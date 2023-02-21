"My Son is 30, Still Lives at Home, and Doesn't Help Me," Complains Worried Mother; "I Feel Like I've Failed."

JudyD

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ob221_0ku6yoVo00
a son helps push his elderly mother's wheelchairPhoto byeberhardgrossgasteiger on Pixabay

As a society, we expect that most children will finish high school, go off to college or get married and move out of the home.

It doesn't always happen that way, as the above mother explained to an advice column. She said that her son did go to college, even graduated with good grades.

Since then, however, he's made no attempt to get a job and seems to be perfectly happy living at home. Mom does all of his laundry, cooking, and cleaning. Her son gives her no money to help pay for the bills.

Her son seems to be stagnating in life, and she says the older he gets, the more hopeless she feels, even blaming herself.

Adult children living at home

As the world's economy tightens, grown children are remaining at home longer, and parents aren't urging their young ones to leave home quite so soon. Why does this happen?

For parents, it means companionship and help with the bills as grown children find jobs and contribute to the household budget. For young adults, it means less pressure to find a high-paying job and the ability to save toward future goals.

In many countries such as Greece and Italy, however, it is very normal for grown children, especially sons, to continue to live at home into their 30's and sometimes 40's. We're not talking about "boomerang" children, young adults who leave home and then have to return for any number of personal reasons. We're talking young adults who never leave at all.

The percentage of children in the United States who are aged 15-29 and still living at home is over 66%, according to a recent report. In Greece, that number is at 76% and Italy is #1 with over 80% of youth in that age group still living with parents.

This means there's nothing unusual about a young adult who wants to continue living at home. In fact, there are advantages to both child and parent as long as neither is being taken advantage of.

One mother even planned for a possible scenario of one or more of her children returning to her home. She says when she bought her "post-kids" home, she purchased one with a separate level--in case they brought any friends home. During a recession, one son did have to move back home and Mom says their new relationship came with rules:

The change to adult status for my older son came with new rules for each of our behaviors. Curfews didn’t apply to either of us. The rule was you had to get yourself to work, on time. His bedroom was on the second floor, immediately above mine, so both of us took any action someplace else. I mean, eeww.

She recalls a vacation where she and her young sons watched Orca whales in their natural habitat. She says that taking care of her grown son made her feel connected to mother Orcas and how they care for their own offspring well into adulthood.

After all, home has been defined as "that place where, when you have to go there, they have to take you in." Staying at home longer may just become the new normal.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow linked references.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

