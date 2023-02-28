Travel Experience: An Unsophisticated Okie Gallivants Around the Irish Countryside

JudyD

My son talked me into a 2 week trip to Ireland last November--am I lucky or what?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3urQSL_0l1t0sR200
My wonderful son who took me to Ireland for 2 whole weeksPhoto byAuthor

Waking up in sunny Ireland!

After nine hours of flying over the Atlantic, driving through Dublin traffic on the opposite side of the road down narrow lanes barely wide enough for 2 vehicles, and having a lovely dinner at a ‘real’ Inn — we woke up in sunny Ireland this morning!

This was my very first time getting a stamp in my passport! To be fair, I’ve been to Canada so I can’t say I’ve never been out of the United States, but this was really out of the country!

My flight from Boston to Dublin got in around 9 am, but Steve’s didn’t get here until almost 3, so I spent that time in the airport waiting lounge, watching people who were also waiting for someone to arrive. I’m a people watcher, so this was fascinating.

The immigration inspector asked how long I was going to be in the country (2 weeks) , why I was here (for vacation) and where I’d be staying (my son rented an airbnb in Wicklow County).

I also volunteered that we’d be seeing Jim Gaffigan on Saturday and that he was a very funny comedian. The official replied that Jim couldn’t be very popular, because he’d never heard of him. Well! Of all the……

I talk about waking up in sunny Ireland because this was not what the weather forecast was — it was raining when I arrived at the airport, and it’s supposed to continue to rain for most of the time we’re here — yet it’s sunny today and I am so thankful!

