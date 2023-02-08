Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

paid family leave is up for consideration Photo by smpratt90 on Pixabay

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:

“I think with the overturning of Roe v. Wade the time is right to talk more about maternal health and support,” said Sen. Jessica Garvin, a Duncan Republican who has authored a bill to create a paid family leave program.

If her bill passes, it would allow new parents to be paid for time at home bonding and caring for their newborn.

When Roe v Wade was overturned in 2022, Oklahoma was one of the first states to enact and enforce a total ban on abortions, which caused many critics to complain that it was a bare-bones action with no other pro-life measures to support babies and families impacted.

The Governor reacted with the creation of the "Helping Every Life and Parent" task force. Their proposals:

An increase in the income cap for Medicaid pregnancy coverage. Extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 60 days to 12 months. A bill to allow a low income pregnant person to qualify for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, instead of having to wait for the child to be born. A bill that would offer 12 weeks of paid maternity leave for public school teachers.

Sen. Kristen Thompson, who supports Pugh’s bill, said she was shocked to learn teachers do not have paid maternity leave in Oklahoma.

Some of the proposed bills making their way through the voting process would allow employers to contribute toward a paid leave for employees who meet requirements.

“I don’t want to mandate anyone to do anything that would be detrimental to their business,” Garvin said. “(My bill) gives businesses an option and employees an option if this is something they want to pay into. My vision was almost like a 401K on this, where an employee pays in and the company pays in. I think we really nailed it.”

U.S. Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City comments that there are more conservative Republican women in office now and that is the driving force behind the new moves toward paid family leave and how Oklahoma can make that happen for their constituents.

What do you think of a possible paid leave for parents? Do the new proposals go far enough to support families?

