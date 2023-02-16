"Wow, That's a Big Diamond!" Thrilled Treasure Hunter Finds 2-Carat Gem; Park Officials Allow Him To Keep It

JudyD

After more than a decade of searching and hundreds of diamond finds at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park, Adam Hardin found his first diamond weighing more than two carats. Hardin was wet-sifting soil from the East Drain of the park’s 37.5-acre search area when he found the gem.  

“It was right in the middle when I flipped my screen over," Hardin said. "When I saw it, I said, ‘Wow, that’s a big diamond!’” 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q8h1x_0kofpJeM00
Treasure huntingPhoto byJamesDeMers on Pixabay

There are few things that are more exciting than the prospect of finding hidden treasure.

We’re fascinated by movies like The Goonies, National Treasure and Tomb Raiders because they give us the vicarious thrill of finding treasure buried and forgotten long ago.

"As children, we are often told that pirates were known to bury their treasures on beaches, storing away large wooden chests brimming with golden coins, pearl necklaces and hordes of precious stones.”

Each year, people spend (time) buy equipment (how much) searching in the hopes of finding forgotten buried gold, jewels, or other valuable treasures.

Each year, people spend over $100 million dollars for machines and equipment to search for buried goodies. Why?

"... they keep treasure hunting because it is their idea of fun.”

Does anyone really find valuable treasure, though?

Dwight Nelson notes that:

The sad reality is that you could spend years combing the beaches and parks in your country and still only find very little at the end.

Although you may never find that huge chest full of gold and jewels, your best chances of finding something valuable is along a coastline, where valuables may wash up on the beach.

Just two weeks ago on February 3, in Birmingham, England, a man was searching in a field and found a 500-year-old pendant that experts have linked to Henry VIII. So it can happen to anyone who is motivated.

Ready to try your hand at digging up treasure? Here is a little extra motivation to get you started: rumor has it that hidden somewhere in the U.S. are not one, but 15 treasures just waiting to be found.

With the right equipment and patience, you could find some treasure of your very own.

