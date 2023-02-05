Hugo, OK

"The Winchesters Were Popping Like Popcorn"; Cousin "Shub" Resists Arrest in Antlers

JudyD

In 1937, Wilson Locke of Hugo, Oklahoma, gave an interview in which he recounted family events surrounding his cousin, "Shub" and the time he murdered Jim Ashford in Antlers, a small town about 20 miles north of Hugo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1a7sfA_0kdL6caO00
train stationPhoto bysuketdedhia on Pixabay

Wilson says that, once, in a drunken row in Antlers, Shub shot and killed a man named Jim Ashford.

Several Choctaw officers headed by Gilbert Duke came down and attempted to arrest Sheb, but by that time their uncle Dick had a group of Choctaws at his command, and the fight was on:

...so when Duke came down they had a battle right there at uncle Dick's house and one shot took out a bunch of Dolly (Shub's sister) Locke's hair. That infuriated uncle Dick. He really went to shooting then. The officers retreated, and reported to governor Wilson Jones, principal chief of the Choctaw nation.

Wilson heard about the story when his father got involved:

The first news that my father...had of the trouble was when a freight train pulled into Goodland. We had moved to Goodland at Clear Creek Mill at about the time of the "Wilson War." The engineer said he was scheduled to stop at Antlers, but that when he came through the Winchesters were popping like popcorn and he was afraid to stop. Then my father went up there to help uncle Dick out. You see my father was Dr. Frank Locke, uncle Dick's brother.

Wilson goes on to relate that it took about 30 days before the standoff was resolved.

When U.S. troops were called in, their captain finally convinced Uncle Dick to surrender Shub, on the condition that he receive very little punishment. Some time later, Shub and a friend were drunk coming home on the train from Paris, Texas to Antlers, Indian Territory, when they had an altercation in which both got shot. Wilson says this injury led to Shub's death, but his friend was never charged with any crime and was still living close to Frogville, just outside Hugo.

Please follow me here on NewsBreak and download the NewsBreak App to read more!

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes. It is not intended to provide legal or medical advice. For more information, follow linked references.

Share your thoughts in the comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with family and friends, if you'd like.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Oklahoma# history# Indians# murder

Comments / 3

Published by

Judy Derby has worked in the surrounding communities as a social worker and advocate. providing resources and information to help local families meet their basic needs. She's been writing about social issues and related topics for over 10 years.

Antlers, OK
3K followers

More from JudyD

Oklahoma State

Senator "Shocked" To Learn That Oklahoma Teachers Don't Have Paid Leave; New Laws Will Expand Medicaid, TANF Benefits

Family leave for new mothers, along with expanding Medicaid and more cash assistance for expectant mothers is now being discussed at Oklahoma's capitol. Programs like this have been pushed before by proponents on the political left, but with the banning of abortions in Oklahoma, Republicans in the new legislative year are considering how they can support new mothers and families:

Read full story
1 comments
Guthrie, OK

"The White People Living There Were a Whole Lot Worse Than the Indians," Says Indian Territory Settler

An estimated 50,000 people surrounded Indian Territory before the Oklahoma Land Rush began on April 22, 1889. Also known as "Eighty-niners," "Boomers" and "Sooners", within hours towns that would be named Oklahoma City and Guthrie each had populations of over 10,000.

Read full story
5 comments

"The Soldier Had an Unexploded Morter Inside His Abdomen," Says Frightened Medical Professional Who Worked To Remove It

Estimates show your chances of a surgeon leaving something behind after an operation are one in 1,000. There are about 1,500 such events each year in the U.S., and include items such as:

Read full story
16 comments

Chockie, Oklahoma: Where Reba Grew Up and Where Zettie Searched For Hidden Gold

Reba McEntire spent most of her youth growing up on her family’s ranch in Chockie, Oklahoma in Atoka County. Reba’s roots will always be there. She often reminisces about raising cattle and riding horses on the farm that her father started as a 40-acre plot in the 1950s and, through the years, transformed into an 8,000-acre ranch.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

State Ban on Abortion Needs To Be Clarified, Says Oklahoma Lawmaker

Some abortions would be acceptable, says Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who recently filed Senate Bill 834 to clarify the exceptions to the abortion ban Oklahoma imposed after the Supreme Court decided in 2022 that Roe V. Wade was unconstitutional.

