not that common.

The teenager mentioned in the article's title, however, said that he was so embarrassed about his feet that he keeps them covered and keeps his eyes closed in the shower--also when he puts socks on. He is so grossed out that when he once looked at his feet in bed, he was shocked:

...only more recently did I once actually take my socks off while in bed to take a look at my feet and oh my god were they huge and extremely ugly with long toes and pieces of hard skin on the soles.

I have a deformed toenail as well on my right pinky toe and one of the other toes are suffering from fungus as if it wasn't bad enough.

While many people spend hours grooming their hair and face, feet are often overlooked because—well, we don’t see them each time we look in the mirror.

Not taking proper care of the feet, though, can lead to bunions, callouses and corns, not to mention blisters or hammertoes, ingrown toenails and heel spurs.

Feet get treated like Cinderella: we expect them to do all the work and don't pay any attention until it's time to go to the party. Then, we just want the fairy godmother to make them look good for the night and go right back to work tomorrow.

To begin to take proper care of your feet, check out these tips.

Your feet will thank you.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

