State Ban on Abortion Needs To Be Clarified, Says Oklahoma Lawmaker

Some abortions would be acceptable, says Senator Julie Daniels, R-Bartlesville, who recently filed Senate Bill 834 to clarify the exceptions to the abortion ban Oklahoma imposed after the Supreme Court decided in 2022 that Roe V. Wade was unconstitutional.

The bill points out that abortions will be allowed when it is deemed necessary to save the life of the mother, or in cases of rape, sexual assault or incest of a minor child.

The wording of the proposal also allows for abortion when it is performed "to save the life or preserve the health" of an unborn child*, if it is to extract an unborn child whose death was caused by miscarriage, or to surgically remove an ectopic pregnancy. *Note the phrasing of Bill 834:

3. An act is not a violation of subsection A of this section if performed with the purpose to: a. save the life or preserve the health of the unborn child

The bill is in response to the 2022 poll that showed most Oklahomans do not favor a total ban on abortion.

In April, 2022, Governor Stitt signed the law making Oklahoma the first state to enforce a ban on abortions after the Supreme Court ruling against Roe V. Wade.

23 states soon followed with complete or partial bans.

But after being confronted with a rape survivor in September, the Governor acknowledged he was willing to listen to those who felt the ban went too far in not allowing exceptions for rape or incest victims.

