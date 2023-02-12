"I Smell Like Cheese," Complains Woman, Who Told Mayo Clinic She Showers Twice Daily.

One woman recently wrote in to the Mayo Clinic asking for help with her body odor issue.

She insisted that in spite of frequent showers and attention to personal hygiene, she could not get rid of her body odor.

She compared the smell to sweaty socks, even though a friend told her that her feet did not smell bad. Her diet affected the strength of the odor but cutting out foods did not make the odor disappear.

She's gone to multiple doctors, dentists and other professionals, but no one has been able to find anything wrong medically, except for SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth) which causes a fishy odor, but nothing like what she experiences. The woman insists it is a health issue and not a matter of hygiene.

The embarrassment is hard to take, she says, because people think she's unclean when she's tried everything to stop the problem.

Ordinarily, body odor is caused when secretions from the body mix with bacteria on the skin surface. Perfumed products may cover up the bacteria, but they are never completely destroyed, even by constant washing--and you wouldn't want them gone completely, anyway--they support our immune system.

But when the odor is uncontrollable, it can make life pretty miserable for everyone around. When it's health-related, even explaining why you have odor doesn't keep you from being embarrassed.

What diseases cause odor?

  • Diabetes
  • Gout
  • Menopause
  • Overactive thyroid
  • Liver Disease
  • Kidney Disease
  • Infectious Diseases

People have even been terminated from employment because they could not control their body odor.

One lawyer explains that personal hygiene is not just offensive:

“From the employer’s perspective, personal hygiene is potentially a  workplace health and  safety risk,” she told us. “If an employee has bad personal hygiene, it can also end up taking a toll on the company culture and morale..... could go some way in damaging the employer’s reputation.

If you do have a medical issue, a health condition or take a medication that causes body odor, be sure and disclose this to an employer. Under wrongful termination laws, you cannot be terminated for health conditions that cause this issue.

