A Little Shop With Big Designs: Candle Cabin, Antlers, Oklahoma

Candle Cabin Antlers, OK Photo by used by permission of business owner

In sunny rural Oklahoma, just 2.5 miles west of Antlers is a wonderfully-scented shop owned and managed by the Owens family. Although the store has no website, their Facebook page is very busy and popular.

The Candle Cabin opened in September of 2004 and offers candles in over 150 scents. The most popular sellers have names like Creme Brûlée, Butt Naked, and Champagne Toast, just to name a few! Although their paraffin and soy mix candles come in different sizes, the small (9-oz) candles burn for approximately 30 to 40 hours.

Candle Cabin Photo by owner

The store also sells goat milk soap, sublimation tumblers, license plates, and road signs and will special-pour candles. Notice some of their designs below:

Candle Cabin Photo by owner

Whenever Candle Cabin posts new items, they sell out very quickly. The shop stays very busy keeping the shelves stocked for the next holiday or gift-giving event.

Cinnamon pine cones at Candle Cabin Photo by owner

Who doesn't love the fresh scent of cinnamon wafting throughout the house in cold winter months?

tees and sweatshirts at Candle Cabin Photo by owner

Dr. Seuss is always a popular design for all ages who enjoy comfy tees and cozy sweatshirts.

suede vinyl tees and sweatshirts to order Photo by owner

The Owens use suede vinyl and puffy vinyl for tee and clothing designs.

road signs made to order Photo by owner

Need a road sign for your house? The Owens fill special orders made just for you.

Sublimation tumblers Photo by owner

Check out the collection of sublimation tumblers available in the store.

Car fresheners Photo by owner

Air fresheners come in popular candle scents like: Satin Sheets, Cowboys, Monkey Farts, Love Spell, Pink Sugar, Muscadine, Best Friends, High Maintenance, and so many more! Stop by and visit if you happen to be in the area, or check out what's new on Facebook!

Candle Cabin Photo by owner