Read full story
8 comments
Bronx, NY

Name a Roach After Your Bae: Bronx Zoo Continues Its Sweet Tradition

With Valentine's Day swiftly approaching, many couples will soon be setting off on the quest for chocolate, flowers and the perfect card. But the Bronx Zoo has an opportunity to give an unforgettable gift for that special someone you love. Or for that ex you don't.

Read full story
1 comments
Delaware County, OK

"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman

In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.

Read full story
2 comments

George Santos and the Case of The Ethical Dilemma: What to Do When People Continue to Question Your Truthfulness

Have you ever had that moment when the law tells you it’s right but your conscience says otherwise? This is what many would call an ethical dilemma. How you respond during these situations says a lot about the kind of person you are.

Read full story

No More Boring Jobs? "Physical Work Will Be a Choice" Insists Elon Musk

Elon Musk says there are a lot of jobs that humans just don't want to do anymore. Jobs that are dangerous, dirty. Jobs in temperatures that are too cold or too hot. Jobs that are monotonous.

Read full story

"If We Improve the Mexican Economy, It Will Shrink the Number of Immigrants," Argues Think Tank

2022 saw the largest number ever of individuals granted asylum in the United States--51,607. Not all of those seeking asylum are from Mexico. In fact, of the 206,000 migrants waiting at the border, 63% are from countries other than Mexico, including Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela. Most are seeking refuge or asylum from political or social unrest in the country in which they were born.

Read full story
148 comments

Opinion: Being Mature Meant More to Me When I Was 12 Than it Does Now

I was a very serious child. I was imaginative and a deep thinker and always tried to act in a dignified manner. Impressing the adults was important to me. Now, with some 60-odd years of life under my belt, it doesn’t seem to be nearly so important to act and be mature. I don’t want to act stupid or like a teenager again, but I think it’s more important to step outside the box and just have a little fun.

Read full story

CDC Alarmed By Increasing Numbers of Diabetic Children; Warns of 675% Increase

Steps parents can take to help prevent diabetes in their children. Diabetes in children is on the rise. And the CDC is worried. Not only that, but a new study shows the problem is increasing.

Read full story
1 comments

"I Can't Wait to See Blake Lively As Lily!" Fans Gush Over Colleen Hoover's Actor Picks

Fans also wanted Abigail Cowen and Theo James in the primary roles of "It Ends With Us", a movie based on her 2016 novel by the same name, but Colleen's choices received mixed reviews on social media. Especially after the 2022 trailer popped up on YouTube.

Read full story
Oklahoma State

Ryan Walters Plans to Purge Oklahoma of Teachers Who Push "Liberal Indoctrination" While Being Paid Two Salaries

Oklahoma teachers need to be held accountable for indoctrinating the children in this state, according to State School Superintendent Ryan Walters. Oklahoma has a new Superintendent of Schools in charge. Ryan Walters, formerly Executive Director of Every Kid Counts Oklahoma (EKCO), was sworn in on January 9, and immediately drew attention to the issues he plans to address:

Read full story
202 comments

ExPats Pay Less Than $400 Per Month For Rent and Utilities

More than 8 million Americans live abroad around the world, and 1.5 million of them choose to live in sunny, warm Mexico. Living in a foreign country is not just for the rich. What motivates people to live somewhere other than the United States? It's the cost of living, says one Youtuber.

Read full story
136 comments

Report Says The United States Is Creating Millionaires Faster Than Any Other Country In The World

Unless you live in Texas or California, there are more U.S. millionaires than the number of people who live in your state. 56 million people worldwide are millionaires. 40% of those live in the United States. Over 24,480,110 people in America are worth over one million dollars.

Read full story
4 comments
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma County Has The Worst Jail in America Insists Protestor

At least 16 inmates died in Oklahoma County jail in 2022. The mortality rate ranks second in the United States, according to OklahomaWatch.org. Protestors held a memorial at the county jail this week to put a spotlight on the situation.

Read full story
17 comments

We Don't Need More Laws to Improve Our Broken Health System Says Researcher. We Just Need To Be More Human.

Patients complain that doctors don't understand them and don't spend enough time in the exam room. Doctors complain that patients don't understand their time and legal constraints.

Read full story
63 comments
Texas State

Lottery Director Reveals Multi Million Dollar Winner is Now on His Blacklist

Winning the lottery is the ultimate American dream for most people. But winning more than once is practically unheard of. Winning a million dollar jackpot 4 times is supposed to be statistically improbable. But that's what one Texas woman did.

Read full story
257 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy