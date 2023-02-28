Travel Experience: An Unsophisticated Okie Gallivants Around the Irish Countryside

My son talked me into a 2 week trip to Ireland last November--am I lucky or what?

My wonderful son who took me to Ireland for 2 whole weeks Photo by Author

Waking up in sunny Ireland!

After nine hours of flying over the Atlantic, driving through Dublin traffic on the opposite side of the road down narrow lanes barely wide enough for 2 vehicles, and having a lovely dinner at a ‘real’ Inn — we woke up in sunny Ireland this morning!

This was my very first time getting a stamp in my passport! To be fair, I’ve been to Canada so I can’t say I’ve never been out of the United States, but this was really out of the country!

My flight from Boston to Dublin got in around 9 am, but Steve’s didn’t get here until almost 3, so I spent that time in the airport waiting lounge, watching people who were also waiting for someone to arrive. I’m a people watcher, so this was fascinating.

The immigration inspector asked how long I was going to be in the country (2 weeks) , why I was here (for vacation) and where I’d be staying (my son rented an airbnb in Wicklow County).

I also volunteered that we’d be seeing Jim Gaffigan on Saturday and that he was a very funny comedian. The official replied that Jim couldn’t be very popular, because he’d never heard of him. Well! Of all the……

I talk about waking up in sunny Ireland because this was not what the weather forecast was — it was raining when I arrived at the airport, and it’s supposed to continue to rain for most of the time we’re here — yet it’s sunny today and I am so thankful!

We’re staying at an AirBnB; an old coach house in Valley Mount that has been turned into an adorable little guest cottage where bedrooms on a second floor have a ceiling so low my son has to duck just slightly. The fridge is stocked with a few basics, which is lovely. But we made a trip into town to the nearest Aldi’s to get some groceries anyway.

Valley Mount Coach House Photo by AirBnB

Flying to Ireland happened in two stages for me. On November 1, I caught a 4:30pm flight to Boston and had 45 minutes in a layover to find the final connecting flight to Dublin.

It’s odd to think that when the plane landed at 8 am, it was still 2 am back home in Oklahoma.

Once my son arrived, we headed for the car rental area and he chose a Citroen. I’d read an article about driving in Ireland that advised when you choose a car, pick the smallest vehicle possible. Which makes a lot of sense considering how wide the roads….aren’t. (Although those Irish bus drivers do make driving a huge monstrosity look like a breeze!)

So we loaded our luggage into the Citroen and Steve got in on what seems to be the passenger side — but isn’t.

Then he drove on the wrong side of the road — that isn’t.

So I am very thankful he got an automatic transmission because that was just one less thing to worry about. He drove so well, so smoothly, that you’d never guess it was his first time at driving on the left.

Now that I’ve been in several cities in Ireland, I’d definitely have this advice for driving: don’t, if you don’t have to.

We already knew we only had 2 weeks and planned to go to so many places in the country that we’d need a car, but a lot of tourists who go will only go to a couple of places—maybe Dublin and the Cliffs of Mohr, for example.

So they’ll just take public transit between the couple of places they visit and never need a car. Literally. Because even small towns there are crowded with people who walk everywhere.

Even in November, most towns looked like they were crowded with summer tourists. Hundreds of people out walking, shopping, eating, talking; it was wonderful!

Our first few nights were going to be spent in Wicklow County at a bnb in Valley Mount near Blessington and Lake Liffey. The woman who owns the converted 2-storey coach house lives in the main house a few feet away.

Photo by Author

Photo by Author

Photo by Author

Our hostess was very non-intrusive and we were even able to get a glimpse of her elusive black cat. Just once.

We ventured out for dinner after dark, which was a little scary for me because the driveway opens up right onto the highway.

I want to emphasize that ALL of the driveways open up right on to the highways there. Many people have hanging mirrors to be able to see oncoming traffic before inching out on the main roadway.

Photo by Author

Our hostess recommended a local inn to have our dinner, so we found ourself in a tiny pub called the Ballymore Inn. I had fish and it may have been because I was really hungry, but it was the best thing I’d had in a while!

When the young waiter (probably in his early 20’s although he looked like a teenager) asked what I wanted to drink I requested iced tea, and he said ‘certainly’ and went off to fetch it before coming back in a few minutes to tell me they didn’t actually have iced tea.

I’d made a typical American blunder! Arghh!!!

So I chose a non-alcoholic cranberry something, which came in a champagne glass. I probably should have ordered a soft drink, but between the cranberry drink and the pitcher of water, it was plenty.

I googled it when we got back and sure enough, ordering iced tea is one of the things Americans do that annoys the Irish. Armed with this knowledge, I determined to ask for tea, but let them bring me whatever they bring me.

After eating, we found an Aldi’s grocery store and bought a few groceries for breakfast: a rasher of bacon (it’s very thick) and some raspberry jam. The hostess had provided a loaf of bread and a small carton of eggs as well as tea and coffee and a few basic kitchen staples.

As soon as we got back to the bnb, Steve conked out before I did. 15 minutes after we got home, I heard his gentle snores from the bedroom down the hall.

We were both so tired, we fell asleep quickly, but I woke up around midnight and couldn’t get back to sleep for a couple of hours.

I soon found out that it’s not possible to watch Hulu in Ireland unless you have a VPN, because it’s geographically locked to the U.S. Did you know that? I didn’t.

Also, some of my Netflix programs aren’t available in Ireland. Same for Amazon Prime. So much for my tv watching routine, right?

Tomorrow we’re headed for Waterford and a walk on an Irish beach!

Photo by Author

Have you ever been to Ireland? What was the best thing about your trip?

