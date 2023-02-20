"There's a Multitude of Unusual Ways to Become a Millionaire"; Hollywood Film Worker Shares Quickest Paths to Millions

Photo byJillWellington on Pixabay

Some families pass down weath from one generation to the next.

Getty, Hearst, Vanderbilt, Rockefeller are among those families who made names for themselves in business and industry and inherited generational weath. The Waltons are a more recent addition.

It's possible to marry into a rich family and become a millionaire, but that's not exactly an unusual way to become wealthy. If this is the path you choose, get the step-by-step guide when you read wikiHow's article on How to Marry a Millionaire.

Brent Lambert, writer and film set designer says this in his article on self-made millionaires:

There’s a multitude of unusual ways to become a millionaire. The ways to earn a million dollars are only limited to human ingenuity. There will be even more unusual ways to become a millionaire in the future.

Although he says it's possible to become a millionaire by saving money and investing it wisely, he suggests that this is an unusual way because it takes decades of commitment and dedication and millionaires who've made their money this way tend to be the least wealthy.

Quicker paths to being a millionaire include becoming a celebrity, an inventor, and offering personal services to the (already) rich and wealthy.

Vanilla Ice, PSY, and Morten Harkett are just a few singers who managed to make millions with only one hit song.

Do you see yourself as a Brad Pitt or a Sandra Bullock when it comes to acting? Both celebs earned over $10 million for a single movie production.

Still, singing and acting are not really unusual ways to become millionaires--mainly because both involve work of some kind. If you enjoy singing or acting, though, it could definitely be fun.

Inventing is unusual because it doesn't take years of back-breaking work to achieve--all it takes is one great idea: how about a 10-second toothbrush? An ultra-light flying vehicle? A smart bulb that monitors your health? All these were unveiled in 2022 at a Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What personal services do the wealthy use the most? Look at the following list and see if you might just have some skills they're looking for:

  • Night Nanny: if a celeb mom is nursing a new baby, or has a small child, a night nanny might wake up mom to nurse and put baby back to sleep after. A night nanny might be available during the night time hours in case a small child needs attention or assistance.
  • A full-service travel agent: handles travel planning and emergencies. This is not some impersonal agency, but a real person to contact whenever traveling out of the country or within the U.S. The personal travel agent can make any needed arrangements, transfer funds or special order food and other items to a client's hotel.
  • Personal Chef: love to cook? The wealthy pay big bucks to have a cook on demand. Whatever they're in the mood for, they ask and it's prepared to their personal tastes. On a diet? The chef is trained for keto, vegetarian, or just about any other diet known.

From hair and makeup teams, doctors and nutritionists, trainers and therapists--the list goes on and on. Wealthy people don't mind spending money on services that help them and their family and friends get more enjoyment out of life.

No matter how you choose to become a millionaire, whether it's by creating something (inventing, being an artist, acting, singing, writing) or by providing a service to the wealthy who pay big bucks, you too can discover an unusual way to become a millionaire.

Mike Black wanted to prove that anyone can make a million dollars. Watch his story:

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow linked references. There are no affiliate links in this article.