We’re staying at an AirBnB; an old coach house in Valley Mount that has been turned into an adorable little guest cottage where bedrooms on a second floor have a ceiling so low my son has to duck just slightly. The fridge is stocked with a few basics, which is lovely. But we made a trip into town to the nearest Aldi’s to get some groceries anyway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n1pOG_0l1t0sR200
Valley Mount Coach HousePhoto byAirBnB

~~~~~~~~~~~~*****~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~*******~~~~~~~~~~~~

Flying to Ireland happened in two stages for me. On November 1, I caught a 4:30pm flight to Boston and had 45 minutes in a layover to find the final connecting flight to Dublin.

It’s odd to think that when the plane landed at 8 am, it was still 2 am back home in Oklahoma.

Once my son arrived, we headed for the car rental area and he chose a Citroen. I’d read an article about driving in Ireland that advised when you choose a car, pick the smallest vehicle possible. Which makes a lot of sense considering how wide the roads….aren’t. (Although those Irish bus drivers do make driving a huge monstrosity look like a breeze!)

So we loaded our luggage into the Citroen and Steve got in on what seems to be the passenger side — but isn’t.

Then he drove on the wrong side of the road — that isn’t.

So I am very thankful he got an automatic transmission because that was just one less thing to worry about. He drove so well, so smoothly, that you’d never guess it was his first time at driving on the left.

Now that I’ve been in several cities in Ireland, I’d definitely have this advice for driving: don’t, if you don’t have to.

We already knew we only had 2 weeks and planned to go to so many places in the country that we’d need a car, but a lot of tourists who go will only go to a couple of places—maybe Dublin and the Cliffs of Mohr, for example.

So they’ll just take public transit between the couple of places they visit and never need a car. Literally. Because even small towns there are crowded with people who walk everywhere.

Even in November, most towns looked like they were crowded with summer tourists. Hundreds of people out walking, shopping, eating, talking; it was wonderful!

Our first few nights were going to be spent in Wicklow County at a bnb in Valley Mount near Blessington and Lake Liffey. The woman who owns the converted 2-storey coach house lives in the main house a few feet away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjRuO_0l1t0sR200
Photo byAuthor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PZlUa_0l1t0sR200
Photo byAuthor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HrTZ_0l1t0sR200
Photo byAuthor

Our hostess was very non-intrusive and we were even able to get a glimpse of her elusive black cat. Just once.

We ventured out for dinner after dark, which was a little scary for me because the driveway opens up right onto the highway.

I want to emphasize that ALL of the driveways open up right on to the highways there. Many people have hanging mirrors to be able to see oncoming traffic before inching out on the main roadway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XKfFT_0l1t0sR200
Photo byAuthor

Our hostess recommended a local inn to have our dinner, so we found ourself in a tiny pub called the Ballymore Inn. I had fish and it may have been because I was really hungry, but it was the best thing I’d had in a while!

When the young waiter (probably in his early 20’s although he looked like a teenager) asked what I wanted to drink I requested iced tea, and he said ‘certainly’ and went off to fetch it before coming back in a few minutes to tell me they didn’t actually have iced tea.

I’d made a typical American blunder! Arghh!!!

So I chose a non-alcoholic cranberry something, which came in a champagne glass. I probably should have ordered a soft drink, but between the cranberry drink and the pitcher of water, it was plenty.

I googled it when we got back and sure enough, ordering iced tea is one of the things Americans do that annoys the Irish. Armed with this knowledge, I determined to ask for tea, but let them bring me whatever they bring me.

After eating, we found an Aldi’s grocery store and bought a few groceries for breakfast: a rasher of bacon (it’s very thick) and some raspberry jam. The hostess had provided a loaf of bread and a small carton of eggs as well as tea and coffee and a few basic kitchen staples.

As soon as we got back to the bnb, Steve conked out before I did. 15 minutes after we got home, I heard his gentle snores from the bedroom down the hall.

We were both so tired, we fell asleep quickly, but I woke up around midnight and couldn’t get back to sleep for a couple of hours.

I soon found out that it’s not possible to watch Hulu in Ireland unless you have a VPN, because it’s geographically locked to the U.S. Did you know that? I didn’t.

Also, some of my Netflix programs aren’t available in Ireland. Same for Amazon Prime. So much for my tv watching routine, right?

Tomorrow we’re headed for Waterford and a walk on an Irish beach!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ez1mw_0l1t0sR200
Photo byAuthor

Have you ever been to Ireland? What was the best thing about your trip?

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Travel# Ireland# Vacation

Comments / 1

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

More from JudyD

Oklahoma State

Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles. In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

Read full story
Pushmataha County, OK

Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this. Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

Read full story
17 comments
Oklahoma State

Stanley, Oklahoma: Just Around a Little Bend Near the Kiamichi River

Stanley is a small unincorporated community situated in the northern region of Pushmataha County, in the southeastern part of Oklahoma. The community is located approximately seven miles southwest of Clayton on Oklahoma State Highway 2.

Read full story
2 comments
Pushmataha County, OK

Darrell Wofford Wins #1 Best Highway Patrolman Poll

Darrell Wofford, a dedicated Highway Patrolman from Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E, expresses his gratitude to the readers who voted him as the #1 State Trooper in the 2022 Readers' Choice poll.

Read full story
4 comments
Antlers, OK

On Tuesday, March 7, Voters In Antlers Will Help Decide the Future of Recreational Marijuana Use in Area

Voters across the State of Oklahoma will help decide the fate of recreational use of marijuana on Tuesday, March 7. Beginning on Thursday, March 2, 2023, voters in Oklahoma have the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming elections.

Read full story
16 comments
Luther, OK

Satire: Oklahoma Now Has New Hiding Place for Criminals: Residential Trees

When trying to flee from law enforcement, it's important to be creative when it comes to finding good places to hide. At least, that's what some offenders are discovering.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Says Neighbors Crank Up the Music Every Weekend and Landlord Won't Take Action

One frustrated tenant is seeking advice on how to deal with their noisy neighbors. The neighbors have been blasting music loudly on weekends, sometimes on weekdays, for the past two months, which causes vibrations in surrounding apartments.

Read full story
10 comments

"I'll Never Be a Slave!" Young Cheyenne Warrior Swears to Other Captives

In a 1967 interview, Birdie Burns related some of the stories her father told her when she was a little girl. He talked about the time their village was raided and they were told that some of the boys and girls would be sent away to be educated. The only thing is: they were being bound like prisoners.

Read full story
22 comments

"I Hate My Huge Ugly Feet," Embarrassed Teenage Boy Admits He Won't Even Look at Them in the Shower

On a scale of 1 to 10, how attractive are your feet?. My cousin’s husband swears his doctor told him he has beautiful feet. For a 60+-year-old man. Depending on how you interpret it, that could mean something or nothing.

Read full story
11 comments
Antlers, OK

A Little Shop With Big Designs: Candle Cabin, Antlers, Oklahoma

In sunny rural Oklahoma, just 2.5 miles west of Antlers is a wonderfully-scented shop owned and managed by the Owens family. Although the store has no website, their Facebook page is very busy and popular.

Read full story

Google Employees Now Have to Share a Desk So Company Can Cut Expenses

Gone are the days of in-office perks. Get ready to share a desk with your fellow employees. Google is reducing office space in its Cloud division and has just informed employees that they'll be sharing desks, according to a CNBC report. At several offices including Kirkland, WA, NYC, San Fancisco, Seattle and Sunnyvale, CA workers will rotate desks on a schedule.

Read full story
1 comments

Using hara hachi bu: what the Japanese diet can teach us about living a healthy, longer life.

Green tea and hara hachi bu: why the Japanese traditional diet helps them live longer with less disease. The life expectancy for the average American citizen is 76.1 years. In Japan, that number is over 87 for women and 81 for men--and researchers have shown for years that healthy changes to what you eat can help you live even longer—as much as 6 to 7 years if you're getting a late start, and up to 10 years longer if you start in your 20's.

Read full story

"My Son is 30, Still Lives at Home, and Doesn't Help Me," Complains Worried Mother; "I Feel Like I've Failed."

As a society, we expect that most children will finish high school, go off to college or get married and move out of the home. It doesn't always happen that way, as the above mother explained to an advice column. She said that her son did go to college, even graduated with good grades.

Read full story
224 comments

"There's a Multitude of Unusual Ways to Become a Millionaire"; Hollywood Film Worker Shares Quickest Paths to Millions

Some families pass down weath from one generation to the next. Getty, Hearst, Vanderbilt, Rockefeller are among those families who made names for themselves in business and industry and inherited generational weath. The Waltons are a more recent addition.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Calling Dr. Slice or Dr. Bone; Oklahoma Doctors Who Have Unforgettable Names

A long-standing joke about doctors is they have illegible handwriting when filling out prescriptions. It doesn't help that some of the words they write are Latin terms, adding to the patient's confusion in trying to read the scrawls.

Read full story
11 comments
Oklahoma State

In Oklahoma, It's Illegal to Serve Alcohol to a Drunk Person; Overserving is a Different Matter Says Supreme Court

A decades-old Oklahoma law reaffirms that taverns are not responsible for personal injury to an intoxicated individual. In Weatherford, Oklahoma, a man was so determined to win a $200 bet that he put his life on the line--and lost. 39-year-old Carl MeGee had been drinking for about 7 hours in a Weatherford establishment the night he bet that he could drive to a party in Oklahoma City to meet up with others at the OK Corral bar on MacArthur Boulevard.

Read full story
9 comments
Arkansas State

"Wow, That's a Big Diamond!" Thrilled Treasure Hunter Finds 2-Carat Gem; Park Officials Allow Him To Keep It

After more than a decade of searching and hundreds of diamond finds at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park, Adam Hardin found his first diamond weighing more than two carats. Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the gem.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy