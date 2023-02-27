Antlers, OK

A Little Shop With Big Designs: Candle Cabin, Antlers, Oklahoma

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191Aik_0l0hhUJZ00
Candle Cabin Antlers, OKPhoto byused by permission of business owner

In sunny rural Oklahoma, just 2.5 miles west of Antlers is a wonderfully-scented shop owned and managed by the Owens family. Although the store has no website, their Facebook page is very busy and popular.

The Candle Cabin opened in September of 2004 and offers candles in over 150 scents. The most popular sellers have names like Creme Brûlée, Butt Naked, and Champagne Toast, just to name a few! Although their paraffin and soy mix candles come in different sizes, the small (9-oz) candles burn for approximately 30 to 40 hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9UzB_0l0hhUJZ00
Candle CabinPhoto byowner

The store also sells goat milk soap, sublimation tumblers, license plates, and road signs and will special-pour candles. Notice some of their designs below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eeVco_0l0hhUJZ00
Candle CabinPhoto byowner

Whenever Candle Cabin posts new items, they sell out very quickly. The shop stays very busy keeping the shelves stocked for the next holiday or gift-giving event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OhOVd_0l0hhUJZ00
Cinnamon pine cones at Candle CabinPhoto byowner

Who doesn't love the fresh scent of cinnamon wafting throughout the house in cold winter months?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MrGeo_0l0hhUJZ00
tees and sweatshirts at Candle CabinPhoto byowner

Dr. Seuss is always a popular design for all ages who enjoy comfy tees and cozy sweatshirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBslp_0l0hhUJZ00
suede vinyl tees and sweatshirts to orderPhoto byowner

The Owens use suede vinyl and puffy vinyl for tee and clothing designs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EeJQL_0l0hhUJZ00
road signs made to orderPhoto byowner

Need a road sign for your house? The Owens fill special orders made just for you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mi64K_0l0hhUJZ00
Sublimation tumblersPhoto byowner

Check out the collection of sublimation tumblers available in the store.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ePhq3_0l0hhUJZ00
Car freshenersPhoto byowner

Air fresheners come in popular candle scents like: Satin Sheets, Cowboys, Monkey Farts, Love Spell, Pink Sugar, Muscadine, Best Friends, High Maintenance, and so many more! Stop by and visit if you happen to be in the area, or check out what's new on Facebook!

Candle CabinPhoto byowner

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. There are no affiliate links in this article.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# local business# Antlers# candles

Comments / 0

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
6K followers

More from JudyD

Oklahoma State

Cassius Cade Recalls Fight for Free Silver Movement in Oklahoma's Early Days

"Free Silver" Movement leads to political struggles. In October of 1937, Cassius Cade gave an interview to a journalist named Amelia Harris. He explained what was behind the "Hayseed Convention" and talked about the campaign meetings of 1896.

Read full story
Pushmataha County, OK

Antlers Chamber of Commerce Announces Annual Banquet Date

Pushmataha County's business community will come together to celebrate the Annual Chamber Banquet hosted by the Chamber of Commerce. This year, the banquet will take place at the Gather on High Street Event Center, located at 216 N High Street in Antlers, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m.

Read full story
Oklahoma City, OK

Animal Cruelty Case Being Investigated in OKC; Drowned Dogs Discovered in City Pond

Take them to a shelter. Find another home for them. Anything but this. Authorities in northeast Oklahoma City this week are seeking the public's assistance in an animal abuse investigation.

Read full story
3 comments

Mom Admits Truth to Daughter: "It's Your Job to Do All the Household Chores!"

One teenager recently wrote in for advice on how to deal with her unfair mother. Mom grew up in a culture where women are expected to do most if not all of the household chores. The daughter states:

Read full story
17 comments
Oklahoma State

Stanley, Oklahoma: Just Around a Little Bend Near the Kiamichi River

Stanley is a small unincorporated community situated in the northern region of Pushmataha County, in the southeastern part of Oklahoma. The community is located approximately seven miles southwest of Clayton on Oklahoma State Highway 2.

Read full story
2 comments
Pushmataha County, OK

Darrell Wofford Wins #1 Best Highway Patrolman Poll

Darrell Wofford, a dedicated Highway Patrolman from Pushmataha County Detachment of Troop E, expresses his gratitude to the readers who voted him as the #1 State Trooper in the 2022 Readers' Choice poll.

Read full story
4 comments
Antlers, OK

On Tuesday, March 7, Voters In Antlers Will Help Decide the Future of Recreational Marijuana Use in Area

Voters across the State of Oklahoma will help decide the fate of recreational use of marijuana on Tuesday, March 7. Beginning on Thursday, March 2, 2023, voters in Oklahoma have the opportunity to vote early for the upcoming elections.

Read full story
16 comments
Luther, OK

Satire: Oklahoma Now Has New Hiding Place for Criminals: Residential Trees

When trying to flee from law enforcement, it's important to be creative when it comes to finding good places to hide. At least, that's what some offenders are discovering.

Read full story
2 comments
Minnesota State

Minnesota Man Says Neighbors Crank Up the Music Every Weekend and Landlord Won't Take Action

One frustrated tenant is seeking advice on how to deal with their noisy neighbors. The neighbors have been blasting music loudly on weekends, sometimes on weekdays, for the past two months, which causes vibrations in surrounding apartments.

Read full story
10 comments

"I'll Never Be a Slave!" Young Cheyenne Warrior Swears to Other Captives

In a 1967 interview, Birdie Burns related some of the stories her father told her when she was a little girl. He talked about the time their village was raided and they were told that some of the boys and girls would be sent away to be educated. The only thing is: they were being bound like prisoners.

Read full story
22 comments

"I Hate My Huge Ugly Feet," Embarrassed Teenage Boy Admits He Won't Even Look at Them in the Shower

On a scale of 1 to 10, how attractive are your feet?. My cousin’s husband swears his doctor told him he has beautiful feet. For a 60+-year-old man. Depending on how you interpret it, that could mean something or nothing.

Read full story
11 comments

Travel Experience: An Unsophisticated Okie Gallivants Around the Irish Countryside

My son talked me into a 2 week trip to Ireland last November--am I lucky or what?. After nine hours of flying over the Atlantic, driving through Dublin traffic on the opposite side of the road down narrow lanes barely wide enough for 2 vehicles, and having a lovely dinner at a ‘real’ Inn — we woke up in sunny Ireland this morning!

Read full story
1 comments

Google Employees Now Have to Share a Desk So Company Can Cut Expenses

Gone are the days of in-office perks. Get ready to share a desk with your fellow employees. Google is reducing office space in its Cloud division and has just informed employees that they'll be sharing desks, according to a CNBC report. At several offices including Kirkland, WA, NYC, San Fancisco, Seattle and Sunnyvale, CA workers will rotate desks on a schedule.

Read full story
1 comments

Using hara hachi bu: what the Japanese diet can teach us about living a healthy, longer life.

Green tea and hara hachi bu: why the Japanese traditional diet helps them live longer with less disease. The life expectancy for the average American citizen is 76.1 years. In Japan, that number is over 87 for women and 81 for men--and researchers have shown for years that healthy changes to what you eat can help you live even longer—as much as 6 to 7 years if you're getting a late start, and up to 10 years longer if you start in your 20's.

Read full story

"My Son is 30, Still Lives at Home, and Doesn't Help Me," Complains Worried Mother; "I Feel Like I've Failed."

As a society, we expect that most children will finish high school, go off to college or get married and move out of the home. It doesn't always happen that way, as the above mother explained to an advice column. She said that her son did go to college, even graduated with good grades.

Read full story
224 comments

"There's a Multitude of Unusual Ways to Become a Millionaire"; Hollywood Film Worker Shares Quickest Paths to Millions

Some families pass down weath from one generation to the next. Getty, Hearst, Vanderbilt, Rockefeller are among those families who made names for themselves in business and industry and inherited generational weath. The Waltons are a more recent addition.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Calling Dr. Slice or Dr. Bone; Oklahoma Doctors Who Have Unforgettable Names

A long-standing joke about doctors is they have illegible handwriting when filling out prescriptions. It doesn't help that some of the words they write are Latin terms, adding to the patient's confusion in trying to read the scrawls.

Read full story
11 comments
Oklahoma State

In Oklahoma, It's Illegal to Serve Alcohol to a Drunk Person; Overserving is a Different Matter Says Supreme Court

A decades-old Oklahoma law reaffirms that taverns are not responsible for personal injury to an intoxicated individual. In Weatherford, Oklahoma, a man was so determined to win a $200 bet that he put his life on the line--and lost. 39-year-old Carl MeGee had been drinking for about 7 hours in a Weatherford establishment the night he bet that he could drive to a party in Oklahoma City to meet up with others at the OK Corral bar on MacArthur Boulevard.

Read full story
9 comments
Arkansas State

"Wow, That's a Big Diamond!" Thrilled Treasure Hunter Finds 2-Carat Gem; Park Officials Allow Him To Keep It

After more than a decade of searching and hundreds of diamond finds at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park, Adam Hardin found his first diamond weighing more than two carats. Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the gem.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy